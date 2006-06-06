DJP: The Commodity ETN King Is Not For Me

Summary

  • DJP is a decent way to get exposure to the commodity markets if you're looking for a high trading volume and the structure of an ETN.
  • Predictably, its price performance has been underwhelming over the last 10 years.
  • Buy/Hold investors may be interested in BCM as an alternative because of its better risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Thesis

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) may be a good fit for someone who is looking to time the commodity markets via an ETN. Because I don't see the value in this, however, I wouldn't invest

I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

