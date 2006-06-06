The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) may be a good fit for someone who is looking to time the commodity markets via an ETN. Because I don't see the value in this, however, I wouldn't invest in it. I think that there are ETFs out there that can be of greater service to traders.
iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (BCM) is a better ETN choice if you are looking for long-term exposure to commodity markets as evidenced by its superior risk-adjusted returns. I provide more details below.
DJP was issued by Barclays Bank PLC on 6 June, 2006 and matures on 12 June, 2036. With $708.09 million in assets under management, it's the largest ETN issued by Barclays.
The ETN provides exposure to commodity markets by tracking the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return index, which as of 31 March 2023 consisted of 10 commodity futures contracts (WTI crude oil, Brent crude, soybeans, corn, gold, copper, natural gas, silver, aluminum, and soybean meal), with a 27.74% allocation in the energy sector.
As an ETN, DJP eliminates the tracking error by promising to deliver investors the difference in the price of the index from the time of purchase to maturity. Additionally, DJP provides a tax benefit in the form of not having to distribute any capital gains to investors; a tax event only takes place when you realize a profit after selling the ETN.
At the same time, Barclays is not obligated to issue and redeem notes, which may pose a significant risk for traders. Vehicles like DJP are, in my opinion, only fit for those intending to hold for the long term.
Below, I am comparing DJP with two other commodity ETNs issued by the same bank in regard to price performance:
In the last 10 years, DJP's price decreased by 17.59%. It outperformed the iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (GSP) and underperformed BCM.
Besides the positive price change BCM has realized, it also has the longest maturity date of the three, making it less risky for being called by Barclays soon. In any case, the margin by which it outperformed the other two makes it more attractive. I suggest you take a look at the post where I talk about this ETN in more detail if you're interested.
The next thing I want to take a look at is how volatile and correlated to the market DJP has been.
|Ticker
|Max. Drawdown (%)
|Standard Deviation (%)
|Correlation (SPY)
|Beta (SPY)
|DJP
|-70.19
|16.59
|0.47
|0.53
|BCM
|-57.81
|15.58
|0.46
|0.49
|GSP
|-85.23
|26.02
|0.47
|0.83
Since 04/21/2011, it recorded a maximum drawdown of 70.19% and a standard deviation of 16.59%. Surprisingly, BCM's returns weren't a result of a more volatile price, with a maximum drawdown of 57.81% and a standard deviation of 15.58%. And as the chart hinted at above, GSP was much more volatile and more sensitive to the market than DJP and BCM.
Evidently, BCM's risk-adjusted returns have been much better than DJP's. From the standpoint of a need for long-term exposure to commodities to diversify a portfolio, BCM looks like the better bet here.
|Ticker
|Expense Ratio
|AUM
|Inception Date
|DJP
|0.70%
|$708.09M
|06/06/2006
|BCM
|0.70%
|$40.94M
|04/20/2011
|GSP
|0.75%
|$20.98M
|06/06/2006
The expense ratio for DJP is 0.7%; a fair fee in my opinion within the context of the benefits the ETN structure promises to offer. BCM has the same expense when including the annual futures execution fee that it charges and GSP charges a 0.75% expense ratio.
DJP is only expensive from the standpoint of its underwhelming long-term performance compared to BCM and this is only relevant for a buy/hold investor. The very small size of BCM's AUM and its consequent significantly lower trading volume can make it more "expensive" than DJP for a market-timing investor. To a less extreme degree, the same applies to GSP.
Here are some of the most significant risks that you should be aware of when it comes to investing in DJP:
If you're interested in the full list of risks, check the relevant prospectus.
DJP is the best vehicle for getting exposure to commodity markets if you're looking for an ETN with a high trading volume. However, as I personally don't see the value in market-timing with ETNs, I believe BCM to be the better option here.
BCM has outperformed DJP over a long period and is slightly less volatile and correlated to the market. For this reason, my HOLD rating is based on the existence of BCM and not some significant drawback I could find with investing in DJP.
What is your opinion about DJP? Also, let me know what you think about this post and if you think I missed something important I could include in the next one. Thank you for reading.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments