Inflation remains a larger problem for the U.S. economy than the average bond investor understands. Without a recession in GDP, I doubt inflation will be able to break under 4% rates, with core pricing numbers well above 5% currently. I am nervous enough about future inflation surprising to the upside that I am reducing my iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rating to Hold from Buy.

I have become far more concerned about the direction of long-term interest rates in April 2023. My research in late 2022 suggested a recession looked certain this year, after reviewing a list of statistics and the historical record in late 2022. However, still slight economic growth in the first half of 2023 means inflation rates may stay higher for longer than I anticipated back in November here, when I started buying extended duration bonds. Without a large drop in consumer/business demand for goods and services, there is little pressure on companies or sellers in the economy to lower pricing.

Soft Landing = Rising Inflation

In fact, a soft-landing scenario may encourage the opposite - a trend of price hikes may continue. Evidence of this fact is the housing market in April is heating up again. Anecdotally, my brother lives in the Midwest and had been trying to sell his house since November without success. He even lowered the price three times. Then, the April market changed. He received 4 bids in one day, with some offers above his asking price. Next and continuing this week, he began putting in bids in his hunt for a new home to live. On Friday (April 14th), he offered to buy a house with 11 others, that has been on the market for a whole 48 hours. To argue a recession is here and now is quite absurd, especially with unemployment near record lows under 4% and net jobs being created each month. The Fed must understand this fact.

What could quickly propel inflation in the wrong direction again? My biggest worry is crude oil reached a 5-month high this week, on the surprise OPEC+ announcement of production cuts. With a core inflation rate at 5.6% in the March CPI report released this week, the weaker headline number of 5% was achieved because of lower basic commodity prices a year after the Russia invasion of Ukraine spike in many of the same. What happens if energy and food prices decide to turn higher for a variety of reasons in coming weeks (continuing wars and drought for starters), as the Fed's record rate increase spree since March 2022 has failed to generate a recession in aggregate demand? By the middle of summer, we could be experiencing YoY gains in raw commodities as a group, which will ADD to the core rate of inflation, instead of subtract. We could easily be back above 6% CPI rates by August, lacking a recession to destroy pricing power.

That's why financial titans like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon have been preparing for higher interest rates for longer. The inflation genie is still running rampant in the economy. The problem child has not been put back in the bottle, so to speak, from a typical recession reversal in pricing power.

Could we witness a recession by the second half of 2023? Yes, I think that is a reasonable assumption (also my baseline forecast) as the 40-year record Treasury yield curve inversion remains today. And, past inversions can precede GDP contraction by a good year. But, as hard as it is to believe, what if the Fed has not done enough tightening yet to get inflation under control?

We may have reached a "be careful what you wish for" moment? If you own long U.S. Treasury bonds, you should be hoping for recession to bring down inflation. Those believing we can have our cake and eat it too, achieving both a soft landing (rising GDP) and declining inflation rates, are pushing the economic envelope of what's possible.

For me, the arguments and logic for rising inflation are just as good as falling from today, if we do not find ourselves in recession soon. I absolutely loved the idea of 4% long-term Treasury yields in late November crossed with peaking inflation and an excellent chance recession would bring cost-of-living increases below 4% by late 2023. However, a soft landing with a resumption of aggressive home price/rent demand and another round of commodity price increases could bring CPI closer to 6% for the whole calendar year. Versus 3.5% to 3.8% long-bond interest rates in early April, why I am risking another year of losing wealth relative to basic inflation in the economy? For example, the normal settings of positive 20-year yields vs. inflation by +2% or +3% are not present today.

YCharts, 20-Year Treasury Yields vs. CPI Inflation, Since 1994

TLT Chart Pattern

The chart pattern for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and other similar investments has rebounded somewhat in price since late October. Expectations of a weaker economy and the actual peak in CPI inflation last year have brought in buyers. However, without a recession, U.S. equities have been just as productive as long-bonds for investors. In fact, when you look at price changes over the last 18 months, the stock market has been a better place for your money than Treasury bonds past 5-years in duration. TLT has "underperformed" the S&P 500 by -19% since October 2021, as an example pictured below. In other words, long-bonds have been even bigger losers than general stocks over the last year and a half.

StockCharts.com - TLT, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

One of my favorite looks at trading during slow volume days, the Negative Volume Index, outlined new lows in March. Plus, the 20-day Chaikin Money Flow indicator has not witnessed much buying since early February. My read of the chart pattern is TLT continues to struggle for solid footing.

Final Thoughts

On top of this inflation logic for avoiding long-bonds, the national debt ceiling raise debate/fight in Washington is about to explode in the news headlines, which makes me quite nervous holding a security subset that could essentially be in default in 10-12 weeks. To me, low yields vs. inflation and rising default risk loudly argue against owning Treasuries. So, I am downgrading my rating from Buy to Hold for now.

The bullish recession scenario for T-bonds could play out later in the year, where the Fed can aggressively "ease" monetary policy through lower short-term rates and even a new round of QE support for bond prices. However, an actual recession has to materialize first. We cannot put the cart before the horse.

Absent a recession, I do not want to own bonds with a likely resumption of rising inflation soon. My current forecast is a large bond rally will not happen in a soft-landing scenario. Perhaps we get a trading range for Treasury bonds 10-years and longer for duration of +10% to -10% from today's quotes. This setup argues for a Hold rating. I will note that I did sell my entire long-Treasury position this week, moving it to "cash" returning slightly less than 5% for annual yield currently.

The upside for cash remains the guaranteed return of 100% of my capital, plus 5%. The bullish argument is short-term yields should follow inflation higher (if such plays out), so my purchasing power should at least hold steady. The horrible math last year of getting just 1% on cash yields, right before CPI inflation spiked to 9% has changed in favor of base savings. My forecast is another stock market selloff is inevitable (either from rising interest rates in a soft landing or sliding corporate earnings in recession), which I have explained in numerous Seeking Alpha articles. Total stock market worth vs. GDP output continues to stand well above anything witnessed before 2018 or reached at the Dotcom Boom peak of 1999-2000. My plan is to exchange cash holdings for equities as they decline in price.

YCharts - Total U.S. Stock Market Worth vs. GDP Output, Since 1971

A move above $109 for TLT would mark a 9-month high and might herald the beginning of a price breakout. However, if a recession in economic activity does not accompany such a move, I would use the price gain as a gift to sell long-bond exposure. My thinking is a 10% price gain for bonds could easily mark the maximum end of a trading range.

If we do enter recession and commodity prices do not rebound this summer, a prolonged price move higher is likely in long-bonds. In the end, you will have to make the judgement whether 3% to 3.5% yields over 10 to 30 years are worth the risk of inflation rates staying higher than the last decade or two.

Remember, painful bouts of inflation during the 1970s required short-term interest rates above prevailing percentage inflation increases. And, recessions did actually appear to reverse inflationary pressures. What if similar circumstances become necessary this summer, with another 1% to 2% yield rise across the Treasury duration curve next?

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.