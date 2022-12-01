Captured by Keeleigh/iStock via Getty Images

I don't think that Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is the best cannabis company or even the very best cannabis stock, but I find it very attractively priced. I wrote about it here in late 2021, explaining why I thought Altria (MO) might buy them. Alas, they didn't, and the stock has declined by 72.3% subsequently. Sadly, this isn't as bad as the overall market as measured by the New Cannabis Ventures Global Cannabis Stock Index, which has dropped by 81.3% since then.

I find CRON stock extremely attractive here and boosted my model portfolio, Beat the Global Cannabis Stock Index, last week with two additional purchases that left the portfolio with 10.25% exposure. I own three Canadian LPs in that model portfolio that total 39.1%. CRON is 3.7% of the index currently, and Canadian LPs represent 28.0% of it, so I am overweight both Cronos Group and Canadian LPs.

In this piece, I discuss the company's financial developments in 2022, share the analyst outlook for 2023, assess the valuation and review the chart.

2022 In Review

Cronos Group ended a good year on a bad note, with revenue falling 11% from a year ago in Q4 to $22.9 million. This was up 10% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was -$21.2 million, an improvement of $6.1 million from a year earlier.

For the full year, revenue of $91.9 million rose 23.5%. There was $12 million in gross profit compared to a large loss in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA improved from -$160.4 million to -$80.6 million. The company used $88.9 million to fund operations and spent just $3.5 million on property, plant, and equipment purchases.

Looking at its two businesses, the United States results were terrible! This acquisition of Lord Jones was a big mistake, and the business generated revenue of just $5.2 million, down 48%. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of -$20.1 million from this segment.

Its Rest of World reported most of the company's revenue, with the $86.7 million rising 34.4% from 2021. The gross margin improved from -27% to +18%. Flower sales rose 15%, and its extract sales boomed, growing 156%. Adjusted EBITDA for this part of their business improved from -$99.1 million in 2021 to -$37.2 million in 2022.

Cronos Group has the best balance sheet in the industry, with no debt and $877.7 million in cash and short-term investments at year end. The tangible book value was over $1.1 billion.

Note that the company closed on the acquisition of an option to buy 10.5% of privately held PharmaCann, an MSO, in 2021, spending $110.4 million. It's stake is now 6.4% of the company. The investment is being carried now at only $49 million. Its stake in Vitura, formerly Cronos Australia, is being carried at $22 million, up from the $8 million at the end of 2021.

The Outlook

Analysts project revenue will increase 9% to $101 million in 2023 and by 17% to $117 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve to -C$64 million this year and to -$44 million next year.

Valuation

When I assessed Cronos here in late 2021, it was trading at 1.4X tangible book value. Today, it trades at 0.65X, which is really cheap in my view. The company is burning a little cash, but it trades now with a negative enterprise value since it has so much cash ($877.7 million at year-end).

There are some companies that trade at lower multiples of tangible book value, like Organigram (OGI), which is my favorite cannabis stock and is at 19.7% of my model portfolio, and Village Farms (VFF), which is at 9.1% of the model portfolio. I wrote about VFF right after the recent financing, calling it deep value, and it has dropped subsequently with the market. OGI trades at 0.5X, while VFF trades at just 0.4X. The enterprise value of Organigram is just $129 million, which is just 1X projected revenue for FY23 (08/31) and just 7.5X projected adjusted EBITDA.

There are some that trade higher, like Canopy Growth (CGC), which trades at a slight discount now (0.9X), and Tilray (TLRY), which trades at an extremely high 3.7X. I have written negatively about both of these companies. Last week, ahead of the earnings report, I shared a right-now projected price of just $1.32 for Tilray. After the report, my price is lower now. In my view, the stock should be trading just below $1. For Canopy Growth, which is not a good stock for cannabis investors, I had a target of $1.36 in late January, ahead of their fiscal Q3 report. I wrote publicly that my target is now $0.45 after that report, and the stock has declined since then by 38.6%.

As I look at the valuation of Cronos Group, I think that it can work its way back towards tangible book value, which would represent significant upside. As I look at 2024 estimates to form a year-end target for this year, I think that the stock could trade at 1X EV/projected revenue or better. $117 million in enterprise value against a likely cash amount of $800 million would be a market cap of $917 million. This works out to $2.36, a bit below the tangible book value of $2.91, which is 56% higher than the current price of $1.86. Any improved profitability would boost the valuation.

The Chart

Cronos is really beaten up! The stock has declined 50% from its December peak. When I look at the chart, there seems to be support at $1.80. My target of $2.36, which is very conservative, looks achievable.

Charles Schwab StreetSmart Edge

Conclusion

I still believe that Altria could buy the rest of Cronos Group, but I think that investors can make money even if that doesn't happen. Cronos Group has been doing well in Canada and in Israel, and it has the ability to enter the U.S. if the laws change. Trading well below tangible book value, the stock looks like a relatively safe place for cannabis investors to wait this bear market out.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.