Carl Court/Getty Images News

Supported by favorable energy prices and robust demand, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:SHEL) continues to capture impressive profitability, as evident from the oil major's latest update on Q1 2023 results. Although Shell added that 'outlooks presented may vary from the actual first quarter 2023 results and are subject to finalization of those results', I view Shell's earnings update as a strong signal to investors, that--despite a challenging macro environment--the oil major's business continues to boom.

Reflecting on Shell's trading update, as compared to my post-Q4 guidance for 2023, I now raise my 2023 EPS expectation for the European oil major by approximately 10%, to $10.35/share. Shell remains a 'Buy'.

Strong Q1 Update Supports Bullish Thesis

According to a recent update from the largest oil and gas company in Europe, the first quarter gas trading results are expected to mirror the performance seen in the final quarter of 2022. Shell On April 6th, Shell suggested to investors that Q1 2023 results for the integrated gas division will likely be on par with Q4 2022, indicating about $8.4 billion of adjusted EBITDA and $6.4 billion of CFFO.

Shell Q1 2023 update note

Furthermore, Shell also projected oil production in the upstream division to fall between 1,800 to 1,900 kboe per day, as compared to 1,859 kboe per day in Q4 2022 respectively. Notably, Shell's production volume remains elevated despite OPEX falling to $2.3 - $2.8 billion, versus approximately $3 billion in Q4 2022.

Shell Q1 2023 update note

For the marketing (downstream) division, Shell expects Q1 2023 sales volume to be skewed to the downside (2,250 - 2,650 kb/d), versus about 2,500 kb/d. However, given that OPEX is also expected to fall, potentially falling by as much as $500 million, management expects marketing profits to top the segments' respective Q4 2022 profits.

Shell Q1 2023 update note

As compared to Q4 2022, Shell's Q1 2023 refining margins are expected to fall to about $15/bbl versus $19 bbl one quarter prior. However, this profitability compression will likely be offset by (i) surging chemicals margin (jump to $140/tonne), (ii) slightly improving refinery utilization, and (iii) strong trading and optimization results.

Shell Q1 2023 update note

Favorable Profit Drivers

Although the macroeconomic backdrop in Q1 2023 could have certainly been better, Shell also enjoyed a few favorable tailwinds, including (i) a resurgence in demand from China after COVID-related restrictions eased, (ii) an improving economic landscape in Europe, and (iii) a determined OPEC+ collective. With regards to the latter, 3 days before Shell announced the Q1 update, OPEC+ implemented a surprise $1 million barrel per day production cut to counter speculators betting on falling oil prices, causing oil futures to surge almost 8%.

Bloomberg

Valuation Update: Raise Target Price To $93

Looking ahead, I anticipate that oil prices will remain elevated in 2023, with the Brent benchmark projected to fluctuate within the range of $60 to $80 (likely skewed towards the higher end of the range). If this forecast holds true, it could translate to substantial profits for Shell, potentially reaching $25 to $35 billion (likely skewed towards the higher end of the range).

That said, as compared to my post-Q4 guidance for 2023, I now raise my EPS expectation for Shell through 2025 by about 10%. However, I continue to anchor on a 0% terminal growth rate (one percentage point higher than estimated nominal global GDP growth), as well as on a 9% cost of equity.

Given the EPS updates as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price for SHEL of about $103.11.

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Risks

My bullish thesis on Shell (see here) is based on the assumption of a sustainable oil price of around $60 per barrel. While this may be perceived as bearish by some readers, others may argue that the fair value for oil is even lower. As evidenced by the 2020 COVID-19 induced sell-off, oil prices can even reach negative levels. That said, if oil were to significantly drop below $60 per barrel and fails to recover within a reasonable timeframe, it could potentially undermine the bull thesis for Shell or other oil companies.

Conclusion

Shell's 1Q23 trading update indicates a stronger-than-expected performance overall, driven by improved trading results. Additionally, the update on the Downstream segment was also supportive, adding to the positive outlook for the company.

As demonstrated by Shell's exceptional Q4 2022 quarter, the company continues to generate significant cash flows. With a market cap of $160 billion compared to estimated 2023 earnings of between $25 to $35 billion, I argue that Shell's equity value may be mispriced. Personally, I maintain a 'Buy' rating for SHEL stock, and with a strong energy demand tailwind expected in 2023, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $101.47 (SHEL reference).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.