Summary

  • Supported by favorable energy prices and robust demand, Shell continues to capture impressive profitability in early 2023.
  • Shell's 1Q23 trading update indicates a stronger-than-expected performance overall, driven by improved trading results.
  • Additionally, the update on Shell's downstream business was also supportive, further strengthening a bullish 2023 outlook for Shell.
  • As compared to my post-Q4 guidance for 2023, I now raise my EPS expectation for Shell through 2025 by about 10%.
  • I maintain a 'Buy' rating for SHEL stock; and I now calculate a fair implied share price of $101.47.

Supported by favorable energy prices and robust demand, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:SHEL) continues to capture impressive profitability, as evident from the oil major's latest update on Q1 2023 results. Although Shell added that 'outlooks presented may vary

Shell Q1 2023 update note - integrated gas

Shell Q1 2023 update note

Shell Q1 2023 update note - upstream

Shell Q1 2023 update note

Shell Q1 2023 update note - marketing

Shell Q1 2023 update note

Shell Q1 2023 update note - chemicals & products

Shell Q1 2023 update note

SHEL valuation

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

SHEL valuation sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

