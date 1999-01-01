Ambev: There Is Growth Brewing

Apr. 16, 2023 7:25 AM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)BUD
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
554 Followers

Summary

  • Ambev is a tenured South American brewer that also has an exclusive license to sell and distribute Pepsi drinks across Brazil.
  • While experiencing a volatile - and often negative - revenue picture over the past decade, the last two years displayed healthy double-digit growth.
  • This revenue growth uptick is directly in line with the appointment of a new CEO in Q1 2020, who seems to be doing well thus far.
  • Along with these factors, the stock is discounted on both a P/E and a TTM operating cash basis vis-a-vis the Brewers GICS sector; it also yielded the highest dividend in the space over the past year.
  • Considering all of these factors, I am calling Ambev a buy for the medium term.

Stella Artois

mattjeacock/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

As I sat there having a Stella, I started wondering – which company brews this? Could it be a stock? It turns out that Stella Artois – my personal favorite beer – is brewed by Ambev S.A. (

Ambev

Ambev

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
554 Followers
Equity long/short. Covering both long-term as well as tactical trading opportunities, primarily in the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ABEV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.