Three small issuers began trading this past week, two of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, while two delayed to the week ahead (UCAR and USGO). Four IPOs submitted initial filings, led by one biotech and one reinsurer both planning to raise $100 million.

Chinese amusement and water park operator Golden Heaven Group (GDHG) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $7 million at a $207 million market cap. The company, which is profitable, operates six parks in southern China and attracted 2.4 million guests in FY22. The IPO float was just 3.4% of basic shares outstanding. Golden Heaven Group finished flat from its listing price.

Malaysian business and technology consulting group VCI Global (VCIG) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $5 million at a $147 million market cap. Small but profitable, the company provides strategy services, investor relations services, and technology services to clients primarily from Malaysia. VCI Global finished down 36%.

While not included below, Singapore-based cancer biotech CytoMed Therapeutics (GDTC) priced at the low end to raise $10 million at a $45 million market cap. The company is developing three candidates built on a proprietary platform licensed from R&D agency A*STAR. CytoMed finished flat from its listing price.

Four IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Late-stage inflammatory disease biotech Acelyrin (SLRN) filed to raise $100 million. Bermuda-based reinsurer Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) also filed to raise $100 million. Veterinary hospital operator Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) filed to raise $28 million at a $50 million market cap. Media distributor Alliance Entertainment Holding (OTCPK:AENT) filed to raise $6 million. Not included in the table below, luxury car importer Cheetah Net Supply Chain (CTNT) filed to raise $12 million last Friday.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/13/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 15.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 8.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snowflake (SNOW) and Airbnb (ABNB). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 2.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche and JD Health.

Four small deals are currently scheduled to price in the week ahead, three of which are eligible for inclusion in our stats, though other issuers may join the IPO calendar late.

Holdover U Power plans to raise $18 million at a $368 million market cap. U Power started as a vehicle-sourcing service provider in China, and in 2020, it also began developing automated battery-swapping stations under the UOTTA brand. The company is highly unprofitable and has a limited operating history in an emerging market.

Hong Kong-based contractor WANG & LEE GROUP (WLGS) plans to raise $8 million at a $75 million market cap. Operating as a construction prime and subcontractor, WANG & LEE provides a wide range of large site work construction services to private construction customers. The company cut its deal size by 50% in March.

Chinese logistics services provider Jayud Global Logistics (JYD) plans to raise $7 million at a $97 million market cap. Operating in mainland China and Hong Kong, the company offers a range of cross-border solution services such as freight forwarding and supply chain management. Fast-growing and profitable, Jayud generated over half of 1H22 revenue from its top five customers.

While not included below, holdover U.S. GoldMining (USGO) plans to raise $20 million at a $121 million market cap, offering units. Spun out of dual-listed GoldMining, the company is focused on exploring and advancing a project in Alaska. U.S. GoldMining has no operating revenues and does not anticipate generating revenues for the foreseeable future.

Street research is expected for three companies in the week ahead, and one lock-up period will be expiring.

