U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Parade Of Small Deals Continues With 3 Foreign Issuers

Summary

  • Three small issuers began trading this past week, two of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, while two delayed to the week ahead (UCAR and USGO).
  • Four IPOs submitted initial filings this past week.
  • Four small deals are currently scheduled to price in the week ahead, three of which are eligible for inclusion in our stats, though other issuers may join the IPO calendar late.

Chunumunu

Three small issuers began trading this past week, two of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, while two delayed to the week ahead (UCAR and USGO). Four IPOs submitted initial filings, led by one

