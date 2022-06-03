LyondellBasell: 4.9% Dividend Yield - Material Sector Dividend Payer Standout

Apr. 16, 2023
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Earnings per share yield continue to be attractive at 11.86% when 7% or lower is satisfactory.
  • The current P/E of 8.43x earnings is somewhat lower than the normal 5-year of 8.66x to make it near fair value, which will be discussed and a purchase recommendation made.
  • Technical analysis using FAST Graphs along with price targets from Morningstar, Value Line, CFRA, and Yahoo Finance are included.
  • It has 12 years of a rising dividend, paid an extra high special payment in 2022, and looks to be able to pay a safe future dividend.
Plastic raw material in granules against the background of Chemical Laboratory and reagents. Polypropylene, Ethylene, Polypropylene research in laboratory conditions

Marina Vol

LYB

LyondellBasell NV (NYSE:LYB) is a quality BBB S&P credit rated international material sector specialty chemicals company headquartered in Houston TX. It deals in ethylene plastics, olefins, polypropylene, and related products. It is in the process of converting a Houston oil refinery

YF LYB price 5 yr

5-year Price Movement LYB (Yahoo Finance April 14, 2023)

YF LYB Price 1yr

1-Year Price Movement LYB (Yahoo Finance)

YF LYB PT

Analyst Price LYB Buy Suggestions (Yahoo Finance)

FG LYB

LyondellBasell Technical Analysis (FAST Graphs Chart April 14, 2023)

YF LYB ER

Earnings Beats or Misses for LYB 2022 (Yahoo Finance April 14, 2023)

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose the owner of Rose's Income Garden "RIG" owns all 80 stocks in it.

