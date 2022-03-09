Pannonia/E+ via Getty Images

Since my most recent in-depth research on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), in which I analyzed the business model in depth and discovered the company to be under its very fair value (more than 4 months ago), I have provided an option call coverage strategy that could produce very solid returns. Since then, the stock's total return has exceeded 65%, but you could increase these returns by using an option strategy (coverage call) because the stock moved sideways for one to two months. In line with my prior analysis, in which we deemed negative analyst estimates to be extremely pessimistic, the company disclosed a solid outlook despite negative macroeconomic headwinds. The best opportunity to enter the boat could be when the stock price is below our estimated conservative net asset value. I believe the great Peter Lynch would purchase this cyclical stock, when the similar opportunity occurs once again. To be as objective as possible, I will employ a step-by-step approach. The balance sheet is in excellent condition, so valuing the business model is straightforward and reflects a substantial margin of safety. In addition, I will attempt to provide guidance and sensitive analysis for 1Q 2023, which is more in line with the manager's opinion than analysts' projections.

Latest results and guidance

As indicated previously in my analysis, analyst estimates for EPS for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 were quite pessimistic. The company implicitly rejected it with its most recent guidance. ZIM generated 2.19 billion USD in revenue and 414 million USD in net income, or 3.65 EPS in Q4. The company provided guidance for FY 2023 in which management anticipates a positive EBIT within a broad range, exceeding analyst expectations. Despite significantly reduced freight rates. The company also distributed a special dividend of $6.4 per share. All of these finer details are comprehensively covered by the SA news section and the company's reports. Below, we will discuss all of the relevant metrics.

ZIM 2023 full year guidance (ZIM presentation 4Q 2022)

Although this may appear to be the dividend end of the business, investors should not look for it. While it will be difficult for a company to generate a positive EPS in fiscal year 2023, there is a possibility of a very small dividend. But that should not be the investor's primary focus right now. A company's value can be created in other ways than through the delivery of dividends, i.e., through key M&A, growing book value, generating free cash flow, and enhancing the balance sheet. Many investors who desire only high dividends will soon sell their shares, creating a great opportunity for others. I believe this is a great pick for a potential crisis, and ZIM could also be a great cyclical pick according to Peter Lynch's amazing guidelines.

The cyclical ideas of Peter Lynch on stock picking

One of the primary reasons why I believe ZIM offers a fantastic cyclical opportunity for the next 2 to 5 years is due to a number of very solid and logical arguments, which are also supported by Peter Lynch's guidance and opinions. Then, step-by-step (argument by argument), we will determine if ZIM is the selection he would make.

1. It's important to understand the cyclicity of the business model

As I explained the business model in great detail in the preceding section, the ZIM business model is not difficult to grasp. Briefly, the majority of its revenue is determined by international freight rates, contracts negotiated, and volume. While these inputs are affected by the trend of the global economy and the character of a cyclical industry, freight rates are particularly vulnerable to demand and supply shocks, which have a substantial impact on overall business. Thus, the revenues, profitability, and financial flows are directly proportional to the freight rate prices. As indicated by the Drewry World Container Index , but with a longer historical perspective at macromicro, there is a great deal of volatility in freight rates during the historical cycles, and we are presently at the peak of 2020 and the average figures of 2012-2016.

Drewry WCI (macromicro. Drewry.)

2. Keep an eye out for signs of improvement

From this perspective, there is still further to go, of course, if the global macro will deteriorate, which is likely (it my view), as evidenced by the most recent banking issues and further EPS contraction in my previous analysis. In addition, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI is falling, whereas the reopening of the Chinese economy has prompted a substantial improvement in additional leading indicators (China PMI). China is a huge and essential participant in shipping business, and the improvement of their economy is encouraging.

Data by YCharts

As there is a chance of further contraction, primarily in the United States and the European Union, as a result of tighter monetary policy, we can conclude that Drewry WCI would then experience further downside volatility, but it could be limited as current levels are close to the long-term average.

According to the latest press conference from CFO:

We believe freight rates are close to bottom and expect some improvement in 2023. Further, we also expect our volumes to grow in 2023 as compared to last year, as we receive our newbuild capacity and enable to better optimize outfit. So we believe that at some point, this de-stocking effect will end and the retailers will have to come back and replenish their inventories. Hence why, we are reasonably optimistic when it comes to the statement that we are making. We think that, the market is close to reaching a bottom before the demand starts to come back.

According to my evaluation, the Chinese reopening will have a positive impact on the company's total TEU volume. However, as indicated previously, there is no rebound in increased demand in the overall shipping market, as rates continue to decline or remain stable. Nonetheless, the RWI/ISL Container Throughput Index for the month of February indicates an improvement. The PMI provides a comprehensive overview of the manufacturing sector, whereas the RWI/ISL Container Throughput Index is an exceptional instrument for tracking global trade and container throughput. The increase in February figures is a positive indicator for the overall market. However, following the March banks shock and liquidity issues, the outlook for the future may be negative.

RWL/ISL Container Throughput Index (RWL/ISL. Institute of Shipping Economics and Logistics)

3. Strong competitive edge and balance sheet

According to Peter Lynch, the best cyclical pick must have a solid competitive position and a very healthy balance sheet in order to withstand medium-term industry issues. According to Alphaliner, ZIM held a 2.2% market share as of April 10th, making it a relatively minor participant in the event of competition. As indicated in the previous analysis of ZIM, its market share is gradually increasing:

it's critical to determine whether any companies have gained market share. Despite halting 1.6% of the world's cargo shipping activity as of 02/2021, ZIM is predicted by Alphaliner to earn approximately 1.7% market share by 02/2022. According to the most recent Alphaliner data, ZIM's market share as of December 19, 2022, was 2.1% based on TEU volumes in the weekly monitor.

Market Share - ZIM (Alphaliner)

Now, with a market share of 2.2%, we see a remarkable figure. The management discussed the market share in greater detail in the annual report (FORM 20-F), but preliminary data cited above indicate that the business model is performing well. It is evident that the company is highly competitive despite operating in a highly competitive industry:

Within these trade zones, we strive to increase and sustain profitability by selectively competing in niche trade lanes where we believe that the market is underserved and that we have a competitive advantage versus our peers. Several examples of niche trade lanes within our geographic trade zones include: (1) US East Coast & Gulf to Mediterranean lane (Atlantic trade zone) where we maintain a 13.4% market share, (2) East Mediterranean & Black Sea to Far East lane (Cross Suez trade zone), 8.5% market share and (3) Far East to US East Coast (Pacific trade zone), 8.6% market share.

In addition, based on the gross of the balance sheet, P&L, and other metrics, it remains smaller than other major players, which is not necessarily a negative sign. Contrariwise, as the company is significantly more adaptable, has a much quicker adaptation process, and leases vessels, it can adapt to demand and supply imbalances (albeit with a delay, depending on contracts) much faster than its competitors and save a substantial amount of money.

To examine the leverage trend, I calculated the equity on the aggregate balance sheet for each of the very strong competitors. I considered the ratio of equity to total assets because it is one of the most significant indicators of leverage on a healthy balance sheet. The greater the ratio of equity to assets, the lower the leverage and the likelihood of future financing issues. Due to increased profitability and cash flow generation, nearly every company mentioned has strengthened their balance sheet during this cycle. The majority of net income was retained by the company, resulting in an increase in equity. However, these companies also rewarded their shareholders with dividends that are rarely as high as ZIM's, which reduces their equity.

Data by YCharts

As a result of paying dividends in the first quarter of 2023, totaling $6.4 per share, or approximately $769 million, the ZIM ratio will now be lower at 0.50, comparable to that of other companies that paid dividends in the first quarter of 2023 for the fiscal year that ended in 2022. These hundreds of millions will be withdrawn from equity or book value as well as cash position, which will have an effect on the book value. When the equity and cash position were $5.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively, prior to the dividend payment, they should now be $5.13 billion and $2.43 billion. This is also the reason why, after dividend payment, the stock price falls by the dividend's total amount. However, cash position is still very strong, and the balance sheet is prepared for any potential downturn or worsening of industry standards due to low freight rates in the medium term.

4. Timing and earnings forecast

Timing is of the greatest priority when investing in cyclical stocks. Understanding the economic cycle is crucial because there is a very high probability that you will miss the bottom. While we are not in a crisis and may not enter one, there have been some tailwinds associated with the economic contraction. Looking at freight rates, a very rudimentary leading indicator, suggests that demand is low, and the overall economic trajectory indicates a greater downside risk than upside risk.

It is crucial to view the stock as very attractive when freight rates are low and not high, when analysts' EPS forecasts are deteriorating day by day, when there are problems in the market, and when not everything appears optimal. This is occurring right now.

Peter Lynch also mentioned in his books that at the bottom of the current economic cycle, cyclical companies can trade at extremely high forward P/E ratios due to pessimistic forward EPS. During periods of economic contraction or negative industry sentiment, analysts frequently forecast lower earnings, sometimes objectively and sometimes not. This may lead to a high forward P/E. The pure evidence is provided below, where the projected EPS for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 are exceedingly low or even negative. Forward P/E ratios are worse than high, they are negative (due to negative expected EPS) - so the long-term opportunity is even greater. Due to the cyclicity of the business model, the optimal moment to participate here is when the crisis is already priced in.

Although there is currently no crisis, freight rates are approaching crisis levels. I am convinced that these conditions and negative sentiment are optimal, as one should look to invest in cyclical companies when the negative cycle is present. Investing in cyclical companies makes sense when everything appears to be going awry and not the other way around.

ZIM - Consensus EPS Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

The freight rate trend indicates a decline, but management strenuously disagrees:

Despite the current rate environment, and challenging macro and industry dynamics, we are confident in our strategy and expect positive EBIT in 2023. As such, for the full year, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA between $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion and adjusted EBIT between $100 million to $500 million.

While there is a large range for EBIT, and a $100 million outcome for FY 2023 could result in negative EPS, the company has no leverage in debt financing, so interest is not a significant factor. Consequently, the difference between EBIT and Net Income is small, which is preferable for forecasting purposes.

Data by YCharts

In the most recent earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022, the difference between EBIT and Net Income was $204 million. Net income of $414 million resulted in $3.45 EPS. Therefore, even in the worst-case scenario of a $100 million scenario, the net income could be close to zero or marginally below. Analysts anticipate a net income in the range of minus $250 million to minus 260 million dollars based on forward estimates, with adjusted EPS estimates of -$2.17. With the lowered tax rate and enhanced cost structure program, as stated by management, I am confident that this will not be the case:

Most important was our decision to adapt our vessel chartering strategy. We secured cost competitive and fuel efficient newbuild capacity in a sense of chartering agreements to support our commercial strategy. Notably, as we replace smaller vessels with large one, our cost per TEU will decline, driving improvements to our cost structure throughout 2023 and beyond.

ZIM - Consensus EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Moreover, the company slightly diversified its revenue stream, which increased the results in the latest quarter. Such a trend should continue. The CEO answered very clearly:

With respect to the contribution of a non-containerized income, we did benefit still in the fourth quarter from two strong factors. First, Detention & Demurrage, especially relevant on the transpacific trade lanes in the U.S. were still quite high. We still experienced congestion in Q4. Although now, this has pretty much did unwind itself. And second, when it comes to our car carrier activity, we have been growing and we continue to grow our presence in this market. And it has contributed to also a significant impact on our revenue and also on our bottom-line. And we expect the car carrier activity to continue to contribute positively to our earnings next year and in the years to come.

Attempting to clarify such variables because the statement is somewhat vague. Detention & Demurrage fees are incurred when containers and other essential shipping equipment are used beyond the allotted time. Demurrage fees are incurred when an empty or full container remains at the port beyond the specified period. This item is highly unpredictable, but as stated, "this has pretty much unwound itself," it is possible that it will not persist in subsequent quarters. This item may be related to the fourth quarter and still caused by supply chain bottlenecks.

And with regard to the subsequent segment - Car carrier activity - there is a growing presence and rising trend, which had a substantial impact on the revenue section. From this perspective, the "other revenues" line item will remain elevated in subsequent quarters, as management is optimistic about it. It has a diverse revenue stream and is more related to total TEU (volumes) because it is a supplementary service. Its most vital aspect, where the trend is positive.

In the first quarter of 2023, analysts predict that revenue will reach $1.59 billion and negative earnings per share will be -$0.04, according to the most recent review date. According to the current freight environment, it will be difficult to deliver a positive EPS, but I will attempt to explain why I believe we will once again be pleasantly surprised by a positive EPS.

ZIM - Quarterly estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Considering past performance, the negative EPS for the first quarter of 2023 does not make logic to me. Explaining why:

ZIM - Revenue Breakdown (Author´s calculation. ZIM fillings.)

Total TEU in the first quarter of 2020, 2019 and 2018 were significantly lower than in the fourth quarter of 2022 (823 k TEU). As indicated by Container Throughput and PMI activity measurements in China and the United States, there is a low probability that Q1 TEU levels will be comparable to those of 2018-2020. As stated previously, ZIM expanded its capacity and increased its market share. From this viewpoint, I do not anticipate such low volumes (despite seasonality).

Total TEU in the first quarter of 2020, 2019 and 2018 were significantly lower than in the fourth quarter of 2022 (823 k TEU). As indicated by Container Throughput and PMI activity measurements in China and the United States, there is a low probability that Q1 TEU levels will be comparable to those of 2018-2020. As stated previously, ZIM expanded its capacity and increased its market share. From this viewpoint, I do not anticipate such low volumes (despite seasonality). While I do not anticipate the same volume of activity as in the first quarter of 2021, but slightly less (see the sensitivity analysis below), freight rates are also higher than in the first quarters of 2018-2020. This is the second factor that will pull up the increase revenues and EPS.

While I do not anticipate the same volume of activity as in the first quarter of 2021, but slightly less (see the sensitivity analysis below), freight rates are also higher than in the first quarters of 2018-2020. This is the second factor that will pull up the increase revenues and EPS. As stated in the CEO's statement, the "other revenues" category conceals a very reliable, however less predictable revenue contributor, but the positive trend with a rising share should continue. In the fourth quarter, it amounted to roughly $443 million (20% of sales). Volume matters here (k TEU) . It is difficult to predict (at least for Detention & Demurrage) but it is a very encouraging sign that this form of revenue is growing. We can rely solely on the preceding management statement and the discussion surrounding this item.

As stated in the CEO's statement, the "other revenues" category conceals a very reliable, however less predictable revenue contributor, but the positive trend with a rising share should continue. In the fourth quarter, it amounted to roughly $443 million (20% of sales). Volume matters here (k TEU) . It is difficult to predict (at least for Detention & Demurrage) but it is a very encouraging sign that this form of revenue is growing. We can rely solely on the preceding management statement and the discussion surrounding this item. Lower volumes, still lower rates, and higher financial leverage contributed to the negative net income numbers seen in Q1 in 2018–2020. While the company reported having a sizable portion of its cash on hand in bank deposits as of the end of FY 2022, earning 5.1% p.a. (0.6% in 2021). The net income will go up as a direct result of this.

Other investments (Seeking Alpha. ZIM´s filling.)

On the other hand, lease liabilities are at record highs, which are pulling down the financial income because of the high interest rate, but the overall financial income is much better compared to a year ago. Leased vessels have a high degree of flexibility and are thus more adaptable to the economic cycle. Looking at the notes, a big portion of lease liabilities should mature in 2023; of course, some of it will be refinanced, but during the year, it will reduce the financial expenses.

Maturity of lease liabilities (Seeking Alpha. ZIM´s filling)

Below you can see the financial income for FY 2022 and FY 2021, and despite the fact that the company reports almost no debt, lease liabilities should be included in debt because they have a similar character. It bears yield. However, financial income should improve as interest rates are positive and the company should rid itself of some lease liabilities during the year.

Financial Income (Seeking Alpha. ZIM filling.)

And finally, the price of oil had been materially lower during the 1Q of 2023, which should help reduce the cost structure.

Sensitivity analysis for 1Q 2023

Initially, it is essential to observe the evolution of the market for freight rates. While the trend was negative, the average rate was $2 015 per month. In the fourth quarter of 2022, ZIM's average freight rate was $2,122. The average quarterly rate for the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Drewry WCI (my calculation), was $2,716 and for FBX it was $2,902. In my opinion, the ZIM rate is more correlated with the Drewry WCI, but this is not so simple.

Drewry WCI and FBX rates during 1Q 2023 (Author´s calculation. Drewry. FBX. Freightos)

Freight rates vary considerably between geographic areas. This is the difference between the indexes' average freight rate and the one reported by ZIM. Drewry WCI's average freight rate for the first quarter of 2023 is $1,938, while FBX's average freight rate is $1,880, with a sharp decline at the end of March. In my opinion, it was also affected by the worsening macroeconomic and banking issues, and thus by stress. Now, let's explore sensitivity analysis and estimate the revenue for first quarter.

ZIM - Sensitivity analysis for 1Q 2023 (Author´s calculation)

The reason why average freight rates were higher than in the table below is because index results are typically higher than ZIM's (it depends on weights and selective freight trade areas). From this perspective, however, the difference between realized and Drewry's average in Q4 was -22%. Nevertheless, I anticipate that the spread will be smaller due to a smaller disparity between each freight rate. This spread was considerably larger in the past. Now, the disparity between various rates shrunk. Therefore, calculating a 10-15% discount on Drewry's average would be extremely prudent and appropriate. Therefore, final rates should range between $1,750 and $1,650. Middle ground is $1,700. But there is a greater likelihood of the upside than the downside, so it is conservative.

In addition, I anticipated a decrease in total carried volume compared to Q4, but not too much, inspiring by Throughput index (see above). I highly doubt that the outcome will be poorer because, as I've stated numerous times, the company's market share and capacity have increased. As a result, I estimate:

Total carried volume (k TEU) to be between 760 - 800 k TEU.

Total carried volume (k TEU) to be between 760 - 800 k TEU. Average freight rate near $ 1700.

Average freight rate near $ 1700. The basic and key revenues are between $ 1 292 and $ 1 360 million.

The basic and key revenues are between $ 1 292 and $ 1 360 million. Based on the increased trend of "other revenues" partially offset by a potentially one-time event, it is expected to be near $ 300 million to $ 350 million (in Q4 2022, it was approximately $ 443 million).

Based on the increased trend of "other revenues" partially offset by a potentially one-time event, it is expected to be near $ 300 million to $ 350 million (in Q4 2022, it was approximately $ 443 million). So in summary, to be in the range of $1 592 million (conservative bottom) and $1 710 million (conservative top). Based on these assumptions, I believe there is a much greater probability of revenue and EPS beating expectations, as I tried to be very conservative. This is the revenue outcome from the numbers, based on objective and conservative assumptions, but I believe ZIM will top revenue consensus estimates.

So in summary, to be in the range of $1 592 million (conservative bottom) and $1 710 million (conservative top). Based on these assumptions, I believe there is a much greater probability of revenue and EPS beating expectations, as I tried to be very conservative. This is the revenue outcome from the numbers, based on objective and conservative assumptions, but I believe ZIM will top revenue consensus estimates. The consensus revenue estimates for 1Q 2023 are at $ 1.59 billion (low at $ 1.52 billion and top at $ 1.69 billion).

The consensus revenue estimates for 1Q 2023 are at $ 1.59 billion (low at $ 1.52 billion and top at $ 1.69 billion). I also believe ZIM will beat the negative -0.04 EPS estimate for 1Q very solidly, due to the factors mentioned in the previous chapter.

Valuation, risks, and summary

The optimal method for valuing the company is determined by the earnings' volatility and predictability. As ZIM operates in an extremely volatile industry that is heavily influenced by freight rates, a DCF valuation would be illogical as its predictive accuracy would be close to zero. However, the DCF model can also be used in a very conservative manner when calculating with very conservative freight rates. A forward-looking approach to a bottom assessment could be very effective.

In my opinion, for the current valuation, it is essential to examine the "floor" valuation, which involves evaluating the company's assets using the balance sheet approach. From this perspective, it is advantageous to examine the equity value or book value to determine the value of assets after deducting debt and other liabilities. We will also deduct intangible assets that are incapable of being fully monetized.

I will attempt to examine my own conservative model for valuing assets, which makes use of discounts on the asset and liability sides and provides a safety margin. While I do believe that the book value of each asset is appropriate and in accordance with the balance sheet, it is a fantastic way to evaluate the tangible book value of the assets (book value - intangibles). When compared to the market capitalization of $ 2 602 million, the value of assets according to the selected metric is $5 028 million, which represents a very large margin of safety. In addition, I subtracted the cash value by the dividend amount for Q4 2022, totalling $ 769 million ($6.4 dividend per share) to determine the most recent floor in tangible value and my model. Despite the fact that, according to tangible book value, the stock would have to more than double to reach its fair value, there is a substantial margin of safety. Benjamin Graham, the legendary investor, inspired me to implement even more conservative calculation - stressed scenario.

ZIM - Conservative Net Asset Value (Author´s calculation. Data from Seeking Alpha,)

I took a much more conservative approach to finding the value of assets by hair-cutting each asset on the balance sheet to find the absolute floor for balance sheet valuation. I considered the selected items of the balance sheet as follows:

Valuation of BS items $ 1 = Cash $ 1.00 Receivables $ 0.85 Inventories & Others $ 0.65 Net PP&E $ 0.75 LT investments $ 0.35 Intangible & Other assets $ 0.00 All liabilities $ 1.00 Click to enlarge

What is and what should be the appropriate method for multiplying each dollar from selected assets can be discussed. In my opinion, a very conservative approach should be taken when valuing the balance sheet to account for potential insolvency. Investors should be aware of what they should find in such a scenario. As a result, I considered cash as $ 1 = $ 1, trade receivables as $ 1 = $ 0.85 (a discount due to possibility of delinquency of customers), Inventories & Others as $ 1 = $ 0.65 due to price cuts possibility, Net PP&E as $ 1 = $ 0.75 (despite D&A) due to adjusting a possible bubbled book value and long-term investments as $ 1 = $ 0.35, due to possibility of bad investment and illiquid capital. And finally, intangibles and other assets, where one dollar equals zero dollars. Then, after calculating the total assets, I had to deduct the total liabilities, where each dollar was equal to each dollar, because it had to be paid out.

As a result, I calculated Adjusted assets minus liabilities, generating a very conservative asset value of $ 2 379 million compared to the market capitalization of $ 2 602 million. One could say that there is no value and no safety margin. No, consider the incredible events of the first quarter of 2023. The market capitalization was significantly below the extremely conservative and stressed value of assets (or the conservative book/equity value), resulting in a stunning stock discount and great opportunity. According to my calculations, the conservative book value (stressed assets) for Q4 after dividend payment is $19.8 per share, while the tangible book value per share is $41.8 in the same time frame. This pattern is extremely uncommon. As we do not currently observe a recession, a potential recession with increased correlation between assets could present the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity once more. Despite the fact that we do not observe a crisis, the crisis is actually occurring on the freight rates market, which is extremely dominant. In a cyclical market, this can therefore be viewed as the perfect storm. I believe this stock would be an excellent addition to Peter Lynch's cyclical portfolio.

Moreover, looking at the ZIM's basic valuation approach based on P/TBV reveals that there is no discount comparable to that of ZIM, as P/TBV is significantly higher among ZIM's peers. A potential strain on their balance sheet would not result in the same floor. However, this P/TBV ratio is likely to be slightly off because of many companies paid the dividends, causing the book value to decrease. However, you understand the point.

Data by YCharts

Valuation pertaining to ZIM is so stretched due to significant volatility in expected earnings as well as analysts' estimates, but as I have stated numerous times, the company is extremely flexible, adaptable, and gaining market share. In a market as competitive as this one, all of these factors are incredibly beneficial. If it continues to be inexpensive or becomes even cheaper, there is a chance that some of the significantly larger competitors, who possess a substantial amount of cash, will attempt to acquire it.

Looking at the risk side, I see a substantial risk in a persistently below-average freight rate. I currently view it as less likely, but you never know. This tightening cycle can cause significantly more harm, but the balance sheet is in good shape. I concur with management that the industry for low freight rates is nearing its bottom; however, there may be some sideways movement in 2023. It is more important for ZIM to generate cash flows, even if they are modest, than for the company to have positive EPS. However, I am confident that we will observe both. Even a small dividend will be a surprise. However, I do not expect this low freight rates sentiment to last forever, as rates fluctuate with the economy's cycles. I could compare it to the oil and gas industry, where they are in high demand when oil prices are low. We experienced a massive expansion in 2021, so it is unlikely that we will see such a large EPS anytime soon. From the perspective of economic cyclicity, this is a perfect storm. Every time the market capitalization falls below the conservative net asset value, I maintain a strong bullish stance on the stock, unless the business model changes significantly.