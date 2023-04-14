CION Investment: This Strong BDC Outperforms In 2023

Summary

  • CION makes investments in middle market companies to generate market beating returns due to their expertise in private credit and rigorous lending practices.
  • CION has outperformed most of its peer BDCs over the past 6 months including ARCC, ORCC, FSK, and OCSL.
  • The regular quarterly dividend was recently increased by nearly 10% and now yields over 13% on an annual basis going forward.

While several articles have been hitting the SA headlines recently regarding some of the larger and more popular BDC (Business Development Company) choices such as Ares Capital (ARCC), the lesser known and better performing

CION summary

Seeking Alpha

total return comparison chart

Seeking Alpha

Chart of private credit from CION

Cion Investment Corp.

CION Summary

Seeking Alpha

CION 10-k

Cion Investment Corp

CION investor presentation

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CION, ARCC, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

