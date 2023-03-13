Darling Ingredients Out Of Flavor For Renewable Diesel

Summary

  • Darling Ingredients’ joint venture with Valero, Diamond Green Diesel, is the leading North American renewable diesel producer.
  • California, Canada, and Europe are the primary markets for renewable diesel.
  • This $9.4 billion market cap company does not pay a dividend.
Green energy.

abadonian/iStock via Getty Images

Investors should note that this article focuses only on whether Darling Ingredients Inc.'s (NYSE:DAR) renewable diesel joint venture is a reason for buying the company’s stock. It is not.

However, ESG investors and investors in other

Logo for Diamond Green Diesel

Diamond Green Diesel

2022 DAR Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Darling Ingredients and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Trucks on the highway

darlingii.com/bioenergy

Chart of US renewable diesel capacity

EIA and farmdocdaily

Map of RD plant locations

EIA, Render, Biodiesel, farmdocdaily

Table of RD locations, owners, capacities

EIA, Render, Biodiesel, farmdocdaily

Chart
Data by YCharts

Darling Ingredients logo

darlingii.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

