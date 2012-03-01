Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Why do investors like allocating capital toward dividend-focused ETFs such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM). I can't speak on anyone else behalf, but for me, I like having an investment product that is focused on quality dividends and generating a respectable yield rather than piecing it together from individual equities. I can make an investment and spend minimal time monitoring it and allocate additional capital when opportunities present themselves. I have nothing bad to say about my investment in VYM, as it performed well and generated consistent income, which has benefited from reinvesting each dividend along the way, but I have no desire to add more to the portfolio. I also have no intentions of exiting my position in VYM as I am a fan of diversification. The problem that I have when thinking about deploying additional capital to dividend ETFs is that VYM doesn't offer a double-digit yield like the JPMorgan Equity Premium ETF (JEPI), and it doesn't have the capital appreciation or dividend growth characteristics of the Schwab U.S Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). If I were going to allocate capital toward income-producing assets today, I would need a compelling reason to settle for the 3.09% that VYM offers rather than investing in a CD at 5.05% for 10 months, or buying a 2-year T-bill at 4.01%. We're not living in a yield-starved environment, and there are many investment products out there that offer yields that exceed 5%, so should VYM even be considered a "High Dividend Yield" investment?

The premise around VYM and a look at its dividend

I have previously covered VYM (can be read here), so if you had read that article, the next 2 paragraphs aren't new information as the investment methodology for VYM hasn't changed. I am following up with this article because I looked at VYM and SCHD a bit differently and felt the reader base would be interested in the analysis. I looked at VYM as an investment in its totality, then a side-by-side comparison since SCHD went public. The numbers are not in VYM's favor, and the dividend characteristics are not even in the same ballpark.

VYM provides investors with a convenient way to gain exposure to equities with above-average dividend yields through a passively managed fund. VYM employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average. VYM attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, its assets in the stocks that make up the Index. VYM is a massive fund with $49.66 billion in assets under management, and for all intents and purposes, it does its job. VYM currently has 440 equities within its portfolio, with a median market cap of $126.5 billion. The earnings growth rate of its underlying positions is 12.5%, while the average P/E ratio is 14.8. There is an average ROE of 15.5% within its positions, and VYM has a 1.2% allocation toward foreign holdings. Financials make up VYM's largest allocation at 21.10%, and the largest positions within VYM are Exxon Mobil (XOM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ).

Since its inception, VYM has generated $34.03 in dividend income from 66 individual dividends. VYM went public in November of 2006 for around $50. Over the previous 16 and a half years, VYM has appreciated by 114% and generated 68.06% of its initial share price in dividend income. 2007 was VYM's first year of generating an annualized dividend, and it paid $1.36 per share in dividend income. In 2022, VYM's annualized dividend increased by 139.63% ($1.89) since 2007, as VYM delivered $3.25 in dividend income for its shareholders. From 2008 - 2022, VYM's annualized dividend increased by an average annual rate of 9.31%. Over the previous 5-years, excluding the Q1 2023 dividend, VYM has increased its annualized dividend payment by $0.85 from $2.40 in 2017 to $3.25 in 2022. This is a 35.43% increase or 7.09% annualized.

Why I won't allocate more capital toward VYM

The idea that I went into this investment with was to invest in a strong, diversified ETF that focused on dividend yield and growth. VYM accomplished these goals, but not in the same fashion as SCHD. If you go to Seeking Alpha's dividend history, you can download the history for the dividends in an Excel format (click here for VYM and here for SCHD). VYM went public in 2006, and SCHD went public in 2011. I am going to compare the dividend growth of each company from 2012 - 2022, which is an 11-year period, to capture full annualized data going back as far as I can since they didn't IPO at the same time.

VYM generated an annualized dividend of $1.59 in 2012 and $3.25 in 2022. Its dividend grew by $1.66 or 104.13%. This is an average annual dividend increase of 9.47%. No matter what dividend you're discussing, these metrics are strong; the problem is they're not strong enough for me to allocate more capital. SCHD, in the same period, increased its annualized dividend from $0.81 in 2012 to $2.56 in 2022. This is an increase of $1.75 per share or 216.23%. Over the same 11-year period, SCHD had an annualized average annual dividend increase of 19.66%. Shareholders of SCHD during this period benefited from an additional 112.10% of dividend growth which is an additional 10.19% annualized.

In addition to growth, SCHD has a larger dividend yield. SCHD has a current dividend yield of 3.58%, while VYM has a dividend yield of 3.09%. It's hard to justify adding to my position in VYM when the main purpose is a sizeable dividend yield that gets an annual increase, and SCHD has a larger yield and exceptionally better growth characteristics. The other aspect is actual capital appreciation. Over the past 5-years, SCHD has increased by 51.24% compared to 28.80% for VYM. SCHD has been a better overall investment and generates a larger dividend yield which doesn't provide me with a compelling case to invest more capital toward VYM.

Here is how an actual investment in VYM and SCHD would have worked out if you had allocated $10,000 in both funds on 1/3/2012. Both funds would have done well, but SCHD is the clear winner. If you were reinvesting the dividends, an investment in VYM would have grown by 233.05% to $33,318.22, while SCHD would have increased by 293.28% to $39,336.22. If the dividends weren't reinvested, VYM would have generated a 194.59% return, while SCHD returned 243.88%. Too much dividend yield, dividend growth, and capital appreciation are left on the table with VYM.

What it would take for me to go from holding VYM to exiting the position and redeploying the capital

I have a diversified investment approach where I break my overall portfolio down into separate baskets, as each has a different purpose. The investment basket I have VYM in consists of 15 ETFs and mutual funds. VYM currently makes up 10.48% of this basket. On a gain/loss methodology, VYM sits in 9th place, slightly outside of the halfway mark. While I originally built this basket with safety and diversification in mind, I am not opposed to cutting ties with VYM in the future.

Currently, VYM is close to the chopping block in my mind. Here are some of the things that could get me to exit or reduce the size of the position:

The dividend yield becomes 2.5% or lower.

The annualized dividend growth becomes 5% or lower on a 5-year average basis.

SCHD increases its annualized dividend growth to 15%.

If SCHD has a dividend yield that exceeds 4% and VYM's dividend yield is under 3%.

Conclusion

You may be wondering why I wouldn't just exit my position in VYM and reallocate that capital to SCHD. The reason is that I am a stickler for diversification, and I don't want to be overallocated to a single position no matter how good the returns are. As unlikely as it may be, you never know what can happen, and the tide could change in VYM's favor. I plan on holding VYM and reinvesting the dividends, but I haven't been allocating capital toward it for years. I think there are better investments out there with similar investment goals, such as SCHD. I think VYM is a solid ETF, and that's why I am holding it. The only way I would redeploy future capital into it is if its dividend metrics improve significantly.