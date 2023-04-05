Lowe's: Leveraging Strong Brand Awareness And Housing Market Trends For Continued Growth

Apr. 16, 2023 4:56 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
Jiao Liming profile picture
Jiao Liming
28 Followers

Summary

  • The company's strong brand awareness with consumers has allowed it to use pricing power to increase the average amount spent per year and the average ticket size.
  • According to my research, Lowe's benefits from rising housing prices as consumers tend to spend a portion of their home's value on home improvement and renovation expenses.
  • Lowe's strong stance on buyback initiative will drive incremental growth in EPS, with the possibility of achieving an IRR of 17% over the next 5 years.

Lowe"s store in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) has a strong business model and the company's strong brand awareness with consumers has allowed it to use pricing power to increase the average amount spent per year

Calculation of Key Metrics

Calculation of Key Metrics (Macrotrends, United States Census Bureau, Federal Reserve Economic Data, Urban Institute, 10-K filings, Author's Projections)

Lowe's Store Locations in the USA

Lowe's Store Locations in the USA (ScrapeHero)

Lowe's Population & TAM Drivers

Population & TAM Drivers (Macrotrends, United States Census Bureau, Federal Reserve Economic Data, Urban Institute, 10-K filings, Author's Projections)

Lowe's Revenue Build

Revenue Build (10-K filings, Author's Projections)

Lowe's Valuation Model

Valuation Model (10-K filings, Author's Projections)

Lowe's Valuation Outputs

Valuation Outputs (Author's Projections)

This article was written by

Jiao Liming profile picture
Jiao Liming
28 Followers
I am an aspiring student who plans to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Data Science. My investment strategy focuses on software and consumer sectors and have developed a long biased strategy that involves a concentrated portfolio, research-intensive approach, and a value-oriented view.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.