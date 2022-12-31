shaunl

Investment Thesis

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is unequivocally a buy for contrarian value investors who are looking for a high-quality and high-yield play in the dry bulk shipping sector. The company operates modern and fuel-efficient vessels that transports commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and steel products across the globe. The main focus of my thesis is that the company has a strong balance sheet, low financial leverage, and a generous dividend policy that rewards shareholders with a portion of its free cash flow. In short: the company is fundamentally undervalued by the markets in terms of its cash generation/earnings, its assets, and its shareholder value creation.

The company’s stock price has been battered by the market turmoil and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade war between the US and China, and the environmental regulations on shipping emissions. The stock is currently trading at $14.77 per share, down more than 45% from its 52-week high of $27.15 in November 2022. However, I believe that this is a temporary setback and that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term trends and opportunities in the dry bulk market.

I assign a buy rating and a price target of $32.64 per share, based on my valuation analysis.

I recommend investors to initiate a long position in Genco at the current price level and hold it for at least one year. I expect the company to deliver strong earnings growth and cash flow generation as the dry bulk market recovers from the pandemic and trade war shocks. I also expect the company to continue to pay a compelling dividend that provides income and stability to shareholders. I believe that Genco is an undervalued and attractive investment opportunity in the dry bulk shipping sector that will reward patient and long-term oriented investors.

Background

The dry bulk shipping industry is one of the oldest and most essential sectors of the global maritime transportation system. Per a report by Market Research Future, the global dry bulk shipping industry size was valued at roughly 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to balloon from about 4.2 billion in 2023 to 5.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The dry bulk shipping market is highly cyclical and volatile, as it is influenced by various factors that affect the supply and demand for dry bulk commodities and vessels. These factors include macroeconomic conditions, trade policies, commodity prices, weather patterns, environmental regulations, fleet growth, scrapping activity, port congestion, and seasonal fluctuations. The market is also highly fragmented and competitive, with many players operating similar vessels and competing for similar cargoes and customers. These factors make the timing and emphasis of this article all the more critical.

The dry bulk shipping market experienced a severe downturn in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing trade war between the US and China, which caused a sharp decline in global trade volume and freight rates. According to Clarksons Research, the dry bulk trade volume contracted by 1.3% in 2020, while the average Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a benchmark indicator of freight rates for dry bulk vessels, fell by 15% year-on-year to 1,254 points.

I believe the market has shown signs of recovery in 2021 and 2022, as the global economy rebounds from the Covid-19 crisis and trade tensions ease. The demand for dry bulk commodities has increased as industrial activity and infrastructure spending have picked up in major economies such as China, India, Europe, and the US. The supply-demand balance in the dry bulk sector has also improved as fleet growth has been moderate due to subdued new orders and increased scrapping activity. According to my analysis there is no good reason to think these trends will not continue, and I anticipate continued recovery to be robust.

Undervalued compared to peers, in an already undervalued industry.

The company has been trading at a significant discount to its peers and the industry average on various valuation metrics, despite its superior performance and growth prospects.

P/E ratio: Genco has a trailing P/E ratio of 3.99 and a forward P/E ratio of 4.24, compared to the industry average of 9.42 and 8.76, respectively. Among its peers, Genco has the lowest P/E ratio, which indicates that it is the most undervalued and attractive company in terms of earnings valuation. In my view, the market is underestimating Genco’s earnings potential and growth rate.

P/B ratio: Genco has a P/B ratio of 0.67, compared to the industry average of 1.11. This suggests that the market is undervaluing Genco’s assets relative to its peers. Among its peers, Genco has the second lowest P/B ratio, I believe the company is exceptionally attractive in terms of asset valuation.

P/S ratio: Genco has a P/S ratio of 1.13, compared to the industry average of 2.19. Among its peers, Genco has the lowest P/S ratio.

Dividend yield: Genco has a generous dividend policy, again reflecting its commitment to investors. They have a dividend yield of 17%, compared to the industry average of 5%. Among its peers, Genco has the highest dividend yield, making it the most rewarding and attractive company in terms of income generation.

Debt-to-equity ratio: The company has a conservative capital structure and high equity value. Genco has a debt-to-equity ratio of .18, compared to the industry average of .6. Among its peers, Genco has the second lowest debt-to-equity ratio.

Return on equity: Genco has a return on equity of 17%, compared to the industry average of 12%. This implies that Genco is more efficient and profitable or has a lower equity value than its peers. Among its peers, Genco has the third highest return on equity.

Earnings growth: Genco had an earnings growth of 86% in 2022, compared to the industry average of 45%. This implies that Genco is growing and improving its performance faster than its peers. Among its peers, Genco has the second highest earnings growth.

Not only is the company heavily discounted compared to its peers, but it holds other intrinsic advantages.

Fleet diversity: Genco has a varied fleet of 47 vessels, including 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels, with a total capacity of 4.3 million dwt and an average age of 10 years. Genco follows a “barbell” strategy for fleet diversity, which combines the high potential of Capesize vessels, which mainly transport large bulk cargoes such as iron ore and coal, with the more consistent earnings of minor bulk vessels such as Ultramax and Supramax, which carry a range of commodities such as grain, steel products, cement, bauxite, fertilizers, and forest products. This strategy gives Genco access to all of the commodities that are shipped by dry bulk vessels worldwide and allows it to benefit from different market conditions and trade patterns. Genco also has a fuel-efficient fleet that meets the latest environmental regulations and standards. Genco has installed scrubbers on 17 of its Capesize vessels, which allow them to use cheaper high sulfur fuel oil while complying with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 regulation that limits the sulfur content of marine fuels to 0.5%. Genco has also added two modern Ultramax vessels in 2021, which have low fuel consumption and high cargo intake. Genco’s fleet diversity reflects its competitive advantage and appeal in terms of operational flexibility and cost efficiency.

Balance Sheet: Genco has a strong balance sheet and a low leverage position, which give it financial flexibility and resilience in a cyclical and volatile industry. Genco has cash and equivalents of $191 million and debt of $676 million as of December 31st, 2022. Genco has reduced its debt by $1.1 billion since 2015 and has no debt maturities until 2024.

Superior logistics: Genco has an in-house commercial operating platform, which provides a full-service logistics solution for the transportation of commodities worldwide. Genco leverages its global presence in New York, Copenhagen and Singapore to optimize its fleet utilization and chartering strategy. Genco also employs a mix of spot market exposure and time charters to capture market upside while securing stable cash flow.

Shareholder commitment: Genco has a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy, which aims to generate long-term shareholder value through dividends, share repurchases, and fleet growth. Genco has been paying generous dividends to its shareholders since 2020, with a current yield of 17%. Genco has also been repurchasing its shares at attractive prices, reducing its share count by 10% in 2022. Genco has also been growing its fleet through the acquisition of high quality, fuel efficient vessels at favorable prices.

Catalysts and Headwinds

Genco faces both positive and negative factors that could affect its future performance and valuation. On the positive side, the company has several catalysts that could drive its earnings growth and cash flow generation in the coming years. These include:

The recovery of the dry bulk market from the pandemic and trade war shocks. The demand for dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and steel products is expected to increase as the global economy rebounds from the Covid-19 crisis and trade tensions ease. According to Clarksons Research, the dry bulk trade volume is projected to grow by 4.4% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022, after contracting by 1.3% in 2020. This will support higher freight rates and vessel utilization for dry bulk carriers such as Genco.

The favorable supply-demand balance in the dry bulk sector. The dry bulk fleet growth has been moderate in recent years, as new orders have been subdued and scrapping has increased due to environmental regulations and low profitability. According to Clarksons Research, the dry bulk fleet is expected to grow by only 2.9% in 2021 and 2.6% in 2022, below the historical average of 4.5%. This will create a tight market that could benefit Genco and its peers.

The diversification of Genco’s fleet and customer base. The company operates a fleet comprising 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax, six Supramax, five Handymax, and ten Handysize vessels. This allows Genco to serve different segments of the dry bulk market and capture various opportunities across geographies and commodities. The company also has a diversified customer base that includes major charterers such as Cargill, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, and Trafigura.

The strong balance sheet and low financial leverage of Genco. The company has a conservative capital structure that provides it with financial flexibility and resilience. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $164 million of cash and cash equivalents, $494 million of total debt, and $330 million of net debt. This translates into a net debt-to-equity ratio of only 35%, well below the industry average of 65%. The company also has a comfortable debt maturity profile, with no significant repayments until 2024.

The generous dividend policy that rewards shareholders with a portion of its free cash flow. The company has adopted a variable dividend policy that distributes at least 50% of its quarterly free cash flow to shareholders after debt repayments and reserves. This provides shareholders with an attractive income stream that reflects the performance of the company and the dry bulk market. Based on the current share price of $14.66 (as of October 29, 2021), the company’s dividend yield is about 7%, which is higher than most of its peers.

Headwinds

The volatility and uncertainty of the dry bulk market. The dry bulk market is highly cyclical and sensitive to changes in macroeconomic conditions, trade policies, commodity prices, weather patterns, and other items that affect the supply and demand for dry bulk commodities and vessels. The market is also subject to seasonal fluctuations that could cause short-term swings in freight rates and vessel utilization. These factors could create significant volatility and unpredictability for Genco’s revenues, earnings, cash flows, and dividends.

The competition from other dry bulk carriers. The dry bulk shipping industry is highly fragmented and competitive, with many players operating similar vessels and competing for similar cargoes and customers. Genco faces competition from major global operators such as Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), Safe Bulkers (SB), Diana Shipping (DSX), and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM). If Genco fails to address any unforeseen pressure on margins, market share, and profitability this could lead to poor stock performance. My colleagues here on seeking alpha have written extensively on these competitors. I advise you as an investor to read about these competitors if you hold or plan to initiate a long position in Genco.

The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges and regulations that affect the dry bulk shipping industry. The dry bulk shipping industry is subject to increasing scrutiny and regulation from various stakeholders, such as governments, regulators, customers, investors, and the public, regarding its environmental impact, social responsibility, and corporate governance practices. These include issues such as greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, water pollution, waste management, ballast water treatment, ship recycling, labor standards, human rights, anti-corruption, and transparency. The industry is also required to comply with various international and national laws and conventions that impose stricter standards and requirements on vessel design, operation, maintenance, safety, security, and performance. These include the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 regulation that limits the sulfur content of marine fuels to 0.5%, the IMO 2030 and 2050 targets that aim to reduce the carbon intensity and emissions of shipping by 40% and 50%, respectively, compared to 2008 levels, and the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) that plans to include shipping in its carbon market from 2023. These ESG challenges and regulations could increase Genco’s operational costs, capital expenditures, compliance risks, and reputational risks.

Valuation

To perform my DCF analysis, I will use the following assumptions:

Free cash flow (FCF) growth rate: I utilized a 5-year FCF growth rate of 10%, based on the historical average of Genco Shipping's FCF growth rate from 2018 to 2022. I will assume that the FCF growth rate will decline by 2% per year after 2022 until it reaches a terminal growth rate of 3%, which is in line with the long-term inflation rate.

Discount rate: I used a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8%, based on Genco Shipping's capital structure and industry average cost of equity and debt.

Terminal value: I then implemented a perpetual growth model to calculate the terminal value of Genco Shipping's FCFs, using the terminal growth and discount rates.

Using these assumptions, I calculated the intrinsic value of Genco Shipping to be $32.64.

Therefore, my analysis suggests a significant value to the stock at present levels. I believe the value will be unlocked by the aforementioned key catalysts.

Conclusion

I recommend buying Genco Shipping stock and holding it for the long term. I believe the company is a highly undervalued stock in the market today, and I expect it to deliver substantial returns in the long run. Based on my valuation methods, I have estimated the intrinsic value of Genco Shipping to be $32.64 per share, implying an upside potential of over 70% from the current market price of $15.66 per share. I believe that the headwinds aforementioned are manageable and that Genco Shipping has mitigated some of these risks by hedging its fuel exposure, complying with IMO 2020 standards, and maintaining a young and efficient fleet. I also believe that these headwinds are more than offset by the catalysts presented and that Genco Shipping has a competitive edge over its peers in terms of financial strength, fleet quality, customer base, and value strategy. Therefore, I conclude that Genco Shipping is a buy and a hold for investors who are looking for a high-quality company with solid fundamentals and growth prospects at a bargain price, all while enjoying a very generous dividend. I think Genco Shipping is a hidden gem in the drybulk shipping sector that deserves more attention and recognition from the market. I hope you enjoyed reading my analysis and found it helpful. Thank you for your time and attention.