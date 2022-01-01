JaCZhou/E+ via Getty Images

Energy storage is a critical and near-immutable facilitator of the global transition to a low-carbon electric economy. Hence, whilst Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) is down by 15% year-to-date the company continues to notch new operational milestones. The long-term demand drivers are clear and Microvast is targeting both utility-scale renewable energy production and EVs for its battery solutions. The latter is set to grow to 2.13 million vehicles in the US by 2027, a 22.79% compound annual growth rate from 2023. The former, solar power, constituted 50% of all new US electricity-generating capacity added in 2022. This was 20.2 gigawatts of utility-scale solar PV capacity added to power 25 million homes.

Data by YCharts

Microvast's market cap has fallen to $393 million against total revenue of $204.5 million for 2022. Revenue was up 34.5% from 2021 to place the company's price-to-sales multiple at 1.9x, close to its March record lows. Is this multiple appropriate? It depends. Norwegian competitor FREYR Battery (FREY) is essentially pre-revenue and trades at a $1.15 billion market cap. However, Fluence Energy (FLNC) which is also targeting the utility-scale energy storage market trades on a price-to-sales multiple of 1.36x. Hence, whilst Microvast has latent upside potential, the valuation could still drop to new lows.

Critically, the current 'risk-off' environment created by a still-rising Fed funds rate has made loss-making and cash-burning companies a thing of the pandemic years. The euphoria and hope that defined Microvast and its peers then will need to return for shareholders to start seeing positive momentum pick up. Inflation has to come down back to the Fed's target rate, interest rates also have to start falling, and the economy needs to remain resilient. As this more favourable backdrop might not be reflected until 2024, liquidity and cash flows are the most material metrics for any loss-making climate economy company.

Revenue Slows As $200 Million DoE Grant At Risk

Microvast realized revenue of $64.8 million for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, down around 3% from the year-ago quarter with the decline driven by a delayed order set to be realized in the first quarter and what management flagged were some currency headwinds. Microvast ended the fourth quarter with a sales backlog of $410.5 million, mainly driven by a roughly $365 million order intake for the company's energy storage division ("ESS") which launched in December. ESS secured a mammoth 1.2 GWh utility-scale project and expects more wins on the back of what was 13.5 GWh in energy storage deployments through 2022 in the US. Microvast offers 4.3 MWh of usable energy density per 20-foot container.

Whilst Microvast was selected for a $200 million grant by the US Department of Energy to build out an advanced high-temperature separator plant in Tennessee, this is under review amid bi-partisan criticism of the company's ties to China. Microvast was one of 20 companies selected for $2.8 billion in grant awards from the 2021 Infrastructure Law to build up a domestic battery supply chain and manufacturing in the US. The review of the grant award was launched in February and could see Microvast stripped of the $200 million if the post-selection review establishes that the company's links to China are beyond a level of prudence for such an award. Microvast is well rooted in China with the bulk of its manufacturing capacity in Huzhou.

Strong Liquidity Position In A Crowded Field

Gross profit came in at $2.2 million during the fourth quarter, up from $1.2 million in the year-ago comp on the back of what was a roughly 160 basis point increase in gross profit margins to 3.40%. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $11.8 million, an improvement from a loss of $27.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This was as cash burn from operations for fiscal 2022 came in at $53.9 million, up from $45 million in 2021. Critically, Microvast's cash and equivalents was $257.4 million as of the end of the fourth quarter, enough for more than 4 years of operations against their current burn rate.

Microvast faces a wall of structural demand with ESS and the Inflation Reduction Act. This stands to boost zero-carbon energy to up to 80% of US electricity production as soon as 2030, up from 20% of production currently. Elevated lithium prices and broader inflationary pressure will continue to form headwinds even with the transition to renewable energy and EVs have moved to the forefront of US and European policymaking. Russia's invasion and war on Ukraine has also added urgency to the previously lagging attempt to transition from a hydrocarbon economy to a renewable-electric one. The subsequent 2022 energy crisis has sparked an almost visceral need for green energy and battery manufacturers now face multiple secular factors driving the adoption of utility-scale battery storage. However, it's a crowded field with Tesla (TSLA) and several other public and private upstarts vying for market share. I'm neutral on Microvast stock and prospective investors should likely wait until after the DoE grant review is completed.