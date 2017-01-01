Jeremy Woodhouse/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Make no mistake: the world of e-commerce has been rocked. After enjoying an eye-popping 2020 and 2021 as some of the hottest stocks in the market, e-commerce companies have suffered in 2022 as consumer demand dwindled and brick-and-mortar retail reclaimed its share of consumer spend.

Few high-flying e-commerce companies have been as hard-hit as Sea (NYSE:SE), the Singapore-based conglomerate that is often referred to as the "Amazon of Southeast Asia." The stock fell more than ~80% from its 2021 highs above $350. Like other tech stocks, however, Sea has swung positive this year, rebounding >50%. The question for investors now is: will the Sea rebound continue?

I have long been skeptical on Sea, but that's largely a reflection of what I viewed to be Sea's excessive valuation. I warned on Sea at the tail end of 2021 and cautioned to investors at the beginning of the stock's correction that it would continue to fall. Since then, however, a number of factors have changed:

Sea's e-commerce division is now turning a profit, at least on an adjusted EBITDA basis. In the past, the e-commerce segment posted giant losses and was effectively being "subsidized" by the profitable gaming division

Sea is finding ways to grow e-commerce revenue through value-added services, even as GMV is declining from pandemic-era highs

The stock is much, much cheaper than it used to be

More to the point above: at current share prices near $83, Sea trades at a market cap of $47.34 billion. After we net off the $8.15 billion of cash and investments on Sea's most recent balance sheet against $3.46 billion of debt, the company's resulting enterprise value is $42.65 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY23, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $13.41 billion for Sea, representing 8% y/y growth. This puts Sea's valuation at 3.2x EV/FY23 revenue - a far cry from the stock's pandemic heights when it traded at a double-digit multiple of revenue.

This isn't cheap, of course. The closest comp is Amazon, and Sea is still trading at more than a 1-turn premium to its U.S. rival: though Sea's positioning in Southeast Asia and its faster pace of growth in e-commerce warrants a premium.

The bottom line for investors here: though risks still remain (which I'll cover in the next few sections), if you've been waiting for an opportunity to buy into Sea, I think this recent rebound rally still has momentum left to go.

E-commerce is slowing down, but profitability is turning around

If you haven't followed Sea in a couple of years, I'll reiterate one of my original points: in the past, Sea used to suffer under the weight of massive losses in the e-commerce division, which were essentially washed out by the more profitable gaming division (Garena). This narrative has turned on its head, as Sea e-commerce is now generating positive adjusted EBITDA.

The chart below shows the company's adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Sea total company adjusted EBITDA (Sea Q4 earnings deck)

From a total company perspective, Sea turned a -$492 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior-year Q4 to a profit of essentially the same magnitude this quarter at $496 million. The big swing here was in e-commerce, which turned a -$878 million loss in the year-ago quarter to a $196 million profit. Scale, value-added services, and less aggressive marketing have helped Sea operate this business in a more sustainable manner.

Of course, the e-commerce segment is down from its pandemic heights. Gross orders are down -12% y/y, while total GMV has declined -1% y/y to $18.0 billion (though there is currency impact here; on an FX-neutral basis, the company would have grown GMV at an 8% y/y pace).

Sea e-commerce results (Sea Q4 earnings deck)

Revenue in the e-commerce segment (which includes other smaller services such as payments), however, still grew 50% y/y to $2.2 billion in spite of softer GMV trends, representing roughly two-thirds of total company revenue.

Shoppee (the company's main e-commerce site) saw improved monetization, and the company reported both increased transaction-based revenue as well as advertising revenue. Value-added services, such as seller logistics, also saw 29% y/y revenue growth.

These trends showcase the fact that even if GMV trends continue to soften in 2023 amid a retrenchment in consumer spending / tough compares from pandemic-era buying levels, Shoppee still has levers to boost revenue growth and keep up its recent trend of profitability.

Watch for a pullback in gaming

Amid largely positive news in the e-commerce segment, however, the main risk to watch out for is Sea's gaming division, Garena. Of course, we expected that pandemic-era gaming trends would normalize once we returned back to "normal life" in schools and offices, but the drop-off has been sharper than many expected.

Q4 gaming revenue declined -33% y/y to $1.42 billion. As shown in the chart below, the company has seen a sharp drop-off in quarterly active users, down -15% quarter over quarter and down -26% y/y.

Sea gaming results (Sea Q4 earnings deck)

The ratio of paid users has remained steady at 9% over the past few quarters, but that is down sharply from nearly 12% in the year-ago Q4.

While we need to continually be mindful of the slowdown in gaming, the risk of this segment declining is not as sharp as it used to be given that the e-commerce business is no longer burning a huge hole in the company's pocket. Looking ahead to 2023, efficient operations and focusing on the profitability of core businesses remains Sea's priorities, per CEO Forrest Li's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

It has not been an easy journey. We could make this significant shift within such a short period of time only because of the collective efforts of our Sea team as a whole and a very strong determination and resilience that our team has demonstrated. We took the hard part, but we believe this is the right path to achieve long-term success. As we continue this transition and manage sustainable growth going forward, we have adopted the approach of doing less, but doing this better. First, we sharpened our focus on areas with the greatest of potential across our businesses. We exited or downsized operations in non-core markets, streamlined our pipeline with investments and project closures and deprioritized non-core initiatives."

Key takeaways

All in all, I skew much more favorable on Sea's prospects given the company's improvement in e-commerce profitability and its cheaper valuation. While we should be wary of a slowdown in gaming activity as well as a pullback in GMV, we hope that these headwinds are transitory and that longer-term, Shoppee's expansion in Southeast Asia will continue to provide years of future growth tailwinds for Sea.