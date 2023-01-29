JHVEPhoto

Differentiation is important when it comes to business. Without differentiating yourself from the competition, you become nothing more than a commoditized product. However, moving in this direction can be rather complicated, simply because some industries are more difficult to be original in than others. One company that has done well on this front is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), a firm that describes itself as a premier entertainment and dining experiences operator. Financially speaking, the picture for the company has been quite lumpy in recent years. This has been made more complicated by a rather sizable acquisition that management made in 2022 and by the COVID-19 pandemic. When you dig deep into the numbers, however, you find a company that is doing quite well from a fundamental perspective. Add on top of this how cheap shares are, and I would make the case that the enterprise offers investors some upside potential from here.

Food and fun

Unlike most restaurants, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment focuses on mixing food with fun. They do this at their hallmark Dave & Buster’s locations by providing access to a variety of arcade games, virtual reality games, billiards tables, and other offerings. At their venues, the company also provides large-screen televisions and high-quality audio systems so that customers have the ability to watch live sports and other entertaining programming. The company has more than just the Dave & Buster’s locations that it has spread across 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It also, in June of last year, acquired a company called Main Event in exchange for $832.5 million, inclusive of contingent consideration. That brought with it fifty additional Main Event venues and three The Summit branded venues. At Main Event, customers have access not only to food and drinks, but also other activities like bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and more.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financially speaking, the picture for the company has been a bit lumpy over the prior few years. After seeing revenue climb from $1.27 billion in 2018 to $1.35 billion in 2019, it plunged to only $436.5 million in 2020. Fortunately, the rebound for the company was swift, with revenue spiking to $1.30 billion in 2021 before climbing further to $1.96 billion last year. The rise in number of locations from 144 to 204, driven in large part by the aforementioned acquisition, was instrumental in pushing sales up higher. But on top of this, comparable store sales for the business spiked 24.8% year over year. This surprising growth was driven by three primary factors. For starters, an increase in special event incidence helped to push revenue higher. This makes sense when you consider how isolated people were during the pandemic. Second, an increase in food and beverage prices helped the company on this front. And finally, the firm enjoyed a modest increase of 3.7% in the number of operating weeks for the stores that are included in its comparable sales figures.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

On the bottom line, the picture for the company has also been mixed. But the good news is that the overall trend recently has tilted positive. In 2018, the company experienced a net profit of $117.2 million. Over the next two years, that number declined, eventually hitting a loss of $207 million. But then, in 2021 and 2022, profits rebounded, ending last year at $137.1 million. Operating cash flow has been similarly volatile as the first chart in this article demonstrates. If we adjust for changes in working capital, that volatility does not go away. But it does give us an important look into what the company’s overall trajectory has been over the past couple of years. After being negative to the tune of $42.8 million in 2020, the metric eventually turned to positive, totaling $371.3 million last year. A similar relationship can be seen with EBITDA, with the metric peaking at $480.4 million in 2022.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Whenever a company makes a large acquisition, it does create some uncertainty from an investment perspective. The good news is that management has provided a good amount of detailed guidance when it comes to this. Last year, on a pro forma basis, revenue for the company came in at $88.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA totaled $527.5 million. No pro forma adjustments were offered when it came to operating cash flow. But a good approximation of this, on an adjusted basis, would be $440.1 million. Using these figures, it becomes quite easy to value the company.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On a price-to-earnings basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 19.1. This is actually quite lofty on its own, but far from outrageous. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is considerably lower at 3.8, while the EV to EBITDA multiple totaled about 5.2. As part of my analysis, I decided to compare Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to five similar enterprises. These results can be seen in the table below. On a price-to-earnings basis, only one of the five firms was cheaper than our target. Meanwhile, with the price to operating cash flow approach, and the EV to EBITDA approach, we find that our target was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Dave & Buster's Entertainment 19.1 3.8 5.2 Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 39.0 10.1 15.6 Brinker International (EAT) 22.7 7.8 9.1 Portillo's (PTLO) 77.3 14.8 22.9 Jack in the Box (JACK) 14.2 9.7 10.3 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) 23.7 13.0 12.3 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

At this moment, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is doing quite well for itself. The aforementioned acquisition, combined with robust organic growth and strong comparable store sales, has allowed the company to experience a nice bit of upside from a revenue, profit, and cash flow perspective. The stock is quite cheap, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Given these factors and the absence of any material negative attribute that I can find, I would make the case that the firm does offer additional upside from here. Even if financial conditions worsen and spending at venues like these declines, PLAY stock is so cheap that it's difficult to imagine a scenario or the company could be overvalued by any material degree.