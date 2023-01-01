Liberty Global: Many Risks For Limited Upside

Apr. 16, 2023 10:04 PM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYK)LBTYA, LBTYB
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
799 Followers

Summary

  • Growth long-term will come from 5G and Fibre investments.
  • Liberty's strategic investments are hidden assets which have the potential to generate impressive one-off returns.
  • ARPU and volume data suggest the business is facing short-term issues due to current economic conditions.
  • Liberty performs well relative to peers but is forecasted to decline in the coming year.
  • Liberty is valued in line with the market, which is a reasonable view given the number of risks we have identified.

Flying over USA at night with city light illumination. View from space. 3D render

da-kuk

Investment thesis

Our investment thesis is that:

  • Liberty Global is fundamentally strong in the long term due to 5G and Fibre but is facing near-term issues due to poor broadband growth and declining ARPU.
  • We also like the
Chart
Data by YCharts

Tikr Terminal

Liberty Global Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Liberty Media

Capex developments (Liberty Global)

Virgin Media o2

Volt benefits for consumers (Virgin Media)

Liberty

Commercial initiatives (Liberty Global)

LB

Volume change (Liberty Global)

Telecomms

ARPU trends and inflationary price changes (Liberty Global)

LG Vodafone Telefonica o2

Cost increases (Liberty Global)

LG

Synergy potential (Liberty Global)

LG

Venture portfolio (Liberty Global)

Chart
Data by YCharts

LG BB

Share buybacks (Liberty Global)

Chart

LG

Liberty outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Seeking Alpha Liberty Global

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Liberty Global

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Liberty Global

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
799 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.