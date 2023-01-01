da-kuk

Investment thesis

Our investment thesis is that:

Liberty Global is fundamentally strong in the long term due to 5G and Fibre but is facing near-term issues due to poor broadband growth and declining ARPU.

We also like the VM-o2 JV, which should allow for synergies and cross-selling, driving value.

Margins are good but are facing issues from inflationary pressures, creating risk around where they will normalize.

Continued deleveraging is required in the next few years, although the business is reaching a stage where it can focus on buybacks.

There are too many risks at present to justify the current valuation, thus rate the stock a hold.

Company description

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA / NASDAQ:LBTYK / LBTYB) provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. They offer a range of digital video and audio services, as well as mobile services, telephony services, and business services. The company also provides value-added services, such as security solutions, smart home services, and online storage solutions.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Liberty's share price has trended down in the last decade, despite aggressive buybacks and shareholder returns. The business has changed a lot over this period, with multiple asset sales, along with acquisitions. Investors clearly believe that the current iteration of the business is weaker than prior.

Financial analysis

Liberty Global Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is the financial performance of Liberty in the last decade. The business has seen declining revenue as key assets have been spun-off or sold due to a period of underperformance, with the current iteration of the business primarily made up of European operations, alongside several JVs including VirginMedia-o2, as well as the Vodafone-Ziggo.

Revenue

One of the key trends impacting the telecommunications industry is the increasing demand for high-speed internet services. In the UK, it is represented by Fibre and 5G. Not only are consumer needs changing, but the technology that is becoming a mainstay in households is demanding reliable, high-speed internet services. This has required Liberty to invest heavily in the expansion of its broadband networks, with a focus on delivering faster internet speeds consistently, as well as improving reach. As the following shows, Liberty has completed a portion of this modernization process, with further investment in the coming years. This should drive greater revenue growth and premium pricing, as consumers flock to the service, which will likely be priced at a premium.

Capex developments (Liberty Global)

Another trend impacting the industry is the growing importance of mobile services. With the continued development of smartphones, consumers are increasingly consuming more data-demanding content on the go, requiring improved data packages as part of their mobile plan. Liberty has positioned itself well for this, initiating a JV with Telefonica's o2. This gives the business exposure to one of the leading UK mobile sim card providers.

In addition to mobile services exposure, the JV gives Liberty the ability to generate accretive returns through cross-selling. This is a good value proposition for consumers, as they receive benefits for keeping things in-house. From Liberty's perspective, this is highly accretive as it brings consumers into one ecosystem who otherwise would have no reason. The vast majority of UK consumers require both these services and so the cross-selling opportunities are very high.

Volt benefits for consumers (Virgin Media)

The rollout of 5G technology is set to revolutionize the telecommunications industry, providing faster download and upload speeds, improved connectivity, and the ability to support more connected devices. Once again, Liberty has positioned itself perfectly to benefit from this, serving as a similar tailwind to fibre.

Further, we have seen Liberty investing in commercial initiatives, primarily to drive future revenues through new, similar products. These include Home security and eHealth, which are interesting expansion avenues that have the potential to fall into the ecosystem similar to how mobile and broadband services have.

Commercial initiatives (Liberty Global)

A key driver for growth has been customer acquisitions, which have been primarily driven by mobile net adds. A portion of this is likely to be the factors we have explained above, but also a strong marketing campaign by the respective brands to gain market share. We are slightly concerned by the broadband figures, as consumers are unlikely to go without internet, suggesting those lost customers are finding attractive alternatives. The key geography looks to be the Netherlands, with mobile net adds masking a concerning trend.

Volume change (Liberty Global)

Liberty has been active with pricing its products, passing on inflationary pressures to consumers through price adjustments. Despite this, the business has seen declining APRU with both VMo2 and Sunrise, suggesting these increases are not driving revenue. This stagnation is a concern as Liberty is definitely seeing its costs increase, suggesting margin compression is a certainty.

ARPU trends and inflationary price changes (Liberty Global)

Margins

Liberty has seen its margin slide in the most recent period, likely driven by the inability to wholly pass on costs to consumers, as well as delays in pricing action coming through. The issue for the business is that many consumers are on fixed contracts which cannot be impacted by inflationary price increases, which means some of the impact will be observed 12 months after these contracts come to an end. During this period, Liberty is incurring the cost with no reward.

A key cost driver is energy costs, which have increased substantially in the last year, with the expectation for things to increase further in FY23. As the following illustrates, some of the businesses are seeing 100%+ increases in a single year. In order to mitigate the volatility of this, Liberty has hedged >90% of its FY23 exposure, locking in the heightened costs.

Cost increases (Liberty Global)

An offsetting factor here is the potential synergy gains that are still due to be realized in the coming years. Management is expecting 20% of the VMo2 synergies to be realized in FY23, and 10% for Sunrise. Liberty has seen its S&A expenses declining at a rate of 2% and over $400M in the most recent period, supporting the idea that this is possible.

Synergy potential (Liberty Global)

Overall, Liberty's profitability is quite attractive. The business is highly profitable, with an EBITDA margin of 33% and a GPM of 71%. It is likely that we will see continued slippage in the coming 12-18 months, but on an absolute basis, this is still good. Our concerns are primarily around near-term growth, which looks to be softening quite considerably. The longer-term looks to be better, due to the tailwinds that come with structural improvements currently being made.

Balance sheet

The development of profitability is best reflected in Liberty's ROA, which has tended down in the last decade, and fallen to 0% in the most recent year. Although the business has sold some low-profitability businesses, this does not look to have stemmed from the inefficient operations at Liberty.

Included within Liberty is a "Venture portfolio", essentially investments made by the business for future returns. Within this portfolio is a number of technology and infrastructure investments.

Venture portfolio (Liberty Global)

We are in two minds about this. Firstly, we are a big fan of the majority of the private investments here, and the returns speak for themselves. These businesses are in future growth areas with some degree of connection to telecoms, allowing Liberty to gain exposure to fast-growing segments without needing to build the operations themselves. This being said the investments in public assets, such as Vodafone and ITV, are unusual and value-destroying in our view. If I wanted to lose money owning Vodafone, I would rather make the decision myself (Vodafone coverage here). As the following graph shows, both businesses are value destroyers.

Data by YCharts

Liberty's distribution method of choice is share buybacks. The business has repurchased a massive amount of shares in the last 10 years, with no signs of slowing down. Management communications suggest this will be a continued strategy going forward, with the majority of free cash being distributed in this manner.

Share buybacks (Liberty Global)

Liberty has also been focusing on deleveraging the business, with over $7BN in net repayments across the last 6 years. This was the correct decision as the business was overleveraged and paying interest payments that were over 10% of revenue. Currently, the company's ND/EBITDA ratio is 4.4x, which we still believe to be too high, but is approaching a passable level. Our view is that 3x is a good maximum, although the interest payments must match this. At 8% of revenue, repayments are far too large. Management should target <5%.

The good news with this is that the company produces a lot of cash, which should mean it is within a few years of distributing the majority of cash to shareholders.

Although buybacks have been high, the balance sheet does not inspire as much positivity as the P&L in our view. It looks like the business has been asset stripping as a means of deleveraging, with buybacks remaining as a means of keeping investors happy.





Outlook

Liberty outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's current consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Revenue growth is expected to be mild at only 1%. This is poor in our view, as it is likely inflation will exceed this return during the period.

EBITDA growth is expected to be stronger, likely on the back of synergies and pricing actions coming into full effect. The key target is always the highest level achieved historically, which in Liberty's case is 46%. Analysts expect the business to reach 37% by FY25, which is not bad.

Peer comparison

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of Liberty to a cohort of communications businesses.

Our view on Liberty's profitability continues to be true when compared to its peers, with the business receiving an A- rating. The key driver for this is the company's EBITDA and NI outperformance. As NI can be quite volatile, the key outperformance metrics are EBITDA and FCF-M.

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Liberty performs far worse on a growth basis, with the business receiving a C- rating. These are not the best metrics due to the business making material structural changes to the business in recent years.

This being said the forward metrics are valuable to consider at a minimum. Based on this, Liberty is expected to underperform the market quite considerably, as growth is expected from the market yet Liberty is expected to decline.

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Relative valuation metrics are not the best for valuing Liberty. P/E is ineffective due to the volatility in income, Sales will always overvalue the business due to Liberty's superior GPM, and EBITDA / EBIT vary wildly compared to the delta seen in the market.

The most constant metric looks to be EBITDA and so this is what we will consider. Our view is that the Forward metrics are preferable as a decline is expected against market growth. Based on this, Liberty is valued in line with the market. Our view would be that the business deserves a premium, reflecting its superior market position and cash flow potential. This said, the business lacks any catalysts and is experiencing near-term struggles from inflationary pressures.

Final thoughts

Long term, Liberty stock is likely a winner. It will eventually deleverage adequately so that investor returns increase substantially. Further, tailwinds from 5G and fibre should drive both improving growth and margins through pricing. We also like the "entrepreneurial" side of Liberty, investing in growth areas and new products.

We do see a few issues with the business. Firstly, the near-term performance looks weak, with slowing declining ARPU and weak broadband growth. Further, the business remains overleveraged, requiring further repayments in the coming years.

With the business trading in line with its peers, the conservative view is that the business is slightly undervalued / appropriately valued today.