Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After the rally earlier in the year amid the AI hype, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) has pulled back quite a bit and is now down nearly 35% from my last coverage in February. I believe the drop presents a solid buying opportunity for investors that are interested in the AI space. The company continues to progress quickly with new product launches such as Dynamic Interactions and Chat AI, which should further expand its opportunities moving forward. The latest earnings showed outstanding revenue growth and the company also expects to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 FY23, which is encouraging. After the pullback, the valuation looks very reasonable with multiples pretty much in-line with software peers. I believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from the AI trend and I rate it as a buy.

Data by YCharts

New Products Should Drive Growth

For those unfamiliar with SoundHound, you can check out my previous article where I discussed the company’s technologies, market opportunities, and use cases. Since the rise of ChatGPT earlier this year, the AI landscape has been progressing exponentially with ongoing new developments.

For instance, OpenAI launched GPT-4 last month, the evolved version of ChatGPT with much better accuracy and capabilities. Last week, tech giant Amazon (AMZN) also made its entry into the generative AI space through the announcement of Bedrock, a platform that allows companies to easily build and scale their AI applications. These developments are helping SoundHound build much more comprehensive products.

OpenAI

By combining third-party Generative AI models such as GPT-4 with SoundHound’s own proprietary voice AI technologies, the company recently announced the launch of SoundHound Chat AI. It is a platform that gives users and brands access to the best-in-class multimodal voice technology and allows them to build their own AI voice assistant. Unlike previous products that are only available to businesses and enterprises, SoundHound Chat AI has its own app that is available to everyone through a paid subscription plan.

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO, on SoundHound Chat AI

SoundHound Chat AI ushers in a new phase of voice-enabled, conversational AI that used to only exist in science fiction. By combining the power of software engineering and machine learning with Generative AI, we can finally deliver the digital assistant experience users have been desiring for decades.

Besides, the company also unveiled another new product called Dynamic Interaction With Generative AI, which offers voice-enabled access to Generative AI, with features such as personalization and ongoing learning capabilities. It is expected to be integrated into the company’s automotive and restaurant solutions soon. The two new offerings should be a meaningful growth driver as it further expands the use cases of its technologies and also expands the revenue stream as the company scales the B2C segment.

Strong Momentum

SoundHound announced its latest earnings last month and the results continue to show strong momentum on the top line.

The company reported revenue of $9.5 million, up 84% YoY (year over year) compared to $5.2 million. The cumulative bookings backlog grew 59% from $207.9 million to $331.5 million. The annual run rate for queries was 2.2 billion, up 85% YoY. The gross margin increased 400 basis points from 67% to 71%, thanks to greater economies of scale. The company continued to make excellent progress in the commercial space. It expanded its relationship with Snap (SNAP), Stellantis (STLA), and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) and signed POS (point of sale) agreements with Block (SQ), Oracle (ORCL), and Toast (TOST).

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO, on expanding relationships

SoundHound also signed a multiyear agreement with Hyundai and announced an expansion of our Stellantis relationship in Europe as well as a series of collaborations in our commercial space, including with LG, HARMAN, DPCA and DMI. In automotive, we now work with 20 brands, an impressive number given we went from 0 to 20 brands in just a few years.

The bottom line remains concerning. Operating expenses increased 58.3% YoY from $24.2 million to $38.3 million. Most of the increase is attributed to S&M (sales and marketing) expenses, which grew 587% from $981,000 to $6.7 million. R&D (research and development) expenses grew 32% from $16.4 million to $21.5 million, accounting for 88.8% of total expenses. This resulted in the net loss widening by 40.8% from $(21.8) million to $(30.7) million. Net loss per share was $(0.15) compared to $(0.32).

While this is problematic, the company now expects to post a positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4, which is very encouraging and represents a huge step forward in regard to profitability. The guidance also expects revenue for FY23 to be $43 million to $50 million, which translates to strong growth of roughly 50%.

Investors Takeaway

After the pullback, SoundHound’s valuation looks a lot more reasonable. It is currently trading at an fwd 23' PS ratio of 12.6x and an fwd 24' PS ratio of 6.1x, which is below other high-growth software companies such as Snowflake (SNOW) and Cloudflare (NET), which has an fwd 23' PS ratio of around 16x. SoundHound’s revenue growth rate for FY23 is also expected to be higher at 50% compared to the roughly 38% from the two companies.

Thanks to the exploding AI trends and new product launches, the company should continue to see very strong growth rates in the near term, as shown in the latest earnings. Profitability is a concern but the guidance indicates substantial improvement in the coming year. I like the company’s prospects and the valuation is now much more justified, therefore I rate SOUN stock as a buy.