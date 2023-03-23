KIE: Is Equal Weighting Insurance Stocks Costing You Money?

Summary

  • KIE tracks the S&P Insurance Select Industry Index and is one of three insurance ETFs available. Its expense ratio is 0.35% and the fund has $425 million in assets.
  • Insurance stocks performed well last year as interest rates and margins rose in tandem. However, KIE's equal weight approach is not optimal. Larger companies are better positioned.
  • My performance attribution analysis identifies poor security selection in the Life & Health Insurance and Insurance Brokerage industries as main reasons why KIE lagged IAK, a market-cap-weighted alternative.
  • New legislation in Florida also primarily benefits larger insurers like Progressive and Allstate. However, all insurers will benefit from this sweeping tort reform bill to some degree.
  • I don't recommend KIE because it holds too many small- and mid-sized companies that are less profitable and less able to handle economic shocks. IAK remains the better choice.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Real estate professionals offer their clients contracts to discuss home purchases, insurance or real estate loans. Home sales agents sit at the office with new home buyers in the office.

ArLawKa AungTun

Investment Thesis

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) provides equal-weight total market exposure to approximately 50 U.S. insurance stocks. While this approach may seem prudent by spreading out the risk, it's not optimal because the largest insurance companies have

KIE vs. IAK vs. KBWP Profile

Morningstar

KIE vs. IAK vs. KBWP Annualized Returns - 5Y, 10Y

Portfolio Visualizer

KIE vs. IAK Historical Drawdowns

Portfolio Visualizer

KIE vs. IAK vs. KBWP vs. SPY Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

KIE vs. IAK - Performance Attribution Analysis

The Sunday Investor

Life & Health Insurance Company 5Y Returns

Seeking Alpha

KIE vs. IAK vs. KBWP Fundamental Analysis

The Sunday Investor

Progressive Q1 2023 Earnings Release - Spike In Combined Ratio

Progressive Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index

Manheim

PGR vs. SPY Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer








I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.



