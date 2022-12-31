EPR Properties: A Strong Play Despite Uncertainty

Apr. 16, 2023 11:19 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)AMC1 Comment
Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
13 Followers

Summary

  • The stock has been under pressure ever since COVID-19.
  • EPR Properties has high exposure to the theater business, accounting for over 40% of its annual sales.
  • The bankruptcy of Regal, and potentially AMC, will likely weigh down EPR shares negatively this year.
  • I have decided to move EPR Properties to a hold recommendation. While the company's current characteristics remain appealing, investors may want to wait for more updates before making a decision.

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Paperwork

FuzzMartin

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) based in the United States that specializes in owning, acquiring, and managing properties in the experiential and infrastructure sectors. And although I am a fan of EPR due to its highly profitable

Diversified, Experiential Property Types

Diversified, Experiential Property Types (EPR Properties)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Capital Structure as of December 31, 2022

Capital Structure as of December 31, 2022 (EPR Properties)

Top Ten Customer by % of Total Revenue

Top Ten Customer by % of Total Revenue (EPR Properties)

This article was written by

Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
13 Followers
I hold a master's degree in Financial Analysis and a degree in Management. My passion for finance and investing drives me to continually learn and improve my skills. Currently, I am studying for the CFA Level II exam and enjoy writing equity research articles to enhance my understanding and share my insights with others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.