My thesis is that Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) is advantaged in that they enjoy better gross margins than Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN) while having more global sales opportunities than XPeng (XPEV) and NIO (NIO).

At the time of this writing, RMB 100 is equivalent to about $14.55.

Gross Margins

Unlike Rivian and Lucid, Polestar manufactures most of their battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) in China where it can be easier to have healthy gross margins. Rivian’s 2022 gross margin was a horrific -188% from $(3,123) million in gross profit on revenue of $1,658 million. Lucid’s 2022 gross margin was -171% seeing as they had a gross profit of $(1,038) million on revenue of $608 million. Polestar’s 2022 20-F shows a gross margin of nearly 5% from gross profit of $119 million on revenue of nearly $2.5 billion. Nio’s 4Q22 results show an annual gross margin of 3.8% due to a gross profit of $90 million on revenue of 2,329 million. XPeng’s 4Q22 release shows an annual gross margin of 8.7% from gross profit of RMB 445 million on revenue of RMB 5,140 million which is about $748 million. Obviously all of these relatively small companies should be able to improve gross margins as they build scale. Somehow Tesla (TSLA) had a 22.8% gross margin back when their revenue level was similar to what we see from Rivian and Polestar today. It was back in 2013 when Tesla had gross profit of $456 million on revenue of $1,998 million.

Global Sales

Polestar makes most of their vehicles in China but they sell them all over the world! The $1,619 million in revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa represented nearly 2/3rds of Polestar’s $2,462 million overall revenue for 2022. The $609 million from North America accounted for almost 1/4th and the $234 million from Asia and Australia represented a little under 10%. Due to these international sales channels, Polestar is advantaged relative to XPeng and Nio who rely on China for most of their sales. And XPeng isn’t even holding their own in China right now as the CPCA shows their sales dropped 47.3% from 34,561 units in 1Q22 to 18,230 units in 1Q23.

Valuation

The revenue growth at Polestar has been prodigious:

Polestar revenue growth (2022 20-F)

Over $1 billion was lost in cash flow from operations in 2022:

Polestar cash flows (2022 20-F)

Management’s guidance says the 2023 gross margin should be about the same as what we saw for 2022. I can see an optimistic valuation range being as high as 3 to 4x sales or $7.5 to $10 billion if Polestar can increase gross margins in 2024, keep revenue growing rapidly and avoid running out of cash.

Note 20 of the 2022 20-F shows 2,109.9 million shares outstanding composed of 467,677,673 A shares + 1,642,233,575 B shares. From a valuation perspective, I like to have a breakdown of the major shareholders. The2022 20-F shows Li Shufu owning the equivalent of 1,866,576,927 Class A ADSs which is about 88.5% of shares outstanding:

Li Shufu controls PSD Investment Limited and directly or indirectly owns approximately 91.9% of equity interests in Geely, which owns approximately 82.0% of equity interests in Volvo Cars and approximately 86.0% of GLy Capital Management Partners (Cayman) Limited.

Remembering that Snita Holding B.V., is a subsidiary of Volvo Car (OTCPK:VLVOF), the 20-F has a helpful share capital table:

Share capital (2022 20-F)

Per the details above, Polestar’s relationship with Geely is complicated. The 2022 20-F says “Geely” means Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited as opposed to Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYY) (OTCPK:GELYF). My read is that Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has the ownership interest whereas the relationship with Geely Automotive is more on the business side and less on the financial side. The 20-F mentions one service agreement with Geely Automotive from January 18th of 2021 and another from December 28th of 2021. Both agreements discuss Geely Automotive with respect to R&D help. There are also two tooling agreements with Geely Automobile - one from December 10, 2021 and another from December 23, 2021. The December 10, 2021 tooling agreement mentions manufacturing services.

We see in the 4Q22 presentation that the business relationships with Volvo Cars and Geely Automotive are key for Polestar’s asset-light approach:

Asset-light (4Q22 presentation)

The market cap is $7.9 billion based on the April 14th PSNY share price of $3.76 and the 2,109.9 million shares outstanding. The enterprise value is fairly close to the market cap. Seeing as the market cap is within an optimistic valuation range, I can’t say that the stock price is unreasonable.

In the 4Q22 call, CFO Johan Malmqvist explained that although the 2023 gross margin should end up being close to what we saw in 2022, it should be worse in the first part of the year and better in the last part of the year:

I can provide a little bit more color on the gross margins for this year. So as we guided in the release, we expect gross margins to be broadly in line with 2022. With that being said, we do anticipate some pressure on margins during the first half of the year with the run rate impact of the raw material prices coming through as well as some increased sales support in select markets. We then expect margins to improve later in the year as the volumes pick up and we start to see the impact of the model year '24 coming through. And as I mentioned, first deliveries of Polestar 3.

Forward-looking investors should look at the gross margins for each quarter in 2023 to make sure the year doesn’t end up being worse than 2022. Deliveries are another key consideration for forward-looking investors; Polestar delivered 51,491 vehicles in 2022 and they have guided to 80,000 for 2023. They delivered 12,000 vehicles in 1Q23 so investors will need to keep tabs on things to confirm that another 68,000 vehicles go out by the end of the year.