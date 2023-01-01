justhavealook/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to release earnings this upcoming Tuesday, April 18th. This can be considered as a particularly important earnings report as Bank of America stock has faced significant depreciation YTD in the wake of the SVB collapse (along with the rest of the banking sector). BAC shares were within a few points of the S&P this year but have since fallen off significantly and are now trailing the S&P by 20.92%.

Seeking Alpha

My view is that Bank of America’s earnings will at least achieve consensus and are actually likely to outperform. Within this article I’ll outline why I believe this to be the case.

Earnings Indicators

Money Center Bank Earnings

The first thing to consider is that the other 3 US megabanks (‘money center banks’) all released earnings last week – and all 3 of them outperformed consensus estimates. While JPMorgan has gotten the most attention in the press, it was actually Citigroup that posted the highest EPS surprise against consensus. JPMorgan did post the highest percentage beat on revenue but Citigroup was not too far off in this regard. Wells Fargo didn’t quite put up a showing like the other two yet still managed to beat consensus forecasts.

Q1 2023 Bank JPM C WFC GAAP EPS $4.10 $2.19 $1.23 GAAP EPS Surprise % 21.54% 29.79% 7.86% Revenue $38.35B $21.45B $20.73B Revenue Surprise % 7.22% 6.91% 3.34% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Excel Spreadsheet, Data from Seeking Alpha

With the latest earnings reports from these 3 megabanks we also have information on two critical variable: deposits and inflows. I consider these critical at the moment because of the recent SVB bank failure; this was catalyzed by deposit outflows, otherwise known as a bank run. When there has just been a bank run, it’s quite sensible for investors to be particularly concerned about deposit balances and deposit flows at any banks. Upon looking into the earnings transcripts for these 3, I believe there is cause for optimism.

JPM Average deposits down 2% quarter-over-quarter

End-of-period deposits up 2% quarter-over-quarter

Intra-quarter deposit flow trend reversal; ended up with higher deposits

Seeking Alpha

Interest Bearing Deposits up 31.18% YoY for Q1 2023

Seeking Alpha

2. Citigroup

Roughly $30B of deposit inflows intra quarter

Seeking Alpha

3.2% increase in interest bearing deposits YoY for Q1 2023

Seeking Alpha

3. Wells Fargo

Average deposits down 7% YoY for Q1 2023

‘Brief increase in inflows that has since abated’, end of quarter deposits above firm estimates

Seeking Alpha

2.49% decrease in interest bearing deposits YoY for Q1 2023

Seeking Alpha

While there are material differences in performance across these 3, the theme here as I see it is that there was a material inflow of deposits due to the banking sector turmoil that we have been seeing. While this still netted out negative for Wells, they still managed to beat their internal estimates for deposit balances while also outperforming Wall Street consensus as to earnings and revenues.

This is all due to what I believe to be an ongoing rebalancing in the banking sector, which I will briefly outline in the next section.

4. Bank of America

While Q1 2023 results are not yet available, we should note that BoFA has had a similar trajectory to WFC in terms of deposits - although one that is less numerically significant.

Seeking Alpha

Sector-Wide Deposit Rebalancing

My perspective is that the deposit inflows we are seeing across the megabanks indicate an ongoing shift in deposits from smaller banks to larger ones. These are zero-sum flows in the sense that they are deposits flowing from smaller (regional) banks to megabanks.

If a businessperson or a HNWI has the risk of their bank of their bank failing on their mind, it is sensible that they would choose to reallocate at least a portion of their balances into what they perceive as a more secure institution. In the case of banks, that means big. I covered this in somewhat more detail in a recent article and believe it to be the basis of a tactical trading opportunity within the banking sector at large.

Conclusion

Subsequently, I think that Bank of America stands to benefit from these same forces. Consensus around the megabanks has evidently been conservative, which is sensible. Nonetheless we have seen outperformance across the board thus far, and I don’t expect the story to be any different for Bank of America.

Interestingly, Bank of America stock already appreciated along with the other banks this past Friday. Each of the megabanks closed up for the week, with JPM handedly in the lead. This recent, highly correlated, price movement actually increases my conviction as to BAC's pending earnings performance – the market seems to agree.

Seeking Alpha

On a broader price horizon, we can note that BAC is still trading at a larger discount compared to its 52 Week High versus its peers.

Seeking Alpha

Considering all of this together, I think there is an opportune tactical trade here amidst a larger banking sector trade. I'll be watching the tape on Tuesday to see how things play out.