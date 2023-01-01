Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to release earnings this upcoming Tuesday, April 18th. This can be considered as a particularly important earnings report as Bank of America stock has faced significant depreciation YTD in the wake of the SVB collapse (along with the rest of the banking sector). BAC shares were within a few points of the S&P this year but have since fallen off significantly and are now trailing the S&P by 20.92%.
My view is that Bank of America’s earnings will at least achieve consensus and are actually likely to outperform. Within this article I’ll outline why I believe this to be the case.
The first thing to consider is that the other 3 US megabanks (‘money center banks’) all released earnings last week – and all 3 of them outperformed consensus estimates. While JPMorgan has gotten the most attention in the press, it was actually Citigroup that posted the highest EPS surprise against consensus. JPMorgan did post the highest percentage beat on revenue but Citigroup was not too far off in this regard. Wells Fargo didn’t quite put up a showing like the other two yet still managed to beat consensus forecasts.
|
Q1 2023
|
Bank
|
JPM
|
C
|
WFC
|
GAAP EPS
|
$4.10
|
$2.19
|
$1.23
|
GAAP EPS Surprise %
|
21.54%
|
29.79%
|
7.86%
|
Revenue
|
$38.35B
|
$21.45B
|
$20.73B
|
Revenue Surprise %
|
7.22%
|
6.91%
|
3.34%
Source: Author's Excel Spreadsheet, Data from Seeking Alpha
With the latest earnings reports from these 3 megabanks we also have information on two critical variable: deposits and inflows. I consider these critical at the moment because of the recent SVB bank failure; this was catalyzed by deposit outflows, otherwise known as a bank run. When there has just been a bank run, it’s quite sensible for investors to be particularly concerned about deposit balances and deposit flows at any banks. Upon looking into the earnings transcripts for these 3, I believe there is cause for optimism.
2. Citigroup
3. Wells Fargo
While there are material differences in performance across these 3, the theme here as I see it is that there was a material inflow of deposits due to the banking sector turmoil that we have been seeing. While this still netted out negative for Wells, they still managed to beat their internal estimates for deposit balances while also outperforming Wall Street consensus as to earnings and revenues.
This is all due to what I believe to be an ongoing rebalancing in the banking sector, which I will briefly outline in the next section.
4. Bank of America
My perspective is that the deposit inflows we are seeing across the megabanks indicate an ongoing shift in deposits from smaller banks to larger ones. These are zero-sum flows in the sense that they are deposits flowing from smaller (regional) banks to megabanks.
If a businessperson or a HNWI has the risk of their bank of their bank failing on their mind, it is sensible that they would choose to reallocate at least a portion of their balances into what they perceive as a more secure institution. In the case of banks, that means big. I covered this in somewhat more detail in a recent article and believe it to be the basis of a tactical trading opportunity within the banking sector at large.
Subsequently, I think that Bank of America stands to benefit from these same forces. Consensus around the megabanks has evidently been conservative, which is sensible. Nonetheless we have seen outperformance across the board thus far, and I don’t expect the story to be any different for Bank of America.
Interestingly, Bank of America stock already appreciated along with the other banks this past Friday. Each of the megabanks closed up for the week, with JPM handedly in the lead. This recent, highly correlated, price movement actually increases my conviction as to BAC's pending earnings performance – the market seems to agree.
On a broader price horizon, we can note that BAC is still trading at a larger discount compared to its 52 Week High versus its peers.
Considering all of this together, I think there is an opportune tactical trade here amidst a larger banking sector trade. I'll be watching the tape on Tuesday to see how things play out.
