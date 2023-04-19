zorazhuang

On 19 April 2023, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is set to report its 1Q 2023 financial results. I expect the company's 1Q 2023 net income and distributable cash flow [DCF] to be lower than in 1Q 2022. Indeed, I don't expect the company's 2023 DCF to be as high as in 2022. The company's guidance on its 2023 DCF is consistent with my expectation. The U.S. natural gas consumption in 2023 is estimated to be lower than in 2022. Also, the company benefited from high energy prices in 2022. However, the prices are now significantly down and there is no signal out there to suggest a jump in energy prices. It is important to know that Kinder Morgan can easily remain profitable, expand its operations, and improve its financial health. Also, according to its current capacities and its planned projects (which the company can fund without putting its financial health at serious risk), KMI can benefit from the strong market outlook for refined products, renewable natural gas, renewable diesel, and LNG. Thus, for a risk-averse long-term investor, who seeks higher stock prices and solid dividends, I reiterate KMI as a buy. But. I don't expect KMI's stock price to increase significantly by the end of the year.

2022 results

In 2022, Kinder Morgan reported an adjusted EBDA of $7516 million, compared with 2021 adjusted EBDA of $7832 million, down 5% YoY, driven by lower natural gas pipelines segment adjusted EBDA, and lower products segment pipelines adjusted EBDA, partially offset by higher terminals segment adjusted EBDA and higher CO2 segment adjusted EBDA. It is important to know that including certain items (items that typically do not have a cash impact, or are separately identifiable from KMI's normal business), Kinder Morgan's total segment EBDA of $6547 million in 2021 increased to $7702 million in 2022. Actually, the loss on impairments, divestitures, and other write-downs of $1535 million during 2021 was the main reason that caused KMI's EBDA in 2022 to be higher than in 2021. Also, KMI's net income in 2022 was 43% higher than in 2021, in part due to a non-cash impairment charge taken in 2021.

The company's distributable cash flow decreased from $5460 million, or $2.40 per share in 2021 to $4970 million, or $2.19 per share in 2022. Although, KMI declared dividend per share increased from $1.08 in 2021 to $1.11 in 2022. KMI's cash flow from operations decreased from $5708 million in 2021 to $4967 million in 2022. However, its capital expenditures increased from $1281 million in 2021 to $1621 million in 2022. After dividends, KMI's free cash flow in 2022 was $842 million, compared with $1984 million in 2021. An important thing that should come into consideration is that excluding the impact of Winter Storm Uri, the company's distributable cash flow in 2022 was $1087 million higher than in 2021.

"Domestically, our customers are increasingly benefiting from the high deliverability inherent in our extensive interconnected natural gas network, especially the industry-leading storage services we offer from our 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity," The CEO commented.

Operations and the market

In 2022, KMI's natural gas transport volumes, natural gas sales volumes, natural gas gathering volumes, NGLs pipeline volumes, and jet fuel pipeline were higher than in 2021. However, its gasoline and diesel pipeline volumes in 2022 were lower than in 2021. In its Terminals segment, KMI's liquids utilization decreased from 94.8% in 2021 to 93.3% in 2022. The company's total oil production decreased from 29.70 MBbl/d in 2021 to 29.19 MBbl/d in 2022. Also, the company's CO2 sales volumes decreased by 5.3% YoY in 2022.

Despite lower total volumes in 2022, the company benefited from higher realized prices. KMI's realized weighted average oil price increased from $52.71 per barrel in 2021 to $66.78 per barrel in 2022. Also, its realized weighted average NGL price increased from $25.39 per barrel in 2021 to $39.59 per barrel in 2022. In 2023, energy prices are expected to be significantly lower than in 2021. According to EIA's short-term energy outlook, WTI crude oil price is expected to decrease from $94.91 per barrel in 2022 to $79.24 per barrel in 2022. Also, the prices of refined products and natural gas in 2023 are expected to be lower than in 2021. Henry Hub's natural gas price in 2022 was $6.67/Mcf. In the first quarter of 2023, Henry Hub's natural gas prices plunged to $2.76/Mcf. However, it is expected to increase to $3.58/Mcf in 4Q 2023.

In 2023, U.S. total natural gas consumption is expected to be 87.37 Bcf/d, which is lower than in 2022 (see Figure 1). Also, in 2024, U.S. natural gas consumption is expected to decrease further to 86.12 Bcf/d. It is important to know that in 2023, U.S. residential consumption, commercial consumption, and pipeline & distribution use are expected to be lower than in 2022. Due to lower natural gas consumption during the last winter, U.S. working gas inventory in 1Q 2023 was significantly higher than in 1Q 2022. This relatively high working gas inventory is expected to remain by the end of the year and increase further in 2024. Due to the mild winter weather, the U.S. natural gas inventories are now 19% higher than the five-year average. EIA expects natural gas inventories to end the injection season (April-October) at 6% above the five-year average. Also, due to pipeline maintenance in West Texas and the Northeast, U.S. natural gas production in April and May could decrease slightly.

Despite lower domestic natural gas consumption, U.S. natural gas exports are increasing. Figure 2 shows that U.S. annual natural gas trade (gross imports + gross exports) in 2023 and 2024 is expected to be higher than in 2022. It also shows that U.S. natural gas exports by pipeline are increasing. U.S. natural gas gross exports are expected to increase from 8.31 Bcf/d in 2022 to 8.81 Bcf/d in 2023, and 9.31 Bcf/d in 2024.

62% of Kinder Morgan's business is connected to its natural gas operations, as the company has the largest natural gas transmission network in the United States. With 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines, KMI moves 40% of U.S. natural gas production and has an interest in 700 Bcf of working storage capacity, which means 15% of U.S. natural gas storage. I estimate KMI's natural gas pipeline revenues in 2023 to be lower than in 2022. However, its natural gas storage revenues in 2023 may be higher than in 2022.

The company expects its distributable cash flow to decrease by 3% to $4.8 billion. With lower distributable cash flow, KMI does not have any plan to increase its total dividends. However, as a result of lower weighted average shares outstanding for dividends, KMI expects its dividend per share to increase by 3% YoY to $1.13 in 2023, up from $1.11 in 2022.

Figure 1 - U.S. natural gas supply, consumption, and inventories

Figure 2 - U.S. annual gas trade

Special opportunities

There are great opportunities that Kinder Morgan is well-positioned to benefit from. The global demand for LNG is increasing, and KMI's projects can provide additional transport capacity for the LNG market. U.S. LNG gross exports are expected to increase from 10.59 Bcf/d in 2022 to 12.08 Bcf/d and 12.73 Bcf/d in 2023 and 2024, respectively. A large part of KMI's LNG network is in Texas and Louisiana. Almost all of the increasing demand for LNG is expected to occur in Texas and Louisiana. Thus, based on its current existing network, which is expanding, KMI can benefit from the LNG market condition in 2023 and 2024.

Also, due to the increasing demand for renewable and sustainable fuels, KMI's terminal business can improve. Higher demand for renewable diesel, which is supported by environmental regulations and governments, may increase the cash generation ability of KMI's renewable diesel plants and its renewable natural gas facilities. It is important to know that three Kinetrex Energy renewable natural gas facilities are on track to be placed in service in 2023. By the end of 2024, KMI expects its RNG production capacity to be 7.0 Bcf.

KMI performance

To analyze Kinder Morgan's performance outlook, I investigated the company's free cash flow trend during the previous years. It is not surprising to see an encouraging level of FCF since the company generated a sufficient amount of operating cash in recent years. In 2022, their cash operation fell slightly and sat at $4.9 billion versus the previous year of $5.7 billion in 2021. However, as the capital expenditure diminished roughly to $2.1 billion as compared to $2.8 billion in 2021, the company could keep its free cash flow the same as in 2021. Kinder Morgan has generated an average free cash flow of $2.6 billion in the last five years, while its FCF reached $2.8 billion at the end of 2022. As it is observable, about 22% of the free cash flow of the last five years was in 2022. The high amount of free cash flow is a sign of the company's ability to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay dividends, and facilitate the growth of the business (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - KMI's free cash flow (in millions)

Moreover, I investigated the leverage condition of Kinder Morgan. Leverage ratios are insightful to show how the company is financing its assets and business operations. In other words, does it use debt or equity financing for most of its operations? I used some common leverage ratios that have significant comparability to its debt. The ratios are calculated in comparison with previous years to be more helpful.

The net debt-to-assets ratio is one of the significant calculations that measure the company's debt capacity. This ratio indicates the proportion of assets that are being financed with debt. Thereby, the higher the ratio, the greater the degree of leverage and financial risks. The net debt-to-asset ratio of Pioneer Kinder Morgan was almost unchanged and sat at 0.45x at the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, after a decline in KMI's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2021 to 4.9x from 6x in 2020, the ratio increased back to 5.14x at the end of 2022. Net debt-to-EBITDA determines the probability of defaulting on debt. Finally, their asset-to-equity ratio was on a downward path during 2022 and sat at 2.18x versus its previous amount of 2.21x in 2021. The decreasing assets-to-equity ratio indicates that the company uses lower debt to finance its assets. As a result, the leverage ratios of Kinder Morgan prospect the company's solvency and its ability to meet its current and future obligations (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - KMI's leverage ratios

Summary

Kinder Morgan's free cash flow averaged $2.6 billion in the last five years and reached $2.8 billion in 2022. Albeit being almost constant during the last years, KMI's asset-to-equity ratio declined slightly to 2.18x in 2022. Overall, the company is financially healthy and can cover its debt, and reward its shareholders. Also, due to the increasing demand for LNG and renewable natural gas, the future of the company is bright. However, according to the estimated natural gas consumption in the United States in 2023, the company's cash generation ability in 2023 may impair. Thus, I don't expect KMI's stock price to start an upward trend in 2023.