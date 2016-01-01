PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis:

Although one of the largest international dividend ETFs, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) is likely not the best vehicle for many investors. We break down the portfolio from multiple angles and see little benefit to justify the higher management fee and more concentrated portfolio. Investors should either stick to holding a simpler international index or look elsewhere for dividend income.

Overview:

VYMI is Vanguard’s largest international dividend equity focused ETF. The fund started in early 2016 and has since grown to just over 6 billion in AUM. The ETF holds equity positions of companies that are forecasted to have above average dividend yields. VYMI does not hedge the foreign exchange exposure across the plethora of currencies. As shown below, the portfolio is extremely diversified as the selection criteria (reviewed further on in the article) is rather light. Ultimately this produces a portfolio that is truly only focused on higher equity income.

Author's analysis

Index Methodology:

VYMI is built to track the FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index. The methodology outlined by FTSE is a bit light for the ex US version of the index, but looking at the whole world version we get a few more details:

Exclude all REITs

Remove all companies that have not paid a dividend in the last 12 months or are not expected to pay a dividend in the next 12 months

Rank the remaining stocks from highest to lowest based on their 12 month forward dividend yield

Include roughly the top 50% as previously ranked

Weight positions based on their investable market capitalization

As we can see from the selection criteria, the forward dividend yield is really the only factor deciding what companies are selected. We are supportive of forward looking dividends, and those that exclude special dividends as this index does, over a rearview focused model However, given that we have no economic basis for thinking that stocks that choose to pay a dividend are more likely to outperform we struggle with accepting this is the best index for most investors.

While distributions are often the primary goal of many investors, we find they are often searching for ancillary benefits such as lower volatility, dividend growth, and greater finance stability. The selection criteria here does not take any of those factors into account and in fact may introduce biases against these factors by emphasizing the sheer size of yield.

Portfolio:

As expected with an internationally focused ETF, the bulk of the exposure sits within Europe followed by the developed Pacific nations. It is interesting to note the higher exposure to Emerging markets than some investors may have expected. But once removing the US market allocation it is rational.

Author's analysis

Here we compare VYMI against a broader market index, in this case the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (VGTSX). Exposure differences are relatively minimal, slightly less emerging market exposure for VYMI and similarly a slightly higher exposure to Europe. The nominal increase to North America, is driven by a higher weighting to Canada. Given the relatively minor difference in weightings we can expect under/over performance to be driven largely by the dividend selection criteria. Certain geographies have preference for dividends, sometimes based on tax structures and other times based on varying industry weightings. The geographic weightings in VYMI are a reflection of those factors.

Author's analysis

Looking at some of the statistical performance we can confirm our hypothesis that the index methodology does not provide any benefit of lower volatility. VYMI has historically exhibited a slightly higher standard deviation, a more extreme max drawdown and an equivalent sharpe ratio. The only statistic favoring VYMI is the lower overall market correlation.

Author's analysis

Comparing the two portfolios from an industry perspective highlight’s more significant differences. VYMI maintains a very material overweight to financials, a logical result of the dividend yield weighting, funded by underweights in Technology, Industrials and Consumer Cyclical. In the long term we do not have the view that industry will under/over perform any other sector but rather prefer a more diversified approach than what the VYMI portfolio offers. With over 36% allocated to Financial Services and only 3% to Technology, VYMI will likely have significant deviations in performance over the short term relative to the broader index.

Author's analysis Author's analysis

Performance:

As expected the gap in any given year between VYMI’s performance and VGTSX can vary by quite a bit, with no obvious inherent bias to under/over performance. In any given year performance is subject to various industry performances as we would expect from our previously stated analysis.

Author's analysis

Looking strictly at the last 5 years highlights the more extreme drawdown experiences by VYMI in 2020 as well as the partial catch-up in 2021 and 2022. Ultimately concluding in a small underperformance relative to the investable index.

TradingView

Factor Analysis:

Putting on a third lens for analysis, we took a look at return factors to understand if the fund got any exposures we were not expecting. No significant surprises here, as the fund was aligned to large cap (small exposure), value (large exposure), profitability (small), and conservatism (large). These exposures are what would be expected for a highly diversified, market cap weighted, high yield fund. Although since the model fails to explain the 1.09% drag we use the return factor analysis only as supportive information in our analysis.

Author's analysis

Dividend History:

Ultimately dividend investors care about the consistency and growth of dividends for their dividends. VYMI does not offer significant value in either of those buckets. Annual distributions grew at just over 3% annually from 2018 to 2022, while quarterly dividends show significant volatility as seen in the chart below. We will note, however, that it is not as inconsistent as it first appears. Q1 dividends are always the smallest of the four, and Q2 are often outsized. If investors are more focused on total semi-annual or annual distribution cash flow, they may find the level of consistency satisfactory.

Author's analysis Author's analysis

FX Impact on Returns:

A key driver of returns when investing in international equities is the role of foreign exchange, particularly for funds/positions that remain unhedged. Over 60% of VYMI’s current holdings are based in 5 currencies, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD and CAD (ranked in descending order of exposure). In the chart below we see the relative performance of the USD against these 5 currencies over the last 5 years.

The most significant line is the USD vs JPY. As many countries around the world, excluding Japan, have raised interest rates we have seen fairly significant depreciation of the JPY. This would have resulted in a drag in absolute performance (though nominally compared to an international index), as Japanese positions would be less valuable when measured in USD. However, all five currencies followed a similar overall tread that would have produced a drag in absolute returns over the last 5 years. While we will not express a specific view on any of those currency exposures going forward, it is certainly possible that now may be a better time to add international exposure to portfolios.

Author's analysis

Risks:

As discussed, VYMI has significant exposure to foreign currencies, the financial sector and global market conditions. Exposure to any one individual company/stock is minimal and unlikely to provide material risk. Unfortunately VYMI is unlikely to provide much in the way of downside protection should the market experience further volatility.

Upside:

Foreign exchange rates are likely the greatest source of short term returns given the largely uncertain global economic environment. However, should markets improve VYMI is likely to capture most of that beta as it has shown to do so in the past.

Conclusion:

Although VYMI is likely to provide exactly what it promises, exposure to international high yielding dividend stocks, we recommend investors to pursue alternative vehicles for that exposure. The higher volatility and industry concentration offset the benefit of higher cash flow. Investors in holding VYMI in taxable accounts should be especially wary of the high foreign income that may have less favorable tax treatment relative to other forms of return.