Torsten Asmus

(More) Trouble Ahead?

Times have been tough for bonds over the past eighteen months. In response to suddenly-there inflation, the Fed embarked on an aggressive tightening cycle, raising interest rates an historically fast pace.

FRED

This dramatic rise led to a sea of red in markets around the world, leaving investors to throw up their hands in frustration. Virtually no asset class was spared as a forty-year bond bull market came to a screeching halt.

Today there seems to be a general sense among investors that perhaps the roller coaster is about to stop and let us all off - inflation remains high, after all, but it may be rounding a corner based on the latest figures. What's more, the regional banking crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and others has raised fears of a stronger recession setting in sooner, though recent reporting shows that the Fed is still largely on board with another rate hike.

Oh, and if all that wasn't enough, did we mention that the yield curve has remained inverted since mid-2022?

Koyfin

In this topsy-turvy time, it's difficult to fault investors for wanting to find a relatively un-volatile place to park their money. An increasingly popular choice for this (based on asset flows), is iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), a 20-year U.S. treasury bond ETF offered by iShares.

In this article we'll cover some basics of what TLT is and whether investors should consider it for their portfolio.

Overview

As you would expect from what we discussed above, the last few years have not been fun for TLT investors. The fund holds nothing but U.S. treasury bonds with maturities greater than 20 years. In other words, by a buyer of this fund is getting perpetual exposure to a very specific segment of the yield curve.

In the last three years the fund has declined (on a total return basis) by 32%.

Koyfin

This is not the type of return that buyers of U.S. government bonds expect. After all, these instruments are generally considered risk free - so how does that result in a 32% loss?

Well, for starters, that's one of the key differences between holding an individual bond and a bond fund. The bond fund will not return principal to individual fund holders upon maturity of the bonds it holds. The shares held by the fund holder, meanwhile, reflect the underlying value of the bonds held by the fund. Thus, if you were the holder of an individual treasury bond and were happy to wait until maturity (in this case roughly 20 years on average), then you would eventually get your money (principal) back no matter what price your particular bond traded at in the market.

Holders of bond funds do, of course, receive interest payments like individual bond holders do.

Koyfin

TLT has a current indicated yield of 2.73%, and its latest fact sheet ending March 31, 2023 states it had a 30-day SEC yield of 3.67%.

Duration, Duration, Duration

One of the most important risks a prospective buyer of TLT should understand is the duration exposure of the fund. Given the long-term nature of its holdings, buyers should expect a similarly high duration and the potential for volatility that comes along with it.

As a reminder, duration is a way to measure the expected price movement of a bond given a 1% move in interest rates, up or down.

TLT carries an effective duration of 17.75 according to its most recent fact sheet, which is an aggregation of durations for the individual bonds it holds in the fund. A 100 basis point move in interest rates, then, would theoretically result in a 17.75% inverse move in the underlying bond prices. A 25 basis point move would bring a 4.4% inverse price move, roughly.

Who Buys TLT?

Some articles (even some on this site) have advocated that investors use TLT as a place to either park their money to earn a yield, or to invest in in place of equities. Does this make sense?

The answer - as with all other questions on investing - is a resounding maybe. It depends on your individual situation. iShares, in the factsheet for TLT, outlines three reasons why someone may want to buy and hold the ETF. It is, in itself, a very handy guide to assess whether or not you should hold TLT. Here's what you get from buying TLT:

Exposure to long-term U.S. Treasury bonds Targeted access to a specific segment of the U.S. Treasury market Use to customize your exposure to Treasuries

iShares, as you can see, paints a relatively narrow use case for TLT. It is meant to offer investors tailored, narrow exposure to a specific part of the Treasury market - not general, wide-spectrum exposure to bonds.

Outlook

That being said, what is the possible outlook for TLT? Well, over the past several months the fund has seen massive inflows, as seen below.

Koyfin

Over the last year, TLT has seen inflows of more than $18 billion, or roughly 50% of its AUM. While we are cautious about getting too specific with what this might mean, it certainly points to the fact that the ETF has become increasingly popular and, probably, that investors are counting on a price rebound.

But is that likely to materialize?

One of the common mistakes investors make is believing that norms will revert to simply because the current deviation is so large. TLT has fallen so far, the thinking goes, that it must come back eventually. While it likely will come back, something must happen to spur that reversion.

The biggest catalyst would be the Fed cutting rates, of course. This does not seem likely at this time. In fact, the Fed seems to be on course for yet another 25 basis point hike in the near future. Rate hikes will impact the long end of the rate curve more than the short end, of course, and holders of TLT are likely to feel more pain if interest rates go higher.

Cooling inflation also seems to be a dubious near-term prospect. Not only do labor markets remain tight, but the long-term trend of globalization appears to be reversing, leading to 'nearshoring.' The impact of this trend on inflation is hard to overstate: just as globalization drove down prices for more than twenty-five years, the reverse impact of de-globalization could be just as pronounced. None of this bodes well for the Fed's inflation fight, or for long-duration bonds.

The Bottom Line

Before buying TLT, investors should know what they're not buying: they are not getting a broad market hedge, nor are they getting a non-volatile asset. Buyers are instead getting access to a very narrow sleeve of the U.S. Treasury market with very specific characteristics.

Despite large amounts of inflows, the main catalysts that we can see driving the price higher on TLT do not appear to be imminent. Given the high duration of TLT as well, feel that the risk of further declines in price for the near term is greater than chances for appreciation.

Further, unless investors are specifically seeking exposure to the long-end of the U.S. Treasury curve for their portfolio (as part of a broader strategy), we believe they should proceed with caution before opening a position.