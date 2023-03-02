IGphotography/E+ via Getty Images

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has amassed much debt and is entering a period of economic uncertainty. The company does not offer dividends and has been a poor steward of shareholders' cash by making expensive share buybacks. The company generates a poor return on invested capital and is overvalued based on a discounted cash flow model. The company's management is cutting costs and may resort to asset sales to shore up its balance sheet. A stronger balance sheet would be positive for the stock. The stock is a speculative investment if it drops below $9.

Double-digit drop in revenue expected in 2023

JELD-WEN saw its revenue increase by 3.46% (Exhibit 1) in the December 2022 quarter and 7.4% for the entire year (Exhibit 2). In 2022, the company saw $600 million in cost increases due to inflation in raw materials, energy, and freight costs. But, price increases helped recover these higher costs. Volumes declined by 3% or reduced revenue by $38 million in Q4 2022 (Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 1:

JELD-WEN Holding Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 2:

JELD-WEN Holding Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 3:

JELD-WEN Holding Q4 2022 Revenue Bridge - Changes Due to Price, Volume, and Foreign Exchange (JELD-WEN Investor Presentation)

The company's gross margins were 18.3% in December 2022, compared to its average of 20.1% since June 2020 (Exhibit 1). Its average gross margins over the past decade were 19.4% (Exhibit 2). Its Q4 gross margins were 110 basis points below its average over the past decade. The company's operating margins were fragile at 2.3% in Q4 2022 compared to its average of 4.8% since June 2020 and 4.6% over the past decade.

The company expects volume to decline in 2023 and demand to remain soft throughout the year (Exhibit 4). The U.S. is projected to see low-double-digit volume declines, but the repair and remodel business may be helping soften the blow. But, if mortgage rates drop to 5.5% or below in the second half of 2023, the housing market could see a rebound in its fortunes. Given the chronic underbuilding over the past decade, there is much pent-up demand for housing in the U.S.

Exhibit 4:

JELD-WEN Market Outlook for 2023 (JELD-WEN Investor Presentation)

If rates stay stubbornly above 6%, JELD-WEN could see severe deterioration in revenues and earnings, with its repair & remodel and new construction business suffering from revenue declines. Housing affordability remains challenging in the U.S., and wages must rise more quickly to catch up with home prices. Wages spiked in the aftermath of the pandemic-driven lockdown, but the rate of change is clearly on a downward trend (Exhibit 5). Many homeowners are reluctant to put their homes up for sale since they have locked in a low-interest rate over the past decade.

Exhibit 5:

Year-over-Year in Private Sector Nominal Average Hourly Earnings (2007 - 2023) (Economic Policy Institute)

Massive debt load is a concern

I recently covered UFP Industries (UFPI) and was impressed by its strength of balance sheet. That company has very low debt; its net debt is negative, given its cash and short-term investments. UFP Industries has a highly conservative balance sheet and may have the cash flows to support a much higher debt-to-EBITDA ratio. I want to buy UFP Industries and have an open limit order for $69.99. The stock is trading at $78.56 and reached a 52-week low of $64.13 when market volatility jumped in June 2022. Any increase in market volatility may be an excellent opportunity to buy that company.

On the other end of the debt spectrum is JELD-WEN. It has a massive debt load and poor cash flow generation to pay down its debt. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 4.7x. It generated an EBITDA of $314 million in 2022 and carried total debt of $1.7 billion (Exhibit 6). It carried a net debt of $1.5 billion after deducting cash and short-term investments of $235 million. The company has $60 million in total debt due in 2023 and 2024 but has a massive amount of debt, about $674.2 million, coming due in 2025 (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 6:

JELD-WEN Holding Debt and Cash (June 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Some may argue that 2025 is a while away, and the company can reduce its debt load by then. But, with the economy in such a weak state, the company's cash flows may reduce in 2023 and continue to be pressured in 2024. In 2020 when interest rates were low, the company was paying a high-interest rate on its debt. For example, it issued $250 million in Senior Notes at a 6.25% rate. The company can refinance its debt but will have to have a much higher interest rate given that the risk-free 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields 3.5% and risk premium for companies with high debt has increased.

Exhibit 7:

JELD-WEN Debt Maturities (SEC.GOV)

For its part, the company has been rationalizing its global facilities to align with its growth needs and has been closing facilities. It has also reduced its SG&A costs by 6% by reducing its salaried administrative costs. Between the closure of facilities and the reduction in SG&A headcount, the company hopes to save about $20 million annually. The company is also reviewing its Australasia business.

The company should use any excess cash generated from cost savings or asset sales to pay down its debt and not do share repurchases. The company's CEO, William Christensen, has pledged to reduce the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to below 3x. The potential sale of its Australasia business may help. But, the company holds a leading position in Australia, so it may be disinclined to sell it. The company may reduce its facilities and workforce to ensure higher cash flow margins in its Australasia business or even outright sell that unit. The Australasia business generated $65 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and $585 million in revenue. A 10x adjusted EBITDA multiple, a reasonable valuation, would put the value of its Australasia business at $650 million.

An example of capital return to shareholders at the expense of shareholders

The company's management has to prioritize debt repayment; instead, it has spent $445 million since June 2020 to buy back its shares. It has reduced its share count from 100.9 million at the end of June 2020 to 84.8 million at the end of December 2022, at an effective price per share of $27.60. The stock trades at $12.29. The management has spent $723 million in share repurchases since 2013. JELD-WEN may be a good case study of a poor capital return strategy.

Exhibit 8:

JELD-WEN Share Repurchase, Shares Issued (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Warren Buffett's comments calling stock buyback critics economic illiterate got much press and sounded like a wholehearted and unequivocal endorsement of share repurchases by the Oracle of Omaha. But investors should take a moment to read his letter carefully. He specifically points out that share repurchases must be made at "value-accretive prices" and continues to say that "when a company overpays for repurchases, the continuing shareholders lose." The financial press, which covered his share repurchase comment, ignored this critical insight shared by the "Oracle."

Here's the quote from the Berkshire Hathaway annual letter:

Every small bit helps if repurchases are made at value-accretive prices. Just as surely, when a company overpays for repurchases, the continuing shareholders lose."

JELD-WEN Holding may have ignored Warren Buffett's sage words and wisdom and continued destroying shareholders' wealth. The company may have gotten a "C" grade if it had low debt but bought back shares paying a premium. In my hypothetical rating scale, JELD-WEN would get an "F" grade, a fail, for its current share buybacks.

High inventory will have to work through the system

The company carried 58 days of inventory compared to its average of 52 and standard deviation of 6 at the end of December 2022 (Exhibit 9). The 58 days of sales in inventory is almost one standard deviation above the mean, indicating excessive amounts of inventory. Many companies across various sectors saw excessive inventory build-up (Exhibit 10). Those inventory levels are beginning to normalize in 2023, which should aid in bolstering cash flows. The company's CFO, Julie Albrecht, mentioned that the destocking activity is complete in North America, which should increase sell-in rates.

Exhibit 9:

JELD-WEN Days Sales in Inventory (2014 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 10:

Days of Sales in Inventory for KMB, MDLZ, JELD, LEVI, UFPI, CC, SNA, and others (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

High valuation and poor financial returns

A discounted cash flow model estimates a per-share equity value of $7.25 (Exhibit 11). This model uses the consensus estimates for revenues for 2023, $4.72 billion, as the starting point for future projections. A revenue growth rate of 3% and a free cash flow margin of 3.2%, its average since June 2020, are used to estimate the free cash flows. The 10% discount rate may be appropriate given the high debt carried by the company.

Exhibit 11:

JELD-WEN Holding Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

The company produces a meager return on invested capital of 1.8% (Exhibit 12). My calculations based on the December 2022 financial statements yield a return on invested capital of 7.4% (Exhibit 13). JELD-WEN earns poor returns on capital, which does not cover its cost of capital. According to Seeking Alpha contributor and NYU Professor Dr. Aswath Damodaran, about 70% of all listed companies earned an accounting return less than their cost of capital. Our job as investors is to research, identify, and invest in the remaining 30% of the companies that generate returns above their cost of capital. JELD-WEN fails this test and is uninvestable at this time.

Exhibit 12:

JELD-WEN Holding ROIC (Seeking Alpha)

Exhibit 13:

JELD-WEN Holding ROIC Worksheet (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

JELD-WEN Holding has amassed much debt and is facing grave uncertainty due to a steep global economic slowdown caused by the rapid rise in interest rates. Although the debt load is not an immediate concern, the company has to prioritize paying it down. A discounted cash flow model shows the stock as overvalued, and the valuation metrics, such as the PE ratio, point in the same direction. On the other hand, cost savings and asset sales may boost the balance sheet by lowering debt, which might be a positive for the stock. But betting on a quick turnaround at JELD-WEN can be risky. The stock can only be bought as a speculative investment if it drops below $9.