My first article on Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) came in late 2021. It's one of those companies that, in retrospect, I bought before I should have done so. Fortunately, I did not expose my finances to any significant degree - less than 0.1% as it currently stands. Since my last article, the company is down double digits.

I have not yet significantly increased my stake in the company. But now, in April of 2023, I'm re-visiting the company and my positive stance here.

Let's look at what the upside is and let me justify to you why I am positive about this great business.

Carlyle Group - An upside worth considering in 2023

Carlyle Group is an asset manager with a global leadership position in key segments. For a more general description of Carlyle's business, I refer you to my earlier articles on the business, which go through some of the basics. For the year 2022, the results were actually quite good.

DE or distributable earnings for the company came in at $1.01 on an EBIT EPS basis for 4Q22, and $4.34 on a full-year basis. Ever important-AUM numbers were up 24% YoY, with Fee-earning AUM up 38% YoY. The company had, as of 31st of December, over $70B of available capital for investment, and managed to raise nearly $5B in 4Q or almost $30B in 2022.

The company even increased the common dividends in the company to $1.4 per share - that's annual, not quarterly, with the first quarter dividend coming to payment in May of this year.

While results are of course in no way as positive as they were before during 2021, the company has still managed some decent trends for the past year, especially in the overall context of what we might expect, given the market situation that changed in 2022 and going into 2023.

CG IR (CG IR)

What's most important to note here is that Fee-related earnings are actually up - which is crucial for a company like this. The company's performance in 4Q22 was abysmal - 0% - but for 2022, it saw an 11% appreciation in the total carry funds, which is far better than the market managed to perform. This outperformance in the carry funds reflects the sort of underlying resilience that makes CG a good business, along with a strong tendency towards qualitative risk management.

The second thing to look at - is company performance revenues. The company saw a slight decline in performance revenues, which mostly reflected the full-year appreciation impact of 11% to the carry funds. Remember, the company's carry funds are closed-end investment funds that allow the company to take a portion of profits or fees, provided that certain returns are achieved.

Generally, such funds invest in debt and/or equity stakes, properties, distressed debt/credit/investments in the private sector, and so forth. Investments are typically held for a period for 3-7 years, with funds existing for 10-12 years. CG typically raises a successor fund with the same mandate so that they can continue making essentially identical investments. Performance fees are very high - but only if the hurdles are met. CG, for instance, is typically rewarded a 20% gain performance fee, together with management fees, transaction, and advisory fees.

CG IR (CG IR)

These funds typically come with very high investment demands - $100M seems to be a normal amount when looking here, and the one is typically looking for a 2x gross return, or 8% preferred return per year, with investors holding typically 4.5 years. With closing on $400B in AUM, it's clear that Carlyle knows to create appeal and value in the market and to make others invest in it. The company has 29 offices across 5 continents and employs more than 2,100 professionals.

To say that the minimum investment in Carlyle is $100M is wrong though. One of the recent buyout funds was open to as little as $50,000, as the company is open to widen its customer base - and this was over 5 years ago. However, it's important to note that most of the company's investors have a far deeper pocket size than that, as the previous minimum investment was between $5M to $20M, according to SEC filings I've looked at - also, $50k isn't enough, you also need to qualify as an accredited investor with $1M+ in net worth. Total AUM confirms the company's overall appeal.

CG IR (CG IR)

CG's correlation to macro and the market is very strong. I foresee, therefore, that the next year or more is going to be rocky for the business because I expect the overall market to be fairly rocky. This is also expressed in the forecasts for Carlyle, where an EPS drop of 15% is expected on an adjusted basis for 2023, before slowly recovering during next year and 2025E.

However, remember that CG is A-rated with a market cap beyond $10B even after the crash we've seen since late 2021. Evaluating where Carlyle should be trading is tricky, because in "down" times, the company's earnings growth is relatively modest - less than 5-6% on average.

However, when it comes to its comparable peers, which are found in the asset management sector, you'll find that CG is among the 91st percentile or above in terms of profitability and returns, meaning KPIs like Return on Equity, or RoE. The company also leads the charge, or close to it, in the book growth rate, in the PEG ratio in terms of valuation, and so forth.

Real risks or things we should keep an eye on going forward?

The general risk aversion many investors have towards the Private Equity side of things. Overall, Carlyle believes they have a good relationship with their PE side of investors - and assets flow and AUM seem to confirm this for the time being. Still, volumes are down from 2021, so the question is how these flows will work in 2023. To that risk, I would say that Carlyle has managed almost $150B in capital formation over the past 26 months, which is some amazing trends. Back in 4Q, the company was excited about trends in the energy sector - and the way things have been going in the segment, as well as CG's platform, would confirm this positivity.

However, the main risk that I would see is that the company's normalized 5-year earnings growth is going to be more along the 2-5% mark, as opposed to the double-digits we might want to be seeing. The company believes it can get to double digits organically, depending on activity levels with things like transaction fees (some of the company's higher fees in 2021-2022), but it's since then peaked and come down quite a bit, and this is part of what's driven down the fee-related earnings for the company. We can look at when these fees start climbing again, which the company currently believes will be in 2Q23 and forward.

Carlyle Valuation - A lot to like, with some double-digit normalization potential

So, first off, the company has some upside potential based on the targets analysts are currently giving it. While this in itself isn't the end-all-be-all of anything, it can be indicative of an upside. 16 analysts from S&P Global give the company a range from $29 to $64, with an average of $42/share. The upside is therefore around 41%. Analysts do have a tendency to give about a 10-20% premium that is never really realized, so discounting even that lower target by about 10% wouldn't be a bad idea.

Taking a look at the company's trends confirms that this company really goes either very well, or not that well - at least insofar as earnings go. And we're currently in a downward trajectory.

CG Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

Now, as you can see, the valuation has declined quicker and far more than might be justified by the earnings level. Over time, the company has tracked close to a 9-10x P/E level, and if this is indicative for the future - which I believe it to be, then there is a conservative upside to the stock - and even with lower expected returns than last time I wrote about CG, that upside is considerable here.

A reversal to well-established historical norms would entail annualized RoR of over 22%, or 73% total RoR in 2025E. This, I believe, is neither unrealistic nor unappealing. Even in the case of further decline, or trading at a 7-8x P/E level, if the company does manage some growth going forward, even a 6x P/E for Carlyle would not entail negative returns, but nearly double-digit RoR inclusive of dividends. The downside protection in an investment into the company here is, therefore, significant, and at a level where I believe it's not a poor decision to go deeper here.

Since I wrote about Carlyle last time, the financial markets have gone into upheaval. We've seen the decline of not one, but several significant banking institutions. This has put pressure on the entire sector and resulted in a situation where despite being undervalued, Carlyle might not be the most undervalued or best choice out there. We have quality bank, insurance, and asset management stocks trading at severe discounts to any sort of fair value.

This is why my own capital has not gone into CG, but rather into finance peers such as Truist (TFC), Toronto-Dominion (TD), and Lincoln (LNC). I'm always looking for the best and most positive risk-adjusted rate of return that I can find.

And lately, that has unfortunately not been Carlyle. The company does have a real potential for outperformance, but the upside may not be as high, or as clear-cut as in some more traditional finance investments. Straight banking or insurance is, as I see it, more potentially profitable and most of the time less volatile (barring impairments in policy blocks and the like)

For that reason, I'm positive about Carlyle, but I'm not table-pounding the company, nor shoveling capital into the investment at this time.

The market at this time should be viewed with care - extreme care - but also with an eye to the potential outperformance that you might be able to get by staying on your toes and investing in undervalued quality - which I believe Carlyle to be here.

Thus, here is my working thesis on Carlyle for April of 2023.

My thesis for Carlyle is as follows:

Carlyle is seeing a slowdown in business, due to macro slowdown, but I see the company delivering a reversal and slow growth in the next few years.

Long-term returns for the company appear to be favorable at this valuation, with a market outperformance on annualized RoR even at conservative valuations and expectations below some analyst EPS forecasts.

Even Ukraine conflicts and macro only offer some risks to this company - but none really enough to offset long-term upside in the company.

CG is a "BUY" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $45/share - though every investor, of course, needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Because Carlyle fulfills all of my investment criteria, I consider the company a "BUY" here.