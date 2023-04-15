Feverpitched

It's hard enough to anticipate an impending recession let alone invest for one. The "recession investing club" is littered with trades with indirect exposure that ultimately failed to deliver on the investing thesis. For example, it worked splendidly to short homebuilders during the 2008 recession but disappointingly during the 2001 recession.

There are a few characteristics of recession that we can consistently expect:

Economic growth contracts

Unemployment rises

Consumer spending declines

Business investment declines

Lending standards tighten

The conservative approach would be to go to cash and wait it out. This comes with its own challenges. More aggressive strategies would involve shorting certain assets that are expected to decline in price. Equities, in general, will fall during recession as earnings decline. There are challenges in timing this type of trade and riding out the bear market rallies.

Then, with impeccable consistency, there are interest rates. It is rare to find a recession with rising interest rates. On average, interest rates have declined by 4.5% during each recession since 1929.

Data by YCharts

It would be simple enough to be long intermediate and long term bonds which will appreciate in value as interest rates fall. But our preferred trading setup involves leveraging long duration bonds with a strategic bull call spread on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). This tactic offers a superior risk-reward potential in our opinion.

Recession is Coming

The recession storm is brewing. The preponderance of evidence offered by leading economic indicators suggest that the likelihood of recession in the U.S. in high. Lagging indicators, including employment, continue to suggest otherwise. For example, the 4 week average for jobless claims in the U.S. was most recently at 240,000 which is lower than average since 1970. The unemployment rate is likewise low at 3.5%. Employment is among the most lagging of economic indicators and is typically one of the last to indicate that the business cycle is contracting.

Data by YCharts

Notice that during previous recessions unemployment and jobless claims began low. Typically, jobless claims begin to rise just before recession and unemployment rises near the start. At present, there is little indication from claims or unemployment that recession is underway. We propose that the labor market is currently experiencing a novel tailwind as a result of the pandemic shutdowns. The U.S. is a mere 3 years separated from the peak in job losses that occurred during the pandemic. The associated events, including fiscal stimulus and the dramatic rise in cost of living and asset prices, has caused several significant shifts in employment behavior:

Many Americans decided to enter retirement early.

Many Americans changed their preference for job location and schedule.

Many Americans decided to become self-employed.

Many Americans left their jobs because they didn't need the income due to moratoriums on rent, student loan payments, etc.

Employers began to hoard employees because shortages in job seekers was causing high turnover and increased wage costs due to competition.

We believe these complexities are causing distortions in the labor market which is prolonging the tightness in employment. With time, we expect these issues to be worked out and we believe that peak tightness in the labor market is behind us.

Data by YCharts

Housing is one of the strongest forecasting metrics for employment and it is showing weakness. Pending home sales volume has plummeted due to a stalemate between sellers who refuse to give up their low mortgage rates and buyers who cannot afford homes at current mortgage rates. The National Association of Home Builders Index, a representation of the housing market, tracks similarly with the inverse of jobless claims. The index has fallen sharply since 2022, suggesting that jobless claims may soon be on the rise.

Data by YCharts Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

The aggregate of other leading indicators is solidly forecasting recession. Bank lending standards have been tightening since 2022. The net percentage of banks with tighter lending standards to large and middle-market firms has risen to 44%. Each of the last four times the percentage was this high it corresponded with recession.

Data by YCharts

Inverted yield curves across the board are forecasting recession. The 10Y-2Y and 10T-3M curves are both negative at -0.51% and -1.65%. Much attention has been spent on how deeply negative these curves are. We are skeptical that the degree of inversion serves much significance. What is significant is that recession tends to begin when the curves flatten (when they become positive). However, during the 1970s when inflation was high, the curves tended to bottom during recession and flatten near the end of recession. We believe this is more similar to the circumstances we face today due to elevated inflation and a Federal Reserve that is determined to fight it.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Measures of business and economic activity are further supporting recession. The conference board of leading indicators index has reached a 6-month annualized change below 0.5 which consistently corresponds with recession. The U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI is now 46.3. Measures below 50 are considered to be in contraction. While this level of measure is not always associated with recession, it often is.

The Daily Shot (used with permission) Data by YCharts

In 2022, the U.S. recorded two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth. This meets the technical definition of recession considered by some. However, the NBER has not declared a recession and it is unlikely they will declare a recession beginning at those dates. This level of decline in real GDP is often associated with recession and it is common for real GDP to oscillate between negative and positive during recession.

Data by YCharts

The "Magazine Cover Contrarian Indicator" theory originated through some very timely and remarkable publications. The idea is that an investment idea is published on a major magazine cover only when it has become common knowledge and by that time the trade is overdue. While anecdotal, the test can provide insight into market sentiment. Recently, The Economist published a cover titled "Riding high: The lessons of America's astonishing economy" which highlights the strength of the U.S. economy. We would disagree.

Why Rates Fall in Recession

Interest rates tend to fall during recession because demand for capital shrinks, Central Banks lower short term rates to stimulate economic growth, and investors bid up fixed income assets in a risk-off flight to safety. The Fed has been aggressively raising rates to position themselves to be able to lower rates again to facilitate easing (i.e. reloading their tools). The Fed Funds rate is now 4.75-5.00%. The Federal Reserve is forecasting a Fed Funds rate of 5.125% by the end of 2023 and 4.3% by the end of 2024. Meanwhile the market expects a Fed Funds rate of 4.445% by the end of 2023 and 2.75% by the end of 2024.

The Fed is actively fighting to reign in rampant inflation. One of the Fed's preferred inflation measures is core PCE. The core PCE rate is at 4.6% YoY. Historically, the Fed has raised the Fed Funds rate above core PCE to stave off waves of inflation. In 2018, the Fed raised Fed Funds above peak core PCE by 30 basis points.

Data by YCharts

The Fed Funds rate is now in excess of core PCE for the first time this hiking cycle. Depending on the next core PCE release, Fed Funds may be 20-30 basis points above core PCE. We interpret from this data that a rate pause is near, provided that the current trend of disinflation continues.

Data by YCharts

In the 21st century, rate hiking cycles have tended to end when the Fed Funds rate surpasses the 2 Year Treasury rate. This is because the bond market leads the Fed, in some ways, and the Fed takes cues from the bond market. Notice that the 2 Year usually leads on the way up and on the way down.

Data by YCharts

The Fed Funds rate is now 87 basis points above the 2 Year Treasury, the largest inversion since 2008. It is in the territory of reversion which would very likely result from lower rates, not higher.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look back at history, the 2020 recession experienced a drop in interest rates from around 2% on the 30 Year to 1% before exiting the recession around 1.3%. Start to bottom, the 30Y rate fell 139 basis points.

Data by YCharts

The 2008 recession experienced a drop in rates that included the 30 Year falling from 4.5% to 2.75% until it rebounded to 4.5% coming out of the recession. Start to bottom, the 30Y rate fell 200 basis points.

Data by YCharts

During the 2001 recession rates rose before they fell. The 30 Year started at 5.3% and rose to 5.8% until it drifted down to 5% by the recession's end. Start to bottom, the 30Y rate fell 84 basis points.

Data by YCharts

The recession of 1990 was similar in that rates first climbed before falling. The 30 Year rose from 8.5% to 9% before falling to 8% at the recession end. Start to bottom, the 30Y rate fell 49 basis points.

Data by YCharts

Interest rates and the ISM PMI index track closely over intermediate time frames as the business cycle influences the factors that determine rates. Starting in 2020, a distinct divergence has emerged between these two measures. The PMI spiked higher to 65 during 2021 while the 10Y rate rose sluggishly. In 2022, the 10Y rate rocketed higher while the PMI collapsed. This gives the appearance of rates having to "catch up" to the economic cycle, likely a result of prolonged monetary stimulus in response to the pandemic chaos. We expect this divergence to close in the coming quarters. This would require the PMI to pick up, rates to decline, or a combination of the two. It seems plausible, to us, that the 10Y could decline to 2-2.5% and the 30Y could decline to 3% which would be 74 basis points from the current rate.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Recession Investment: Leveraged Long Duration Bonds

Based on the research provided above, we expect an official recession in the U.S. to begin by the end of 2023. We also expect that by the end of the recession interest rates will fall. The question is "how much?"

Given the overall economic landscape and causes of inflation we expect inflation to decline in the U.S. over the next two years with potential waves of higher inflation during that period. The Fed's inflation goal is 2%. It is difficult to say how the Fed will justify cutting of rates prior to achieving that goal but we expect that they will. We are undecided if 2% can be achieved in the next 18 months. This potentially sets a floor for interest rates that we did not have during the 2020 recession.

The 30Y real rate as measured using YoY CPI (backward looking data) is still deeply negative at -1.315%. During the 2008 recession, inflation was high (5%+) and quickly fell below 0% within 7 months. If something similar were to happen again, it would be supportive for bonds.

Data by YCharts

Our preferred strategy of investing for recession is investing for lower rates. This includes unleveraged long positions in bonds. We expected TLT to make new lows prior to the banking crisis. The Federal debt ceiling limit was reached in January 2023 and we believe this has contributed to stability in rates as the Treasury has not been issuing new debt. In the near term, we expect 30Y rates may rise to 4-4.5%.

As we discover the peak in rates, we are becoming interested in leveraged long positions in long duration bonds. We could consider LEAP calls on the TLT 20+ Treasury bond ETF. TLT invests in 20+ year U.S. Treasury bonds. The average coupon rate on its portfolio is 2.44% and it has an average yield to maturity of 3.73%. The 20Y Treasury rate is currently 3.8% and the 30Y Treasury is 3.7%. The January 2025 $100 LEAP call is ITM and has a breakeven of $114.38.

Optionstrat (used with permission)

Instead, we prefer the advantages of a bull call spread due to the cost of premium for this ETF. The January 2025 spread of buying the $110 call and selling the $120 call would reduce our breakeven to $113.57. We think it is realistic for the rate on the 30 Year Treasury to reach 3% by expiration. That rate level would correspond with a price of about $120 for TLT.

At $120 this spread would return 180% compared to 39% for the $100 strike call. For these reasons, we have initiated a position in this bull call spread and expect to add to the spread on weakness.

Optionstrat (used with permission)

We are also considering a more conservative bull call spread of Jan 2025 105/110 spread which has a breakeven of $107.28 and a maximum profit of 119%. TLT at $110 would correspond with a 30Y rate of approximately 3.5%. If rates move higher we will move our target spreads lower so that they are always slightly OTM.

Risks to the Thesis

There are several risks to the investment thesis. If interest rates do not decline these leveraged spreads will lose their entire value. There are two primary reasons why interest rates would not fall:

Inflation remains elevated Growth continues and recession is avoided

Firstly, it is possible that inflation could remain sticky and even surge higher, particularly if the price of energy rises. There are several reasons why energy may rise going forward including increased economic activity in China and other parts of the world that are recovering from pandemic shutdowns. It is also possible that inflation could surge higher from a rise in money velocity. U.S. M2 money stock expanded rapidly in the wake of the pandemic and, although it is shrinking at the moment, money velocity has been on the rise. This resurgence in money velocity can cause higher inflation.

Data by YCharts

The tailwind in our favor is base effects. Price inflation has already surged significantly higher and the current momentum of price inflation is slowing. We don't need prices to fall for inflation to fall. To achieve 0% inflation prices merely need to stay even for the next 12 months. This is easier to accomplish when the starting point [base] is already elevated, as it is now. This view is supported by the fact that incomes in the U.S. has not kept pace with price inflation so far.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Secondly, recession is no guarantee. We have been on recession watch for nearly 12 months and it seems to be the most widely anticipated and slowly approaching recession in recent memory. It's possible that the leading economic indicators are merely detecting an economic slowdown or mild recession that doesn't quell growth and force rates lower. Perhaps tightness in the labor market is signaling that economic growth will remain robust and we are underestimating its significance.

Finally, timing is everything and we could be right that interest rates are due to fall but because of sticky inflation or other reasons interest rates fail to fall within our investment time frame. Related to this, the bond market may have already anticipated the coming recession and discounted rates for that future. We are also concerned that the Treasury General Account is very low due to the debt ceiling stalemate. When the debt ceiling is resolved, the Treasury will need to issue more debt to build up the TGA. This may cause rates to rise with the increased debt issuance. It's also possible that the market has been anticipating the TGA build and priced it in already.

Data by YCharts

We are mitigating these risks with the following techniques:

The position size is sensible for our portfolio. We are choosing bull call option spreads compared to calls to reduce our breakeven and maximize potential returns for our rate target zone. We think it is too risky to invest for 30Y rates below 3% at this time. The call spread is for the latest expiration date offered to give the thesis time to play out. We are dollar cost averaging into the position to mitigate the effect of temporarily higher rates. We are using a combination of aggressive and conservative spreads to accommodate our risk tolerance.

Summary

Storm clouds are gathering giving us the sense that recession is on its way. Leading economic indicators including housing, manufacturing PMI, yield curves, and bank lending standards are supporting the recession forecast. Employment remains strong but we theorize this is more a lagging effect from pandemic related consequences that have yet to work its way through the economy.

During the majority of recessions, interest rates decline. Demand for capital recedes, lending standards tighten, capital flees risk assets to bid up fixed income assets, and central banks cut rates to stimulate growth. During the previous four recessions, the rate on the 30Y Treasury has declined by 49-200 basis points.

Interest rates may not quite be ready to fall, yet. Sticky inflation and strong economic data can prolong the tightening cycle further. In addition, debt issuance to raise funds for the TGA or a spike in energy prices could cause rates to rise substantially over the coming months.

Our base case is that an official recession will begin in the U.S. by the end of the year. While rates may linger in the near term, we expect that rates will fall by the end of 2024. Our target for the 30 Year Treasury rate by Q1 2025 is 3-3.5%. Our investment strategy for this thesis is to go long TLT bull call spreads.

