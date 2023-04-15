TLT: Recession Warning - Heavy Downpour Of Rates Expected

Ordinary Wealth profile picture
Ordinary Wealth
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • On average, interest rates fall during a recession.
  • Interest rate behavior during a recession is unique and depends on several factors including inflation.
  • Leading economic indicators suggest that the U.S. will enter into recession in the quarters ahead.
  • Based on past recessions, we expect 30 Year Treasury rates to decline by 20-70 basis points if we experience a recession.
  • Our preferred investment strategy for recession is to go long bull call spreads on the TLT ETF.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

It's hard enough to anticipate an impending recession let alone invest for one. The "recession investing club" is littered with trades with indirect exposure that ultimately failed to deliver on the investing thesis. For example, it worked splendidly to short homebuilders during the 2008

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
f

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

g

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

f

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

f

Optionstrat (used with permission)

g

Optionstrat (used with permission)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ordinary Wealth profile picture
Ordinary Wealth
3.38K Followers
Publishes articles on our research and investment portfolio decisions. Focusing on macro economics, total return, dividend growth, and options. Not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The content in this article is for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only. This content is not investment advice and individuals should conduct their own due diligence before investing. The author is not an investment advisor and is not suggesting any investment recommendations. This article reflects the opinions of the author based on the author’s best judgement at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. Readers are responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.