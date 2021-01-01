FangXiaNuo

I believe that JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) proposed spin-off of JD Industrials and JD Property, has the potential to act as a positive catalyst for the e-commerce giant, whose share price has been under pressure YTD. For reference, since January 2023 JD stock is down about 36%, as compared to a gain of about 8% for the SPY (SP500) and 3.3% for the Hang Seng Index (HSI) respectively.

Reflecting on (i) JD's ambition to increasingly unlock value through its subsidiaries, (ii) paired with JD's core E-Commerce business being valued at an estimated 2023 EV/EBIT of approximately x12, (iii) paired with an improving macroeconomic in China, I believe a sharp rebound for JD stock towards above $60/share may be imminent--a valuation reference that would be in line with my estimated SOTP valuation.

Context About The Spin Offs

On March 31st, JD announced plans to spin off JD Industrials and JD Property through listing its two subsidiaries on the Main Board of HKEX, a liquidity event that could likely raise about $2 billion--$1 billion for each subsidiary. As of early Q2 2023, the JD conglomerate directly and indirectly owns about 78% of JD Industrials and 75% of JD Property. That said, here is what you need to know about the soon-to-be spun-off subsidiaries.

JD Industrials

JD Industrials is one of China's key players in the country's industrial supply chain technology and services sector. The JD subsidiary specializes in end-to-end digitalization of industrial supply chains, offering solutions that enable customers to improve supply chain reliability, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

In FY 2022, JD Industrials generated revenues of about Rmb14.1 billion, growing by about 37% year over year as compared to FY 2021. JD Industrials' adjusted net profit for FY 2022 came in at an estimated Rmb715 million (net profit margin of 5.1%), growing 43% YoY versus 2021.

JD Property

JD Property has established itself as a prominent player in China's infrastructure development and management industry. With a primary focus on logistics parks, business parks, and other related assets in China and Asia. JD Property offers comprehensive infrastructure solutions and has successfully expanded its customer base, catering to various industries, including third-party logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing, retail, and other emerging economy sectors.

In FY 2022, JD Industrials generated revenues of about Rmb2.3 billion, growing by about 190% year over year as compared to FY 2021. The company recorded adjusted profits of Rmb3.1 billion, reflecting a YoY increase of 38% versus FY 2021, and an adjusted EBITDA of Rmb5.7 billion, a 45% YoY growth respectively.

SOTP Valuation

Anchored on a residual earnings model, I have previously argued that the fair implied value of JD stock is somewhere around $93/share--depending on assumption sensitivity, of course. Although I continue to view the residual earnings model as the preferred framework for estimation accuracy, for the purpose of this article I will consider a SOTP model.

I value JD's e-commerce business at a x12 estimated 2023 P/E (adjusted for cash holdings).

I assign a x3 estimated 2023 P/S to JD Industrials

I assign a x5 estimated 2023 P/S to JD Property

I value JD Logistics, JD Health, and Dada at their respective public market trading valuations, adjusted for JD's ownership share

Shares outstanding anchored on Q4 2022 numbers

Based on the above estimates, assumptions and price references, I calculate JD's implied SOTP value at $64.54/share, indicating close to 80% upside.

Risk

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered JD stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

Going into 2023, the biggest risk that I see for JD.com, Inc. stock is anchored on the possibility that the reopening process in China is slower than expected, and/or the government rethinks the reopening policy stance. Such a scenario would undoubtedly depress JD's fundamentals as compared to my expectations and calculations. In addition, investors should not completely disregard the other risk factors related to investing in China, including various danger points related to political risks, as well as the yet-to-be-resolved real estate crisis and structural growth slowdown.

Conclusion

Based on my SOTP calculations for JD com, the proposed spin-offs of JD Industrials and JD Property subsidiaries account for ~5% of JD's implied market cap, and less than ~10% of JD's current market cap, with JD's most valuable subsidiaries JD Health and JD Logistics already being listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. However, I view the spin-off announcement as a positive catalyst that could support market sentiment through 2023, as investors revisit JD stock's SOTP-based valuation, which suggests close to 80% upside.

