American Vanguard Offers Great Exposure To A Growing Industry

Apr. 17, 2023 2:12 AM ETAmerican Vanguard Corporation (AVD)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
52 Followers

Summary

  • American Vanguard Corporation is a growing company that has realistic targets for 2025 that would bring a lot of value to shareholders through price appreciation.
  • The company is exposed to a variety of different niched markets where the products they sell are used, but the overall trend is clear.
  • With a strong financial state and no difficulty to buy back shares, I think the company deserves a buy rating right now.

Tractor working in field of wheat

CactuSoup

Investment Summary

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer that primarily serves the agricultural sector. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, American Vanguard has concentrated on expanding its product portfolio. In 2019, the company

The targets for 2025 presented by the company

Company Targets (Investor Presentation)

The assets the company has

Assets (Earnings Report)

The liabilities the company has

Liabilites (Earnings Report)

The stock price the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
52 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.