jetcityimage

Introduction

We need to discuss U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The last time I covered America's largest bank was in October of last year after it reported its third-quarter earnings. While I liked the much healthier credit situation at major banks compared to the Great Financial Crisis, I advised investors to remain very cautious in light of the Fed's (still ongoing) tightening cycle. I'm posting a big part of my takeaway, as it is still relevant in light of what just happened to banks.

Unfortunately, I cannot make the case that this bank is a must-own. While its yield has come up a lot, I am unsure that USB will outperform its benchmark. I also wouldn't bet against lower share prices in the months ahead until the Fed is forced to pivot. I'm afraid that won't be the case until banks like USB report a significant decline in credit quality. In other words, if you do like the valuation and the yield, start buying by adding just a few shares to your portfolio. Then, continue to add on stock price weakness. If the stock continues to fall, investors can average down. If the stock suddenly rallies, investors have a foot in the door.

On April 19, the company will report its earnings prior to the market opening. Hence, I'm using this chart-loaded article as an opportunity to preview what may lie ahead and shed some light on the bigger picture after the dust from the last banking sell-off has settled.

So, let's get to it!

The Tricky Situation

While I wouldn't make the case that I predicted the banking sell-off (I didn't), I started to get cautious at the right time, as I expected that aggressive hiking would do damage.

After all, the Fed has an almost perfect track record of breaking something whenever it hikes rates.

Bank of America

For example, last month, I wrote an article covering the tricky situation of the Fed. On the one hand, it needs to fight inflation, which turns out to be rather sticky. On the other hand, it also needs to monitor economic growth, which is starting to weaken.

The ISM Manufacturing Index continues to decline after entering contraction territory last year.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, core inflation continues to be sticky, supported by a rather solid labor market. Structural shortages continue to provide support for labor demand and wages. While a strong labor market is one of the Fed's targets, it would rather see weakness in order to push down inflation.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, credit conditions are tightening, putting increasing pressure on businesses and residential/commercial real estate.

Wells Fargo

In other words, it's a tricky situation that was amplified by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which was a mix of macroeconomic headwinds and bad risk management.

What Happened To Other Banks?

Earnings season has started. As usual, it was kicked off by some of the biggest banks. On Friday, JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), PNC (PNC), and Citigroup (C) reported their 1Q23 earnings.

So far, the headlines didn't indicate any panic:

Wall Street Journal

Essentially, these banks benefited from two things:

Improving net interest margins, as rates on loans rose faster than interest on deposits.

Large banks benefited from a shift of money from smaller banks to banks that were perceived to be more stable.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, JPMorgan picked up roughly $50 billion in new deposits following the bank run in March. Citigroup saw $30 billion in inflows. Wells Fargo also saw inflows.

Collectively, the three banks disclosed an impressive profit of over $22 billion, marking a remarkable increase of more than a third compared to the previous year. Additionally, their combined revenue exceeded $80 billion, reflecting a significant 19% surge from the previous year.

Also, all three banks outperformed the expectations of Wall Street in terms of both per-share earnings and revenue.

JPMorgan's net interest income-what it makes on loans minus what it pays depositors-rose 49% to a record $20.71 billion. At Wells Fargo, it rose 45% and at Citigroup it was up 23%, both to more than $13.3 billion. For 2023, JPMorgan now expects to earn around $81 billion in one measure of net interest income, an increase of $7 billion from its forecast three months ago.

That said, the biggest beneficiaries were large financial institutions. Over the past five trading days, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) rose 2.8%. Banking stocks (KBE) rose by 0.8%. Regional banks (KRE) lost 75 basis points, clearly unimpressed by the bank earnings on Friday. This makes sense, as major financial corporations benefited from outflows from regional banks.

Data by YCharts

So, does this mean we're out of the woods?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. As we briefly discussed at the start of this article, economic conditions remain very challenging.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal - and in line with our macro discussion - banking clients, both big and small, are also feeling the effects of the uncertain economic climate. Mortgage underwriting has collapsed due to high-interest rates, and investment banking and underwriting remain slow. Trading revenue has slipped for JPMorgan and Citigroup.

Furthermore, the New York Fed has reported that more Americans are falling behind on car loans and credit cards, influenced by interest rates and higher prices on essential goods. Credit-card delinquencies increased from a year ago, and more borrowers are carrying over balances each month.

Goldman Sachs (Via The Transcript)

Moreover, while deposits were initially on the rise, they are becoming less plentiful and more expensive as customers move their money in search of higher rates. High yields on money market funds are like a magnet for savings.

Twitter (@Growth_Value_)

Some banks, like Wells Fargo, expect to see moderate declines in overall deposits in the coming months as competition for customers increases.

With that said, markets have incorporated higher risks.

Banks Look Cheap

Most of these risks are well-known. As the surge in stock prices displayed, investors returned to banking stocks despite hints of further deterioration.

Looking at the chart below, banking stocks haven't been this cheap since 2020. The forward P/E ratio of banks is below 8. Historically speaking, this is a major buy signal. Many banks trade below their book value.

Bloomberg

This is what the KBW Bank index looks like:

Bloomberg

As discussed earlier in this article, weakness has hit smaller banks. Investors aren't willing to bet on a rebound of these (regional) banks yet, as they need more confirmation of deposit drainage and credit quality. We'll get this data in the next few days and weeks, including U.S. Bancorp earnings.

As the chart below shows, the weakest components of the KBW Bank Index were smaller regional banks.

Bloomberg

Moreover, the valuation can increase without higher banking stock prices. If earnings decline, we could be in for more weakness. These low valuations are by no means an indication of a terrific risk/reward.

What To Make Of U.S. Bancorp Going Into Earnings?

Going into regional bank earnings, investors need to watch for a number of things:

Deposits . I believe that higher-than-expected deposits could trigger a short-term rally, as this is the single biggest fear investors have when it comes to the stability of smaller banks.

. I believe that higher-than-expected deposits could trigger a short-term rally, as this is the single biggest fear investors have when it comes to the stability of smaller banks. Net-interest-margins . How are banks dealing with the competition of high-yielding short-term government notes and the inverted yield curve?

. How are banks dealing with the competition of high-yielding short-term government notes and the inverted yield curve? Credit quality . How are customers positioned and dealing with the mix of slower economic growth and higher rates?

. How are customers positioned and dealing with the mix of slower economic growth and higher rates? Loan growth. What's the impact of macroeconomic challenges on loan demand?

U.S. Bancorp is set to release earnings on April 19 before the market opens.

With a market cap of $54 billion, the company is the largest regional bank in the United States. Founded in 1863, this Minneapolis-based bank has seen a lot. It has been through a number of steep recessions, including the Great Depression and the Great Financial Crisis. It has been through the Spanish Flu, the COVID pandemic, and countless bear markets.

U.S. Bancorp

As of December 31, 2022, the bank operates a network of 2,494 banking offices in the Midwest and West regions of the United States.

Moreover, at that date, the bank had $675 billion worth of assets, $525 billion in deposits, and a loan portfolio of almost $390 billion. Note that roughly 12% of its assets were added by acquiring the MUFG Union Bank. This bank was the core regional banking franchise of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The $5.5 billion cash and 44 million shares of USB deal increased USB's exposure on the West Coast and pushed the Japanese financial group out of US retail banking.

The deal added 296 branches (280 of these are located in California) and made U.S. Bancorp the largest small business lender in California.

With that said, going into earnings, there's no doom and gloom on the radar. The company is expected to report $1.13 in 1Q23 EPS. This would be a steep increase from $0.99 in 1Q22. Moreover, the company has beaten earnings for four consecutive quarters.

Estimize

It also needs to be said that the bar has been lowered. According to Nasdaq data, these consensus numbers are based on ten estimates. Over the past four weeks, the company has seen eight downside revisions. 2Q23 has also received seven downgrades.

I was also a bit surprised that the expectations range is so narrow. I expected the range to be wider in light of economic uncertainty.

That said, we should also expect the company to boost its reserves for potential loan losses down the road. Roughly one month ago, during the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference Call, the company hinted that it expected a recession.

I think the other thing that we're seeing in terms of excess savings coming down is that some of the revolve rates are starting to move up, and that will help on the credit card side of the equation. But I do think that there's probably a recession. There's certainly, I would say, and what we have been talking about is the fact that there's just a lot of uncertainty out there, Gerard, and we need to be prepared for whatever comes our way.

In light of these uncertainties, CFO Terrance Dolan (to be replaced in September) reiterated the guidance provided at the beginning of the first quarter for both the first quarter and the full year of 2023 during the aforementioned conference call. The guidance for the first quarter includes earning assets ranging from $605 billion to $610 billion, a margin expansion of 5 to 10 basis points, revenue in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion, core expenses at 43% to 44%, and merger and integration costs estimated between $200 million and $250 million. These numbers remained unchanged from the previous guidance given in January.

Needless to say, it needs to be seen how these guidance numbers change. After all, a lot has happened over the past four weeks. The entire shift in deposits happened after these comments.

However, earnings estimates seem to indicate that new guidance might not be far off. I can get behind that, as USB is unlikely to have suffered a lot from what we can call a deposit migration from smaller to larger banks.

That said, USB is currently trading at 2.2x its tangible book value. The long-term median is close to 2.50x, with outliers in times of economic expansion.

Data by YCharts

If we assume a return to 2.5x TBV without any changes in the actual tangible book, we could arrive at a $61 billion market cap, which implies a 13% upside.

Normalization of the TBV and the valuation multiple would imply a 57% upside or a stock price of $55. That's where the company was trading in early 2022.

FINVIZ

Moreover, the dividend yield has risen to 5.5%, which sweetens the deal for long-term investors.

Morningstar seems to agree. Earlier this month, it came out with a bullish view on wide-moat banks.

The investment analysis firm names 10 stocks, including TransUnion (TRU), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Western Union (WU), it says are not only the most undervalued, but also have wide "moats" protecting their businesses from competition. Moats are economic advantages that hold rivals away, much like a moat keeps marauders away from a castle. [...] "There may be additional bank failures, (but) we do not think this is the beginning of a new financial crisis," Sekera said. "Except for the rapidity as to how fast these stock prices have fallen, the current situation is much different from what prompted the 2008 global financial crisis. While there are negative economic and market consequences to this liquidity crunch, it will not result in a wholesale freeze across the financial system."

Morningstar believes that the intrinsic value of US Bancorp is $58 per share. The company believes that USB is a survivor, which will come with additional benefits (like deposit flows from smaller banks). I agree with that.

Takeaway

On Wednesday, April 19, U.S. Bancorp will present its earnings. In this article, we discussed what we might expect and what to look for when dissecting its earnings. We also discussed the bigger picture, which, so far, has been rather supportive for big banks, thanks to deposit flows from smaller banks and rather stable credit quality - despite headwinds.

I believe that USB shares are undervalued. The bank is likely a major winner of what I like to call deposit migration. The stock is trading well below its fair value and yielding more than 5%.

However, USB isn't a no-brainer. Economic conditions are poor and a sign of more stress down the road - especially if the Federal Reserve is forced to keep rates higher for longer.

With that said, USB needs to beat earnings to have a shot at moving higher in the next few weeks. While consensus estimates are far from bearish, the bar has been lowered significantly, as sell-side analysts have priced in the impact of current banking woes.

I believe that USB will do well if it reports strong deposits, which would be a sign that it benefits from weakness among its smaller peers. This bullish effect could be amplified if the bank reports high credit quality, which is another concern of mine.

All things considered, there are reasons to be bullish. However, I do not recommend investors rush into USB stock. Risks are still elevated, and I believe that if the market sells off again, it's more attractive to buy dividend stocks with more long-term growth potential. But more on that later.

For now, it's important that USB reports good earnings. All eyes are on this regional banking giant. Bad results could have an impact on the entire industry. Good results are likely to give bigger regional bank shares an opportunity to catch up with their bigger money-center peers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.