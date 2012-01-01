Week In Review: Pfizer Picks Sinopharm To Market 12 Of Its Novel Drugs

Apr. 17, 2023
Summary

  • Pfizer announced a major partnership with Shanghai’s Sinopharm to market up to 12 innovative drugs in China over the next three years.
  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences said its PARP inhibitor met its primary efficacy endpoint as a maintenance therapy in a Phase III trial for ovarian, fallopian tube or peritoneal cancer.
  • JW Therapeutics will start a China Phase I/II trial of its CAR-T cell therapy in patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus.

Deals and Financings

Pfizer (PFE) announced a major partnership with Shanghai’s Sinopharm to market up to 12 innovative drugs in China over the next three years (see story). The goal, according to Sinopharm’s president

