Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is a globally renowned platform for construction management, recognized as a pioneer in digitizing the construction industry through its cloud-based solutions. The Procore app marketplace allows customers to access third-party integrations, providing them with flexibility and convenience. Although Procore's stock price has recently experienced a decline and has been underperforming the overall market, I believe this stock presents an excellent long-term investment opportunity with significant potential for high returns, given its outstanding quality and sizable market opportunity.

Business updates

In Q4 2022, PCOR continued to perform well, maintaining its upward momentum. The company's revenue for the quarter was $202 million, a significant increase of 38% from the previous year, which included a contribution of $9 million from Levelset. Additionally, PCOR added 402 net new organic customers, taking the total to 14,488 organic customers. Profitability also improved as the management promised in the last quarter, with the gross margin returning to nearly 80%. The company's efforts to control costs showed some signs of improvement, with the non-GAAP operating margin being negative at 8%, which was better than the expectation set during the last quarter. PCOR uses non-GAAP measures that exclude certain expenses, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions, acquisition-related expenses, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP items. Furthermore, this quarter was without cash burning, as the operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter was $23 million, and the free cash inflow was $12 million. Overall, PCOR's Q4 2022 results indicate a positive trend for the company.

The total remaining performance obligation, which represents the contracted transaction price yet to be recognized as revenue, reached $798 million, marking a 32% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the company achieved a gross revenue retention rate of 95% in 2022, indicating strong customer loyalty and repeat business. Finally, Procore announced several innovative updates to its platform aimed at addressing common industry challenges such as payments, labor, preconstruction, and communication. I think these are all positive developments that are expected to further enhance the company's position in the competitive construction software market.

International business is underperforming

Despite overall strong growth, PCOR's international segment has been underperforming, with a lower YOY growth rate of 37% on a constant currency basis, compared to the company's overall growth rate. While Procore has announced its expansion to Germany, there has been no visible contribution from this initiative thus far. The company's management team recognizes the potential of international business as a big growth driver and has taken steps to address their issue. The Q4 2022 call mentioned that Procore CEO had outlined a plan to reaccelerate international growth by addressing internal operational inefficiencies and setting clear performance expectations. This may take time to resolve, but the company remains optimistic that these efforts will reverse the trend and lead to improved international performance by the end of the year 2023.

Procore product is the best in the industry and offers value to customers

Despite the challenging conditions faced by many businesses in 2022, Procore was able to deliver strong growth and shows no signs of slowing down. This is due in part to the company's sticky products, which offer valuable time and cost savings to owners and contractors. Procore's platform is highly focused on the construction process and already includes a wide range of features and tools to support customers. The company's pricing structure is based on an annual fee per product and is tied to a customer's Annual Construction Volume [ACV]. This should benefit Procore's retention rate, as customers do not need to worry about high initial software costs during periods when they are not engaged in construction projects. Additionally, Procore's contract includes access for unlimited users, unrivaled support, unlimited data storage, and product enhancements, all at no additional cost. This creates a compounding effect whereby the more projects a customer runs through Procore, the more value they receive in terms of cost savings, efficiencies, and productivity gains.

Autodesk's Build could be a viable competitor moving forward.

Autodesk's strong legacy and existing ties in the construction industry are a concern for Procore's competitive position. In Q4, a mid-market general contractor in California, specializing in design-build projects, chose to replace a competitive project management offering (possibly Procore) with Autodesk Build, citing its cost management functionality as a differentiator. Autodesk has made accelerating the adoption of Autodesk Construction Cloud a strategic initiative, which poses a real threat to Procore. With many large construction companies already using Autodesk for design and engineering demands, bundling Autodesk Construction Cloud could be a logical and more affordable option for some customers. As the Autodesk CEO stated:

The customer ultimately chose Autodesk due to their long-standing and trusted partnership and shared vision for the future of construction.

Autodesk's growth in MAUs and rapid expansion of its construction bundles, which combine multiple solutions and enable customers to standardize more rapidly on one platform, has driven almost a thousand new logos added in Q4 2022, indicating Autodesk's growing attraction to customers.

Bottom Line

Since its IPO, shareholders have invested around 2B into Procore, which resulted in $720M of revenue in 2022 with a current 9.55x EV/sales ratio. Autodesk is more profitable and less risky, with an 8.45x EV/sales ratio. Procore shares similar characteristics with Guidewire, which also operates in a sticky and large industry (home insurance) but faces competition from Duck Creek. However, Guidewire is cheaper than Procore with a 7x EV/Sales ratio. If we look at the valuation in the short term, Procore is clearly not a cheap stock. Procore's value really depends on its future growth. If Procore can grow at 20% in the first 5 years and 15% for the second 5 years, it could reach 3 billion in revenue in 10 years. Alternatively, if Procore grows at 30% in the first 5 years and 15% in the second 5 years, it could reach 6 billion. As the management guided another 27-28% growth in 2023, I don't see any signs that Procore will slow down. Given the large untapped TAM, it should not be too difficult to imagine Procore growing 10x of its revenues in the next ten years. In my opinion, the present market conditions have failed to acknowledge the substantial growth potential that lies ahead for Procore, instead highlighting its short-term challenges with costs and profitability. As the company continues to strengthen its position, market sentiment could shift and recognize its immense potential in the future.