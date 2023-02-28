Walgreens: Healthcare Segment Growth Potential May Not Offset Overall Weak Margin

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
234 Followers

Summary

  • Recent healthcare acquisitions in the US provide rapid entry into the retail healthcare space with great potential in the coming years.
  • Heavy costs and expenses drag on the margin don't show signs of improvement.
  • Operating cash flow at risk of further declining.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Headquarters. WBA brought together Walgreens and Alliance Boots pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail store chain, founded in 1901 and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. It has over 13,000 locations worldwide, with portfolio retail and business brands including Walgreens, Boots, and Duane Reade. Its operations are conducted

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

wba

wba (wba)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
234 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.