I have one last chapter to go before finishing my new book, REITs For Dummies. I began writing the book in January and I can't believe that I'm just about done with it.

As I explain in the book, one of the most important attributes for REITs has to do with dividends, which is the law that requires REITs to payout at least 90% of their taxable income (in dividends) and are exempt from paying corporate taxes (if they distribute 100% of taxable income).

This is foundational to REIT investing and is one of the reasons that most investors have gravitated to the sector- this single taxation and distribution requirement is why REITs have historically paid higher dividends than most other companies.

REIT income is generated mostly from property rents and historically makes up about 60% of overall U.S. REIT distributions. The income is considered qualified business income ('QBI') and is entitled to a 20% deduction. This means that for every dollar of income, investors pay tax on only $.80 of income, reducing the top tax rate from 37% to 29.6%.

In addition to QBI, REITs typically distribute the net gains from property sales as capital gains, taxed mostly at a top rate of 20%, while a portion is taxed at a top rate of 25%. Most REITs pay out all their net operating income to shareholders.

However, they generally claim investment-related non-cash expenses, such as depreciation and amortization on their real estate assets, which reduces their taxable income.

This difference in a REIT's distributions between net operating and taxable income is considered return of capital ('ROC'). Any tax liability from ROC is deferred until the time of sale, when it lowers the investor's cost basis in the investment.

REIT dividends have been tied to underlying cash flows

Asset classes with inherent tax efficiencies, such as REITs, have the potential to produce higher-than-average income and returns compared to the broad equities market and traditional fixed income securities, respectively.

They can also expand portfolio diversification to help enhance overall risk-adjusted return potential, thereby complementing investments such as municipal bonds in tax-efficient allocations for high after-tax income.

Dividend Growth drives Shareholder Value

Thanks in large part to nagging inflation, I've noticed that more investors are becoming interested in dividend-paying stocks, but in my opinion, many are buying them for the wrong reasons.

It can be tempting to look for the biggest dividends or the highest yields, but many are ignoring the sustainability of the company's underlying cash flow.

We've already seen a few dividend cuts this year in the REIT sector and I'm counting on more cuts in the near future. Fortunately, iREIT was able to signal these sucker yields in early innings:

We recently added these three REITs to the dividend watch list:

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA): 100% payout ratio

(DEA): 100% payout ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): 200% payout ratio

(GPMT): 200% payout ratio City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO):120% payout ratio

These REITs have increased their payout ratio to such a high extent that any interruption in their business model puts their dividends in jeopardy. With higher debt costs, inflation, and uncertainty, these REITs are very likely to cut their dividends, which should negatively impact the share price.

Several popular REITs such as Medical Properties Trust (MPW) - now yielding 14.0% - and SL Green (SLG) - now yielding 14.1% - are flirting with elevated payout ratios and we also include them on our dividend watch list.

A REIT that yields 10% or higher almost always means that investors perceive very low growth, or even worse, a potential dividend cut. Long-term investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects.

Looking back over the last ten years or so, I can confidently say that I have steered away from many high yielding REITs that ultimately destroyed investor's hopes for an early retirement.

I purposely pivoted from names like CBL Properties, Washington Prime, Macerich (MAC) PREIT, and EPR Properties (EPR) - instead clinging on names of proven dividend growers like Realty Income (O), STAG Industrial (STAG), and Agree Realty (ADC).

We also avoided these mREIT sucker yields like Annaly Capital (NLY), AGNC (AGNC) and Dynex (DX), as we opted to own high quality equity shares in REITs like O and ADC:

3 Dividend Growers I'm Buying Hand Over Fist

Growth REITs are those viewed by investors as having the ability to increase AFFO much faster than other REITs. This growth potential may be because a specific sector is enjoying the boom phase of its property cycle when rental rates and occupancies are rising rapidly, or because their management's strategy is to implement a very aggressive acquisition of development program.

Now let's examine three REITs that I'm buying and recommending…

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a cell tower and data center REIT that owns over 225,000 communication sites in international markets that are poised for smartphone growth. The infrastructure assets include more than 43,000 sites in the US and Canada, over 78,000 in Asia-Pacific, nearly 24,000 in Africa, nearly 31,000 in Europe and over 48,000 in Latin America.

AMT's primary "wide moat" advantage is scale which provides the REIT with compelling opportunity to drive growth and create incremental shareholder value. The company leverages its distributed platform to generate strong, recurring growth, both organically and through a disciplined capital allocation framework.

AMT has made significant improvements to its balance sheet over the last year. They reduced their net leverage from 6.8x in 2021 to 5.4x in 2022. Their liquidity increased by a billion dollars, from $6.1 billion in 2021 to $7.1 billion in 2022.

Additionally, they improved their fixed rate debt as a percentage of total debt, bringing it to 78% vs 69% in the prior year. They are investment-grade with a credit rating of BBB- by S&P Global and have a long-term debt to capital ratio of 79.32%.

AMT has grown its dividend annually on average by about 20% and the company has said it would grow it by ~10% in 2023. Eating into that growth is increased borrowings, specifically the floating rate debt. Meanwhile, analysts forecast earnings to ramp back up to double-digits again in 2024 and 2025:

FAST Graphs

AMT is trading at $206.89 with a dividend yield of 2.9%. The P/AFFO is 21.3xx compared with the average (normal) multiple of 23.1x. As viewed below, we forecast AMT to return ~15% annually over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI is a gaming REIT that owns 50 properties spanning 15 States and Canada. What's most impressive about this net lease REIT is the speed at which the company became an S&P 500 constituent - one of 29 S&P 500 REITs selected by their market size, liquidity, and representation of the respective group.

Since 2018, VICI has produced an AFFO per share compound annual growth of 7.7% and a quarterly dividend per share CAGR of 7.9%. VICI's 2023 AFFO guidance represents 14.5% at the midpoint, which is one of the reasons we picked VICI to be one of our top-performers this year.

In April 2022 VICI achieved its goal of an investment-grade credit rating as both S&P and Fitch rated VICI BBB- allowing the company to raise $5 billion of investment-grade debt across a series of 3, 5, 7, 10 and 30-year tenures to fund the acquisition of MGP. VICI has raised its 100% cash dividend every year while targeting a 75% AFFO payout ratio.

As viewed below VICI has maintained a consistent growth history and shares are now trading at $32.35 with a dividend yield of 4.8%. The P/AFFO multiple is 16.3x and maintain a BUY.

FAST Graphs

As viewed below, iREIT forecasts VICI to return 15% over the next 12 months:

FAST Graphs

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

HASI is a leading climate positive investment firm with more than $9 billion in managed assets and is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions.

HASI's liquidity at year-end was over $870 million as the company has been successful at raising capital from diverse sources over the last two years.

In 2022, it raised approximately $1.5 billion from its term loan A (unsecured revolver), commercial paper, convertible debt and equity, whereas in 2021, the company focused more prominently on unsecured bonds.

HASI's adjusted cash flows from operations plus other portfolio collections have exceeded dividends and excess cash flows are reinvested in the portfolio: the dividend is safer than it's ever been, as the payout ratio has widened allowing for a wider margin of safety (buffer of protection). As seen below, HASI has grown EPS by 11% CAGR from 2018 to 2022:

HASI recently reaffirmed guidance for annual growth and distributable EPS of 10% to 13% through 2024 and 5% to 8% annual growth in the dividend for the same period. The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share, an increase of 5.3%.

As seen below, HASI is trading at $27.88 with a dividend yield of 5.7%. The P/E multiple is 13.1x, far below the average multiple of 21.7x. Analysts estimate growth of 8% in 2023 and 2024.

FAST Graphs

iREIT believes that HASI could return over 30% during the next 12 months:

In Closing…

I just provided you with a list of 3 predictable dividend growers:

AMT : 2.9% Dividend Yield

: 2.9% Dividend Yield VICI : 4.8% Dividend Yield

: 4.8% Dividend Yield HASI : 5.7% Dividend Yield

: 5.7% Dividend Yield Average Yield: 4.5%

For kicks, I'm going to create a tracking portfolio for these 3 REITs:

MPW: 14.0% Dividend Yield

14.0% Dividend Yield SLG: 14.2% Dividend Yield

14.2% Dividend Yield CIO: 13.1% Dividend Yield

13.1% Dividend Yield Average Yield: 13.8%

I'll check back in a few months to see how these high-yielders vs high-growers are performing. I have a good feeling I know how this is going to turn out, as it could also prove out the thesis of my title: the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised!

