Sea Limited: Positive Cash Flow Makes This An Interesting Turnaround

Apr. 17, 2023 10:00 AM ETSea Limited (SE)MELI, TCEHY, JMIA
Summary

  • Sea Limited was a ten-bagger during the last bull run and then crashed 86%.
  • Hyper growth paired with high losses turned to positive cash flow in the latest quarter.
  • The positive cash flows were a result of cost controls and increasing take rate.
  • Sea Limited could be a promising turnaround play with the newly found profitability.

Young Asian female seller worker online store using phone preparing parcel for shipment to client at home.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been one of the hyper-growth poster children of the last bull run. After the Covid lows, the stock was a ten-bagger within one and a half years, only to fall 86% from the highs and recover

Sea Limited stock performance

Sea Limited stock performance (Koyfin)

Sea Limited Business model

Sea Limited Business model (Sea Limited Investor Presentation 2018)

Sea Limited Cash burn

Sea Limited Cash burn (Koyfin)

Sea Limited balance sheet

Sea Limited balance sheet (Koyfin)

E-Commerce turning positive

E-Commerce turning positive (Sea Limited Investor Presentation)

Cost control

Cost control (Sea Limited Investor Presentation)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

