Q2 2023 Fixed Income Outlook: Economic Turning Points

Principal Financial Group
  • As we head into the second quarter, we believe it’s very likely that economic data will moderate which would be welcome news for the Fed, supportive of their effort to achieve a soft landing and combat inflation.
  • Global fixed income markets experienced a volatile quarter reminiscent of the global financial crisis.
  • Fixed-income opportunities exist for investors willing to endure short-term turbulence in exchange for long-term results.

With the first quarter of 2023 behind us, some economic tides are starting to turn.

  1. After a year of aggressive central bank tightening, the peak policy rate for the cycle is likely on the near-term horizon, which has important implications
Proximity of final Fed hike to crossroads for duration

As of March 22, 2023. Source: Bloomberg.

Historical U.S. high yields spreads, Fed Funds rates and recessionary periods

As of March 22, 2023. Source: Bloomberg

Central Bank terminal rates repriced

As of March 24, 2023. Source: Bloomberg.

GFC again?

As of March 24, 2023. Source: Bloomberg.

Summary of investment implications

Corporate bond yields vs. equity yields

As of February 28, 2023. Source: Bloomberg, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Earnings Yield, Standard & Poor’s. Earnings Yield = trailing 12 month earnings divided by index price (or inverse PE) Yields following September 2022 (including current yield) are estimated based on 12 month earnings through September, 2022 the latest reported by S&P.

IG corporate spread as a percentage of yield

As of March 30, 2023. Source: Bloomberg.

High yield interest coverage

As of November 1, 2022. Source: Morgan Stanley Research, Bloomberg, Capital IQ, the FTSE Fixed Income LLC

Maturity wall for high yield is manageable

As of February 15, 2023. Sources: J.P. Morgan; IHS Markit.

MBS coupon spread and implied rate volatility

As of February 28, 2023. Source: Bloomberg.

CMBS excess spread vs. corporates

As of March 24, 2023. Source: J.P. Morgan Dataquery, Principal Real Estate. CMBS: J.P. Morgan CMBS New Issue On-the-Run AAA/AA/A/BBB Indices; Corporates: J.P. Morgan JULI AAA/AA/A/BBB Indices.

Percentage of ESG munis with outside verification, percentage of ESG munis with ongoing reporting

As of January 2022. Source Bloomberg. Note: Long-term muni bond sales with green, social, or sustainability indicators.

Mexican Peso relative value to USD vs. selected EM currencies value to USD

As of February 2023. Source: Principal Fixed Income, Bloomberg.

First lien term loan yield and middle market yield premium, annual

As of December 31, 2022. Source: Refinitiv. Above are the current views and opinions of Principal Global Investors and are not intended to be nor should they be relied upon in any way as a forecast or guarantee of future events regarding particular investments or the markets in general.

Private placement spread matrix

Source: Private Placement Monitor.

Forward-looking sector views

As of March 31, 2023. The above views reflect the relative value of the sectors shown based on forward-looking return expectations over the next 12 months. Arrows represent the quarter-over-quarter change in forward-looking views.

Principal Financial Group
