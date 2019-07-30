Don't Forget That Hasbro Is A Buy And Hold Stock

Apr. 17, 2023 4:17 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)DIS
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
912 Followers

Summary

  • Net sales declined by 14.93% year over year during the fourth quarter of 2022 and are expected to remain depressed for at least two more years.
  • Both gross profit and EBITDA margins were also significantly impacted by inflationary pressures and lower volumes.
  • The company is in a deleveraging phase as its debt pile is high.
  • The dividend is not as safe as it used to be due to lower-than-usual profit margins.
  • The recent sharp decline in the share price represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors willing to take short and medium-term risks.

Toymaker Hasbro Misses Earning Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

The last time I added shares to my Hasbro's (NASDAQ:HAS) position was in March 2020 as temporary factory closures in China caused significant disruptions to the company's operations at a time when it was

Hasbro logo

Hasbro logo (Hasbro.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Hasbro net sales

Hasbro net sales (10-K filings)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
912 Followers
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAS, DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.