Houlihan Lokey: Growth Story With Likely No Upside

Apr. 17, 2023 4:30 AM ETHoulihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)
Summary

  • Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank that provides a range of financial advisory services.
  • Revenue growth is driven by headcount growth and favorable trading conditions in the mid-market.
  • HL's commercial value looks high, and we see growth continuing in the medium term.
  • When compared to other IBs, growth and margins are superior.
  • HL is trading at a sizable premium, which leaves no scope for real upside.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • HLI has grown rapidly due to headcount, improving mid-market conditions, and improving expertise. This should serve the business well to grow in the coming years.
  • Revenue is diversified, with quality segments. This
Investment Banking

Houlihan Lokey's financials (Tikr Terminal)

Mid market investment banking jobs

Revenue by segment (Houlihan Lokey)

M&A investment banking restructuring

HL MD growth (Houlihan Lokey)

Investment banking deal making private equity transactions mergers and acquisitions

Leading in many industries (Houlihan Lokey)

IB M&A CF corporate finance

Market leader (Houlihan Lokey)

Moelis PJT

Deal count % (Moelis)

banking

HL mid-market vol v. industry (Houlihan Lokey)

Bankruptcies restructuring

Bankruptcies (Houlihan Lokey)

Investment banking performance

Q3 Revenue (Houlihan Lokey)

Investment banking compensation

Q3 Costs (Houlihan Lokey)

Forecast houlihan lokey

HL outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Dealogic investment banking

M&A by quarter (Dealogic)

Investment banking group

Investment banking cohort (Tikr Terminal)

Houlihan Lokey investor relations

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

