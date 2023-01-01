Gary Yeowell

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

HLI has grown rapidly due to headcount, improving mid-market conditions, and improving expertise. This should serve the business well to grow in the coming years.

Revenue is diversified, with quality segments. This said, M&A is still dictating directional trends, which poses the risk of overreliance.

Margins are attractive on an absolute basis and compared to peers, with no evidence of risks around a decline.

Valuation is currently the issue, with markets already pricing in good growth returning.

Company description

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is an investment bank that provides a range of financial advisory services worldwide.

It operates in three segments:

Corporate Finance - which offers general financial advisory services and advises institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions

Financial Restructuring - which advises parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions.

Financial and Valuation Advisory which offers valuations of various assets, fairness opinions, solvency opinions, and dispute resolution services.

Share price

HLI's share price has performed extremely well in the last decade, returning over 300% to shareholders with unrelenting gains. This has been driven by the rapid growth of the business.

Financial analysis

Houlihan Lokey's financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is HLI's financial performance for the last decade. The business has grown well and converted this to bottom-line returns.

Revenue

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 14%, an impressive level despite the most recent decline in the LTM period.

HLI's investment banking operations, as well as its valuations services, have been the drivers of growth, both achieving strong double digits. The restructuring practice has been mild but that is a reflection of the bear market we experienced for most of the last decade. The IB segment peaked at 70% of total revenue, although has declined to 64%. It looks like mid-to-high 60s will be the normalized level for IB going forward.

Revenue by segment (Houlihan Lokey)

One of the drivers of revenue has been a consistent increase in the number of MDs within the Bank. The MD headcount growth rate in the last 10 years was 10%, allowing the business to increasingly win more work. MDs must be looked at almost like a subsidiary of a business, with its own P&L. Each new MD is responsible for their own go-to-market and winning additional work for the business. For this reason, we usually see a greater MD growth rate associated with greater revenue growth. This does mean the quality of the recruitment/promotions must be at the firm's level, which looks to be the case for HLI.

HL MD growth (Houlihan Lokey)

A nuance with new MDs is that they generally require a few years to "mature", especially if they are external recruits. This is due to several factors including non-solicitation agreements and developing key client relationships. With the substantial increase in FY22, we could see a noticeable uptick in business within the next 5 years.

Further, additional MDs allow HLI to expand its industry coverage, bringing in credentials that will allow the firm as a whole to pitch/win more work. This is important for two reasons. Firstly, we have seen industry trends change over the decades, as investors' perceptions of value drivers change. The current trends are toward Healthcare and Technology, which HLI is a leading provider of.

Leading in many industries (Houlihan Lokey)

Another factor for the revenue growth, which works in conjunction with the prior point, is the quality of service HLI is offering. The advisory business is built on trust, flexibility, and the quality of output. With a rapid increase in services provided, HLI has clearly shown an ability to deliver beyond expectations. This has the potential to be extremely valuable in the coming years as FY21 resulted in a major shake-up within the industry. From our observations, many investors were unable to utilize their preferred advisor due to the rapid increase in M&A activity, resulting in the likes of HLI winning new mandates and clients. As the following table illustrates, HLI is the largest provider in the world for all 3 of its business segments.

Market leader (Houlihan Lokey)

HLI primarily services mid-market projects, with 60% of its M&A deal between $100M-$500M. This segment of the market is where a large number of the M&A volume is, with a significant number of PE firms and corporates transacting.

Deal count % (Moelis)

Further, there is an argument to suggest there is more value in this segment, given the room to grow, the scope for value add, and greater exit opportunities. Further, the mid-market is generally more resilient to market conditions, as the risks with transacting are far lower. Clearwater is seeing evidence of resilience in mid-market PE, despite the macro conditions. This suggests HLI should be less impacted by the slowdown than others.

HL mid-market vol v. industry (Houlihan Lokey)

Speaking of the slowdown, it is worth briefly discussing why there is a slowdown in the first place. The advisory industry is generally considered cyclical, moving in line with economic and market conditions. We are currently experiencing recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, and heightened interest rates. The first two can be bucketed into one factor, and are considered problematic as it creates uncertainty and weakness around the performance of businesses. As a result of this, it becomes more difficult to agree on a valuation and buyers are encouraged to be patient due to the risks to the business. The second factor, interest rates, impacts both the transaction mechanism and a company's ability to access new financing. The transaction mechanism is impacted as the cost of financing a transaction increases while the future value of cash flows declines. Further, businesses find it more difficult to raise capital as debt markets close to many businesses. These factors in culmination are a large reason for the current market slowdown.

Our view is that a reversal of fortunes will only occur once interest rates come down, as they will open debt markets and allow the valuation gap between the buy-side and sell-side to close. This looks to be in early-to-mid 2024.

Further, HLI should be insulated by the fact it has a strong counter-cyclical practice, that being Restructuring. Restructuring is generally a segment that performs well during market downturns as businesses struggle. With a leading practice, HL should see its traffic increase, acting to offset partially the decline in M&A activity. As the following table shows, HLI has been involved in 12 of the largest 15 bankruptcies as of 2022.

Bankruptcies (Houlihan Lokey)

Margin

HLI saw its OPM increase during FY21/FY22 when business was booming, but on a normalized basis looks to be flat across the period. NIM has increased slightly, primarily due to a lack of non-trading noise.

Compensation is the largest business expense and has increased at a slightly inferior rate than revenue. Further, revenue per employee and MD has increased at a greater rate than compensation, a rare sight for an IB. This suggests incentives are aligned, with a greater reward for shareholders.

Costs of services provided, all other cash costs to the business, have increased at a greater rate than revenue. This is not ideal but is an expected outcome given the rapid change in the business since FY13.

Overall, our view is that the business is quite attractive from a margin perspective. During a weak period, the business is still able to achieve >15% OPM and >12% NIM, which in our view is the level for a good performance.

Q3 download

Q3 Revenue (Houlihan Lokey)

HLI's Q3 performance without context looks disastrous. However, we are essentially comparing a blockbuster quarter to the worst quarter in recent years (normalized for growth in the business). If we annualize the Q3-22 results, revenue is $1,826k, whereas Q3-21 annualized is $3,555k, which better illustrates what we mean.

Nevertheless, the slowdown in IB activities is very apparent, reflecting what has been a rapid rise in the business. With continued weakness, it looks like we could see a financial decline into FY24. Further, the theoretical analysis of counter-cyclicality has yet to materialize, with restructuring only increasing slightly in the most recent quarter.

Q3 Costs (Houlihan Lokey)

A concern might be that the rapid increase in headcount will come to bite HLI but this is not the case. The increase in compensation ratio is only 1.4% in the 9M period, which is not a substantial increase. This is a reflection of a good reward-based compensation package.

Balance sheet

HLI's balance sheet is fairly uneventful, with the business operating asset-light.

Shareholder distributions have been primarily in the form of dividends, with some buybacks. Diluted shares have trended up despite the buybacks.

Outlook

HL outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is the consensus view on HLI's FY23 results. Generally, we would not rely on analyst numbers given the nature of the industry but with a decent view on M&A volume in Q1-23, analysts can take a fairly reliable view.

Revenue is expected to decline further, with a 20% decline from FY22 levels. This is a reflection of an inability to offset the fall in M&A activity and also HLI's client base, who are seemingly more rapid to reducing transaction volume than others.

The following is a reflection of the current M&A value, which shows an aligning trend to this view.

M&A by quarter (Dealogic)

We are slightly disappointed by the elasticity of the change to a decline in activity, reflecting a greater risk to investors for this reason.

Peer comparison

Investment banking cohort (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is a comparison of HLI to a cohort of other listed investment banks.

HLI performs relatively well on a profitability basis, with a larger-than-average OPM and NIM. If we exclude the weaker options, HLI is still marginally above average. Further, the business has seen a similar dilution of OPM as activity has slowed.

The key value proposition of HLI is its growth. Only PJT is superior but its margins are less impressive.

The combination of leading margins and growth suggests HLI should be trading at a premium, although the degree to which is difficult to judge. This comes down to how sustainable growth is once market conditions improve.

Valuation

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

HLI is currently trading at a steep premium to the market, with investors placing great stock in its ability to maintain growth going forward. To a degree, this is warranted, especially when compared to Moelis (MC) and PJT. This said it is likely HLI is at the top end of its valuation range, especially when you factor in that FY24 will likely be difficult.

Final thoughts

HLI is a fantastic example of a well-executed growth story. Investment in personnel and expertise has allowed the business to rapidly gain market share and reach the top for volume. With the much higher MD level and client wins, our view is that HLI should maintain good growth once market conditions improve. Margins are good relative to peers and its revenue mix should provide some diversification benefits.

The key risk we see is that the decline in business suggests a substantial decline in activity by its clients. This could make FY24 a difficult year. Further, with no evidence that the activity decline has ceased, we could see continued struggles in the market as a whole.

A difficult FY24 means the value proposition must be high to adequately reflect the risk, which we currently do not see.