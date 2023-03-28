tomch/E+ via Getty Images

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) or "Heliogen" is one of the countless renewable energy companies that managed to obtain a backdoor listing during the recent ESG hype.

Following the late-2021 de-SPAC transaction, Heliogen had more than $220 million in available funds to support the commercialization of its much-touted next generation concentrated solar energy technology:

Company Presentation

Unfortunately, things have not been going according to plan as the company's 2022 results missed management's original financial projections by a wide margin.

In addition, construction of Heliogen's first commercial-scale concentrated solar energy project has been delayed to next year and the company failed to secure new business.

At the end of March, available liquidity was down to $121.9 million which would be insufficient to carry the company through next year given Heliogen's quarterly cash burn rate of approximately $20 million.

Things started to escalate earlier this year with the Board of Directors' ("BoD") surprise move to terminate the company's founder and CEO, Bill Gross, on February 5 and replace him with the former CFO without providing sufficient details for the abrupt decision.

That said, Mr. Gross addressed some of the issues surrounding the BoD's decision in his resignation letter (emphasis added by author):

(...) More than six months ago, I shared with the Board my desire to step down as Chief Executive Officer once a successor was identified who had the experience and skills to take this amazing company to the next level. (...) After carefully considering internal candidates, I recommended - and continue to recommend - that we appoint a CEO from outside the organization with operational, sales, marketing and team-building skills who can lead this company. A few months ago, I identified an exceptional external candidate, one who has the skills to tackle the many challenges facing Heliogen today, from creating a strong leadership team, to acquiring customers, and building projects. In addition, this candidate understands how to partner with me to harness the innovation and vision this company still needs. The Board met and vetted the candidate, and with the Board's approval and support, the Board moved forward with that candidate's nomination as President, with the goal of becoming CEO within 6 months. When the Board communicated the decision to Heliogen's senior management team, several members of that team threatened to quit. Rather than support what in my view is in the best interests of Heliogen and its stockholders, as well as its own previous decision, the Board chose to back the existing management team. This past weekend, the Board voted against making an offer to the excellent President/CEO candidate we identified, choosing instead to terminate me and promote an internal executive as CEO. I do not support that decision as an officer, director, or stockholder.

On Thursday, an newly-established entity backed by the company's former CEO and junior venture capital investment firm Prime Movers Lab announced a non-binding proposal to acquire Heliogen at a price of $0.40 in cash per share:

Continuum Renewables, Inc. today announced its intention to acquire Heliogen, Inc. for $0.40 per share of common stock in a non-binding proposal submitted to the Board of Directors of the Company. (...) "We're excited to announce our offer to acquire Heliogen," said Paul Browning, CEO, Continuum Renewables, Inc. "Heliogen has a strong reputation for developing innovative renewable energy solutions, and our proposal, if accepted, would offer the company's shareholders a substantial premium to the current share price. This acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy, and we look forward to recapitalizing Heliogen as a private company and working with the Heliogen team to create value for our customers." The proposed, all cash price of $0.40 per share represents a premium of 60% over Heliogen's closing stock price on the day prior to the announcement and a premium of approximately 70% over the Company's unaffected volume-weighted average price over the last month. The transaction would be subject to diligence, customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and negotiation of transaction documents.

Please note that Continuum Renewables' CEO Paul Browning has been the former President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas and more recently Fortescue Future Industries North America.

Heliogen acknowledged the proposal on Friday (emphasis added by author):

Heliogen, Inc. (...) today announced that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Continuum Renewables, Inc. ("CRI") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Heliogen for cash consideration of $0.40 per share. The non-binding proposal states that CRI was co-founded by Bill Gross. Mr. Gross is the former Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen who was terminated by Heliogen in February. The non-binding proposal further states that CRI's largest investors are Idealab Studio, LLC, an entity affiliated with Mr. Gross, and Prime Movers Lab, which collectively hold, directly or indirectly, approximately 26% of the Company's outstanding shares. The non-binding proposal is subject to various contingencies, including CRI obtaining financing. Since Mr. Gross´s separation, and as shared during the Company's March 28, 2023 earnings call, the Company's new leadership has taken aggressive measures to progress its strategic priorities of increasing sales, installing its first commercial project, and improving the Company's financial position. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, Heliogen's Board will carefully evaluate the non-binding proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Heliogen shareholders and respond appropriately.

According to Heliogen, the transaction would be subject to various contingencies including CRI obtaining financing.

Quite frankly, considering the circumstances of Mr. Gross' recent termination, it's hard to envision the Board of Directors endorsing a proposal that would result in handing over control of the company to a former executive that it already considered unsuitable for tackling Heliogen's challenges.

Moreover, the proposal values the company at a 35%+ discount to current cash on hand which means the acquirer would get the company's technology for free as well as a decent amount of cash on top. Please note that the company has no debt.

Heliogen's press release actually hints to a likely rejection of the proposal as the company emphasizes Mr. Gross' recent termination and the requirement for Continuum Resources to obtain financing with the latter often cited as a primary reason for the rejection of an offer due to the inherent uncertainty for both the company and equity holders.

In addition, Heliogen points to the "aggressive measures" already having been taken by the company's new management in all aspects of the business.

Moreover, Heliogen just recently filed a $150 million shelf registration with the SEC which I would expect to be utilized opportunistically to extend the company's cash runway.

To gain control of Heliogen, Continuum Renewables would likely have to start a proxy fight in order to replace the current BoD with its own candidates which usually is a costly endeavor for all parties involved. Moreover, a proxy battle carries the potential for major management distraction at the worst possible time for the company.

Bottom Line

With the current Board of Directors unlikely to endorse Continuum Renewables' proposal, founder and former CEO Bill Gross and his allies will likely have to consider a proxy battle to gain control of Heliogen which could put further stress on the company's business and financial position.

With a near-term acquisition by Continuum Renewables an unlikely scenario and considering Heliogen's ongoing operational challenges and limited cash runway, investors should avoid the shares.

