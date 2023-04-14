Mario Tama

Looks Good, But

Wall Street analysts are gaga over Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:MBLY). The share price doubled since Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) spun off the advanced driver systems company. Mobileye Global’s IPO last October struck at $21. Trading volume spiked at times this year on good news.

14 analysts currently rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy value and 4 at Hold. The consensus, we gather, is that Mobileye’s average price target can reach $50 to $77 over the next 12 months.

Risks

We believe the stock is a long-term potential opportunity for retail value investors. In the near term, we assess it as a Hold to Moderate Buy opportunity. We see risks in the short-term underpinning our assessment, including

Short interest is topping 23%. The number of shares shorted has grown consistently since the IPO. Their number exceeds 12M; i.e., 26.18 percent of the float.

Talk abounds about another exit of the company and may be factored into the share price that doubled since its IPO opening at $21.

A slew of profitability factors is cause for worry including EBIT Margin (-1.98%), Net Income Margin (-4.39%), ROE (-0.53%), and ROA (-0.53%); management expects an operating loss this year.

Turmoil in Israel’s political domestic affairs, management warned, might negatively Mobileye Global’s business and operations. One rating agency dropped the hammer downgrading Israel’s credit rating under stress from massive protests and increasing Israel-Arab tensions.

We believe the opening IPO share price was low ($21), as was the Mobileye Global $23M market value to, in our opinion, generate investor excitement. Shares moved up to $26.71 apiece closing +38% to $28.97. The share price is +27.4% YTD to ~$41.70 after climbing to $48.11 on little news.

Intel owns over 93% of the new stock but is a company struggling with its own demons; we do not expect Intel to provide much in resources or leadership to Mobileye Global.

MBLY Shares (seekingalpha.com/symbol/MBLY)

Extrinsic Conditions

Extrinsic conditions in a dark economic season closing 2022 do not seem to have significantly suppressed Mobileye Global's price rise. Conditions included supply chain shortages of specialized chips that continued deep into 2022. Turmoil in Asia-Pacific politics. A slower-than-expected recovery of China’s markets. Rising inflation and interest rates. Talk of recession last fall, the plummeting prices of tech stocks and self-driving car companies took their toll.

Actual Q3 ’22 and Q4 ’22 earnings came in surprisingly higher than forecasted. We expect the company to announce Q1 ‘23 earnings on April 27, 2023. We expect the Q1 ’23 EPS to be about $0.13 compared to negative ten cents per share for Q1 ’22.

MBLY Earnings (nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/mbly/earnings)

The company’s vibrant revenue growth extends back pre-Intel years and throughout Intel’s ownership:

MBLY Revenue (seekingalpha.com/symbol/MBLY)

We expect Mobileye Global will probably have good revenue growth if car manufacturers do. Regardless, manufacturers are looking to tick up their safety and tech offerings. At the present time, profits falter while revenue grows. Operating (-$37M in FY ’22) and net income (-$82M in FY ’22) have been negative for each of the past three years:

Up-the-Road

We think Mobileye Global is a worthwhile investment for capital gains. The public is settling for tech-loaded vehicles and autonomous self-driving transports—planes, trains, and automobiles—are part of the transportation culture. The industry is rising at a CAGR of 13.3% in the current decade.

Common taxi cabs face stiff competition from private drivers but the next market threat is from robo-taxis, a $38.6B self-driving taxi market by 2030 with a CAGR of ~68%. In January 2023, the CEO talked to the press about how Mobileye Global is “betting big on robo taxis.”

The public overlooks the history from where the company’s leaders emerged, i.e., the high-tech sectors of the IDF. The potential for Mobileye Global to sell ADAS to the military sector of governments holds great potential. There was nary a bullet shot during the last war Israel and Gaza fought; it was all fought with rockets and self-driving armored vehicles ADAS equipped. The U S military has been testing autonomous vehicles for over a year, as part of its Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency project. They had no comment for this article about the use of Mobileye Global’s technology.

Market growth for Mobileye Global’s type of technology is greatest in the Asia-Pacific and European regions over the next decade. Mobileye Global claims to sell its technology to 50+ automakers and has equipped 125M vehicles. Customers include an expanding list of well-known manufacturers.

If total autonomous self-driving vehicles are not universal in this decade, Mobileye Global has another sales advantage with ADAS, advanced driver-assistance systems: cameras, sensors, and software for lane-changing assistance and braking keeping drivers and passengers safe and reporting emergencies in real-time. In 2022, 42% of new cars on the road contained Mobileye technology. The company is making ADAS an R&D and marketing priority.

To build bigger in the Asia-Pacific market where the transportation industry is flourishing and heavily supported by government subsidies, Mobileye Global opened a test center in Shanghai 4 weeks ago. This supplements the company’s earlier commitments to develop ADAS with China car manufacturers that created a $17B revenue pipeline of business plus a $1.5B revenue development program for a Chinese Chauffeur program through 2030.

Cracking the Window

Growth investing can be challenging for retail value investors. There is no dividend cushion with Mobileye Global, nor is there a tradition from previous years of sharing dividends with shareholders.

Investors have been good to Mobileye Global over the past 7 months. How much longer depends on its growth trajectory and investors' patience with its lack of profitability. Bad-good news sentiment is evenly divided. It is our opinion the stock is worth a Hold rating or even a Moderate Buy in the low $40s for potential capital gains opportunities. Retail investors have to have the cash to park and play in this arena.