Wipro: ChatGPT Disruption Looms Large

Apr. 17, 2023 4:50 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • Wipro stock has been sold down in recent months amid concerns about the global macro outlook and the disruptive potential of generative AI.
  • The AI threat is real, entailing margin pressure near term and potentially long term as well.
  • With smaller Indian IT services players like Wipro likely to lose share, a wider relative valuation discount could be on the cards.

Wipro office in Bangalore, India

VasukiRao

Indian IT services stocks have been weighed down in recent months by concerns about the disruptive potential of generative artificial intelligence ('AI') post-release of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's (MSFT) ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine. Given the structural margin implications, the sector-wide

Chart
Data by YCharts

Holmes Platform Overview

Wipro

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.99K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.