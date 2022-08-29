SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is a stock to avoid.

It dropped over 90% from its ATH, but had I owned it, I would have sold my position.

I confessed I made mistakes investing in poor-quality fads during the pandemic hype, when everyone advocated that Catherine Wood would be the next Warren Buffett. However, I was lucky enough to sell my positions and re-invest in quality names. Then, I have become more aware of digging into the same trap again.

And I believe PTON is likely to be that “trap”.

Here are three reasons why PTON is a company that I would like to avoid:

Explosive growth benefited from the pandemic is unlikely to continue Balance sheet continues to weaken Operating expenses kept skyrocketing even though revenue dropped

Explosive revenue growth won’t last forever

I learnt from my previous investment in TDOC that exponential growth is unlikely to endure. PTON isn't different. The company benefited from the WFH trend during COVID but struggled to grow further when the pandemic ended. Its revenue retreated by around 25% from 2021 .

FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 TTM Revenue ($M) 1825.9 4021.8 3582.2 3052.3 YoY % Change 99.55 120.26 (10.93) (10.06) Click to enlarge

The declining Connected Fitness Products segment

During the past couple of years, when PTON’s income skyrocketed, its primary income stream was Connected Fitness Products (including Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+ and Guide). In 2020 and 2021, income from this segment doubled and was accountable for around 75% of revenue. But in the latest quarterly report, the revenue from this segment was cut half and was only responsible for 50% of revenue.

FY2021 FY2022 2023 FQ2 Sales from Connected Fitness Products ($M) 3149.6 2187.5 381.4 Total Revenue ($M) 4021.8 3582.1 792.7 Click to enlarge

It is because spending on Connected Fitness Products is non-recurrent.

Peloton owners are unlikely to spend an extra dollar to purchase another piece of equipment. Similarly, in the post-pandemic era, people have fewer incentives to buy new equipment to work out at home. Even the company's CFO had no idea of the scale of the declining demand for home gym equipment. As mentioned in the Morgan Stanley Conference lately:

Now with the reopening of in-person fitness experience, it's not surprising that there's been some consumer spend shift back into in-person fitness like going back to gyms and going to boutique studios. So, the reality of it is, is we don't really know where normalized demand, what it's going to look like. And we don't really have any specific or unique insights into the macroeconomic factors.

The current downward trend of Connected Fitness Products sales is likely to persist. Especially when the pandemic has faded, and the company limits its hardware sales channel to five countries only. New customer acquisition is likely onerous.

I like PTON's subscription business

On the bright side, its subscription business is doing quite well. It is a high margin business, has a low churn rate and continues growing at a 30% rate even after its revenue quadrupled in just two years (2020 – 2022). The subscription model has proven its success and has been widely adopted by companies like Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Spotify (SPOT), Twitter, etc. It also makes the company’s top line more estimable.

However, its sustained growth is barely comparable to the plummeted sales of Connected Fitness Products in the previous quarters. There is a long way for PTON to reposition itself back to the growth trajectory.

A Weakening Balance Sheet

The balance sheet of PTON was quite solid back in 2020 and 2021, but it is getting eroded. Shareholders' equity dropped from $1,754.1 million in 2021 to $30.5 million in the latest financial quarter. Below also tabled some financial strength ratios to demonstrate the deteriorating financial health of PTON. It is worth noting that the Debt-to-Asset ratio reaches an alerting level of 0.73.

FY2021 FY2022 2023 FQ2 Debt-to-Equity Ratio 0.86 4 79.25 Debt-to-Asset Ratio 0.34 0.59 0.73 Equity-to-Asset Ratio 0.39 0.15 0.01 Click to enlarge

PTON entered a term loan facility and a revolving credit facility for $750 million and $500 million, respectively. As of November 2022, the term loan interest rate is 13.7%, up from 10.2% in mid-2022.

Referring to the ICE BofA CCC & Lower US High Yield Index Effective Yield, the effective yield of CCC or lower grade corporate bonds are 14.86% (as of 13 Apr 2023). According to Fitch Ratings, a CCC rating means:

Very low margin for safety. Default is a real possibility.

To some extent, PTON's high interest rate has reflected the worrying financial health situation of PTON, despite the Fed funds rate hike also being a contributing factor. Thus, the interest payments in the 2023 FQ2 also surged to $22.2 million from $8.8 million one year ago.

Let’s not forget the company also delayed its filing of the 10-K annual report in the previous financial year.

Operating Expenses kept Surging

Although the revenue of PTON declined, its operating expenses kept growing and were higher than its gross profit, leading the company miles away from profitability.

2020 2021 2022 Revenue ($M) 1825.9 4021.8 3582.2 Operating Expenses ($M) 917.2 1573.0 2217.7 Operating Income ($M) (79.5) (118.6) (1519.4) Click to enlarge

Besides, in 2022, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses rose 39.9%, 45.6% and 45.2% respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Luckily enough, to improve cost control, the company held back on marketing and cut about 12% of its workforce in recent months. The result was well reflected in the latest quarterly report. Sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses dropped 37.8%, 22.5% and 19.8%, respectively.

The cut in operating expenses shall lead to a mixed outcome, though.

One reason is that PTON has a high customer acquisition cost. As recently mentioned by the company:

Our long-term target, as we've said before, is for our LTV to CAC to be 2x to 3x range. And you're right. We're not there today. We're hovering in the 1.4x range.

PTON relies heavily on sales and marketing to attract new customers. Looking forward, the management team has yet to determine a clear path to manage the high operating expenses while maintaining the competitiveness of the company but believes PTON will enjoy economies of scale and acquisition cost per member shall decrease over time.

Too Risky to Hold in a Recession

The company has an unpredictable business model as it relies on the Connected Fitness Products segment as the major revenue stream. Its balance sheet also reflected that its default or bankruptcy risks are not non-existent.

The company’s planning on increasing its international exposure and collaboration with Amazon (AMZN) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) may put itself back on the revenue growth trajectory. It is also interesting to track the performance of app subscription services and Fitness-as-a-service (FAAS), given that sales and marketing costs are cut. However, the Connected Fitness Products remain a huge concern as it is a low-margin business (gross margin hit -16.8% in the first half of FY2023), preventing PTON from being profitable.

I rated PTON "SELL" as Peloton is a stock too risky to hold, especially when a recession is anticipated by economists.

I like a quote from Jean-Marie Eveillard:

Because the future is uncertain, you want to minimize your risk.

Thanks for reading. Please leave a comment below and share it with your friends if you find it helpful.

All data from this article were retrieved from its latest annual report and quarterly report, unless otherwise stated.