Numinus Wellness (TSX:NUMI:CA) reported 2Q23 results on 13 April 2023. The market was not impressed with the company's update, with NUMI's share price subsequently falling by around 7% to close at CA$0.19 on 14 April 2023. NUMI's share price has now fallen by ~60% over the last twelve months. In this note I take a look at interesting issues raised in the 2Q23 materials and consider whether or not the share price fall has captured enough downside to warrant a review of my January 2023 Sell rating (I note that NUMI's share price has fallen by ~33% since that Sell call).
In his opening comments, prior to discussing the 2Q23 quarterly result, CEO Payton Nyquvest referenced the failure/closure of players within and adjacent to the markets that Numinus operates in. Nyquvest points to competitor closures as being an opportunity for NUMI to grow patient numbers.
So while dynamics in our sector are changing and that volatility has impacted sector wide stock performance, in the long term, recent changes to the competitive landscape should affect -- should actually benefit Numinus. And we're ready to take -- we're already taking the initiative to grow our market and our client relationships in regions where our competitors have closed down operations. We're happy to be able to step in wherever possible to allow patients to continue with their important mental health treatments.
Source: NUMI 2Q23 Transcript, Seeking Alpha, page 4.
Unfortunately there is no clear evidence as yet that NUMI is actually picking up a material volume of new patients due to other groups and clinics closing. 2Q23 revenues from the Numinus clinic network fell by 9.9% relative to 1Q23; part of the decline is due to seasonality (fewer operating days in 2Q) but I would have expected a much stronger outcome if NUMI was suddenly seeing a wave of new clients coming in through clinic doors. Exhibit 1 looks at NUMI's wellness clinic appointment data for 1Q23 and 2Q23 (as per the MD&A reports). The '1Q23 adjusted' data (my calculation) provides for a fairer view of trends by adjusting the 1Q23 appointment data downward to align with the 6.25% fewer operating days in 2Q23. This simple analysis shows that appointments for new clients actually fell (on an apples with apples basis) by ~6.4% in 2Q23 relative to the 1Q23 run-rate.
Exhibit 1:
The recent failure of Ketamine Wellness Centers and Field Trip suggests that the 'wellness clinics' space is heavily over-supplied. It may well be the case that this supply-demand imbalance will take quite a long time to correct; a rapid near-term improvement in clinic economics sounds like an optimistic scenario to me.
NUMI's business model is rapidly evolving. In my previous Seeking Alpha NUMI note, I referenced NUMI's September 2022 announcement that the company had partnered with medical finance provider iFinance in a bid to generate new income streams through sales commissions. NUMI accelerated its efforts to expand existing offerings and also bring in new revenue streams in 2Q23; I briefly summarize and discuss these initiatives below:
Ordinarily I would be quite supportive of a company strategy that seeks to diversify income streams by moving into adjacent markets. That said, I'm struggling to see the training and licensing offers making much traction, and both come with risks that need to be considered in conjunction with the revenue opportunities. However, the bigger issue here is one of timing - I'm far from convinced that it currently makes sense for NUMI to be spending cash building out these new offers and distracting management from the core operations. Read on for an explanation as to why I believe that NUMI should be in cash preservation mode rather than service expansion mode.
NUMI's balance sheet cash ended FY22 at CA$33.044m. By the end of 2Q23, the cash balance had fallen to CA$19.707m, a drop of -CA$13.377m, or roughly -CA$6.7m per quarter. Operating cash flow (cash used in operating activities) was -CA$7.102m in 1Q23 and -CA$6.044m in 2Q23. I conclude that a reasonable estimate of NUMI's quarterly cash outflow run rate is around -CA$6.5m. With that in mind, have a read of the following extract from NUMI's 2Q23 MD&A report:
As at February 28, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19,706,862. Management estimates that the Company has sufficient working capital to continue operations for the next twelve months.
Source: NUMI 2Q23 MD&A, page 8.
Effectively, NUMI is saying that they expect to burn through less than CA$19.707m of cash in the next twelve months - this is equivalent to a quarterly cash outflow rate of no worse than -CA$4.927m, which is some 24% better than the -CA$6.5m quarterly outflow run rate as per the simple analysis above. Put another way, if NUMI continues to burn through cash at a rate of -CA$6.5m per quarter, the company's cash pot will run dry after slightly over nine months. Perhaps NUMI's management and board know something significant that I don't, but personally I'd feel very uncomfortable if I was required to state with confidence that NUMI had enough cash to continue operations for the next twelve months. I should also note that in 1Q23, NUMI's cash balance benefitted from ~CA$0.92m of cash inflow relating to the exercise of warrants and options - future cash inflows from warrants and options are highly unlikely given where the share price is trading (~CA$0.19).
Given the precarious financial position that NUMI appears to be in, I'm pretty flummoxed as to why the company has been pushing ahead with the revenue diversification plans discussed above. These initiatives may well be sound, but in the near-term they are likely to be cash flow negative.
In late January 2023, I downgraded NUMI to Sell based mainly on concerns regarding the group's high cash burn rate. In recent weeks, I've taken a look at COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and Cybin Inc. (CYBN) and published Sell ratings on both stocks based on cash burn rate concerns. It is becoming increasingly apparent to me that many, and perhaps almost all, of the listed psychedelic stocks will soon be looking to raise capital, and doing so at a time when speculative asset classes (the psychedelics sector is most certainly deserving of the speculative label) are being avoided.
There was nothing in NUMI's 2Q23 materials to shift me from the position that I adopted in January, and if anything I feel more confident that a large capital raise is likely in the coming months.
Of course, there are levers that management and the board can pull to buy NUMI's balance sheet more time. For example, the company is spending ~CA$1.7m per quarter on professional and consulting fees - surely this outgo can be trimmed without hitting the revenue line. Expenses relating to salaries and wages are ~CA$4m per quarter; management may need to make some tough decisions regarding headcount reductions.
NUMI's share price fell by 7% following the 2Q23 release. Investor sentiment toward the stock appears to be heading downhill, which does not bode well for a company that may soon need to come to the market to seek fresh capital. I therefore conclude this review with a continuation of my Sell rating.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in the securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments