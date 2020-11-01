Galeanu Mihai

Back when I worked in private equity, some of my favorite real estate investments were net lease properties.

A net lease is a freestanding property that's typically service-oriented and occupied by a single tenant. Good examples would be Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies, Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, and Taco Bell (YUM) fast food restaurants.

National Retail Properties

We call them "net leases" because the leases of these properties are typically structured to be very favorable to the landlord.

The lease term is very long at 10+ years

The tenant is responsible for all property expenses

The lease includes automatic rent hikes of 1-2% per year

As a result, the cash flow is highly consistent and predictable even through recessions, and the landlord has very little work to do, other than collect the rent checks.

It can also be very rewarding. You buy a property at a ~7% cap rate, add some debt to it, and you can reach a ~10% cash-on-cash return. Then add a bit of growth to that and you can get to 12-15% average annual total returns. Realty Income (O) is the biggest net lease REIT and it has achieved just that since going public:

Realty income

So the risk-to-reward of net lease property investments can be very compelling.

Today, there are many REITs that specialize in these properties, and most of them target traditional net lease properties such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants.

VICI Properties (VICI) and EPR Properties (EPR) are different.

They focus on specialty net lease properties such as casinos, water parks, and movie theaters because these niches of the net lease market are less competitive and it allows them to target even higher returns.

They get higher cap rates.

Higher rent escalations.

Better lease terms...

And ultimately, it has allowed them to massively outperform the average of the REIT market since going public.

Here is EPR's track record relative to the S&P 500 (SPY):

And here is VICI's track record:

I am a shareholder of both companies and think that they will both continue to outperform in the long run.

But which one is the most opportunistic today?

I think that there is no easy answer here.

Sorry to give you this boring answer but it ultimately depends on what you are looking for.

If you are trying to maximize total returns, then EPR is today the better option.

But if you are more conservative and want to outperform with limited risk, then VICI is probably the better pick.

Ultimately, I think that the best risk-to-reward is earned by combining both companies because each is attractive for different reasons.

Here are the pros and cons of each:

VICI pros:

Resilient trophy assets: VICI owns mainly trophy casinos such as the Caesars Palace and the Venetian in Las Vegas. These are very resilient properties because they enjoy high barriers to entry. The tenant is highly dependent on these properties because of their location, superior quality, casino license, and the brand value of the building itself. Therefore, these properties are objectively more resilient than most other net lease properties. Its tenants paid their rent in full and on time even during the pandemic.

Rapid growth prospects: VICI has historically managed to grow at some of the fastest rates in the net lease sector. It has earned a low cost of capital and been able to consolidate the sector, earning high spreads in the process. This year, it is again guiding for strong 10% FFO per share growth, which is far above average.

CPI adjustments: VICI has fixed rent hikes in its leases like most net lease REITs, but it also has some additional CPI adjustments, which is quite unique. These adjustments are capped at generally 3% per year, but it provides additional protection and growth potential in today's high-inflation world.

VICI cons:

Less opportunistic valuation: VICI is not expensive, trading at 15x FFO, but it is not particularly cheap either. It has been one of the best REIT performers over the past year and as a result, it is trading at a relatively high multiple when compared to EPR as an example.

Getting very big: After its recent acquisitions, VICI is getting very big with a >$30 market cap. This has pros and cons. On one hand, it results in better portfolio diversification, economies of scale, and staying power. On the other hand, it may also result in a slowdown in future growth because each new acquisition will not move the needle as much.

Less diversification: Despite being seemingly so big, VICI actually only owns 50 properties with nearly half of its NOI coming from the Las Vegas strip and most of its properties are casinos. Some people will like this concentration because casinos are resilient assets and Las Vegas is doing very well today. But it also leads to risks because VICI has a few very big tenants with 40% coming from Caesars (CZR) and 36% from MGM (MGM). If one of its tenants faced difficulties, it could very materially affect VICI's market sentiment and result in a lower valuation multiple even if it kept collecting its rent checks.

VICI Properties

EPR pros:

Opportunistic valuation: EPR is today priced at just 8x FFO, so a nearly 2x lower multiple than VICI. This lower valuation is of course the result of slower growth and greater risks. EPR owns riskier assets (see con section), but we think that the valuation differential is excessive today and I would expect some of that to close down over time, resulting in large gains. As a result of today's discounted valuation, EPR is also priced at a 9% dividend yield, allowing you to earn a nice return, independent of what the market will do in the near term. This is one of the highest yields coming from an investment grade-rated REIT with a solid strategy and growing cash flow. VICI's dividend yield is about 2x lower.

Strong catalysts: About 40% of EPR's revenue comes from movie theaters and this is why the market is pricing it at such a low valuation. The other 60% is performing really well with high rent coverage ratios of nearly 3x, but the movie theaters are yet to recover from the pandemic. Their rent coverage remains low at around 1.4x and some of its biggest tenants like AMC (AMC) are still losing money. This increases risks, but it is also an opportunity. As we explain in a separate article, EPR owns some of the highest-quality theaters in the nation and their performance is now improving. Major studios like Paramount (PARA), Disney (DIS), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are now doubling down their production of new big movies, and even Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) have guided to spend billions in movie production for theaters. They have all come to the realization that movie releases on streaming and video-on-demand platforms aren't nearly as profitable and therefore, high-quality theaters remain needed we would expect these properties to recover from here and generate steady cash flow for decades to come.

Longer track record and smaller size: EPR has been public for decades and it has proven that its unique strategy can create a lot of value for shareholders. But despite that, it is still relatively small in size with a $3 billion market cap and so new investments are still having a large impact on its bottom line. In the years ahead, many of its tenants will likely need capital in the post-pandemic world, providing EPR with many investment opportunities at high cap rates.

EPR cons:

Riskier assets: As we noted earlier, EPR owns riskier assets and it is heavily exposed to movie theaters. We think that these properties will do relatively well in the long run, but if a major tenant files for bankruptcy protection in the near term, it could lead to lots of market volatility. The good thing is that EPR already renegotiated its lease with AMC during the pandemic to lower the risk in the event of a future bankruptcy. Rent coverage is also already positive and the box office is expected to recover. Therefore, even in the event of a bankruptcy, I would expect its rents to be paid and most leases to be accepted, but it could hurt EPR's market sentiment.

Slower growth: EPR is growing, but not nearly as fast as VICI. Eventually, this could of course change if EPR can regain a better cost of capital, but as of right now, VICI is able to grow a lot faster than EPR.

EPR Properties

Conclusion

Both are attractive today for different reasons and it does not have to be one or the other.

I think that they pair very well together because each has unique pros and cons.

VICI is a great GARP-type investment (growth at a reasonable price), but it is heavily exposed to a few tenants and markets.

EPR is a very attractive value investment with a high yield and multiple expansion potential, but it has some riskier exposure.

By pairing both together, you get to earn a high ~7% dividend yield with strong growth, good upside potential, and better overall diversification from experiential net lease properties. You aren't overexposed to Las Vegas, casino tenants, or even movie theaters.

For this reason, we own both