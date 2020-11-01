Back when I worked in private equity, some of my favorite real estate investments were net lease properties.
A net lease is a freestanding property that's typically service-oriented and occupied by a single tenant. Good examples would be Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies, Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, and Taco Bell (YUM) fast food restaurants.
We call them "net leases" because the leases of these properties are typically structured to be very favorable to the landlord.
As a result, the cash flow is highly consistent and predictable even through recessions, and the landlord has very little work to do, other than collect the rent checks.
It can also be very rewarding. You buy a property at a ~7% cap rate, add some debt to it, and you can reach a ~10% cash-on-cash return. Then add a bit of growth to that and you can get to 12-15% average annual total returns. Realty Income (O) is the biggest net lease REIT and it has achieved just that since going public:
So the risk-to-reward of net lease property investments can be very compelling.
Today, there are many REITs that specialize in these properties, and most of them target traditional net lease properties such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants.
VICI Properties (VICI) and EPR Properties (EPR) are different.
They focus on specialty net lease properties such as casinos, water parks, and movie theaters because these niches of the net lease market are less competitive and it allows them to target even higher returns.
And ultimately, it has allowed them to massively outperform the average of the REIT market since going public.
Here is EPR's track record relative to the S&P 500 (SPY):
And here is VICI's track record:
I am a shareholder of both companies and think that they will both continue to outperform in the long run.
But which one is the most opportunistic today?
I think that there is no easy answer here.
Sorry to give you this boring answer but it ultimately depends on what you are looking for.
If you are trying to maximize total returns, then EPR is today the better option.
But if you are more conservative and want to outperform with limited risk, then VICI is probably the better pick.
Ultimately, I think that the best risk-to-reward is earned by combining both companies because each is attractive for different reasons.
Here are the pros and cons of each:
Both are attractive today for different reasons and it does not have to be one or the other.
I think that they pair very well together because each has unique pros and cons.
VICI is a great GARP-type investment (growth at a reasonable price), but it is heavily exposed to a few tenants and markets.
EPR is a very attractive value investment with a high yield and multiple expansion potential, but it has some riskier exposure.
By pairing both together, you get to earn a high ~7% dividend yield with strong growth, good upside potential, and better overall diversification from experiential net lease properties. You aren't overexposed to Las Vegas, casino tenants, or even movie theaters.
For this reason, we own both at High Yield Landlord.
For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 community of real estate investors at just $235 for your first year!
Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 500 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.
We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI; EPR; NNN; O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments