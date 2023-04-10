Apple: You Shall Not Bet Against The iPhone

Apr. 17, 2023 5:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.42K Followers

Summary

  • Based on the sustained success of Apple's iPhone business, I find the Q2 2023 earnings estimates to be reasonable, despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop.
  • Investors should consider that the iPhone accounts for about 52% of Apple's total sales, and an even larger share of profits.with continued strong purchase intention going forward.
  • Surveys from Piper Sandler and UBS highlight exceptional iPhone loyalty and strong purchase intention going forward.
  • A weak demand for the Mac is thus less concerning, with the segment accounting for only about 10% of Apple's total sales.
  • As a function of valuation - with AAPL stock's estimated 2023 P/E priced close to 30x - I am cautious to assign a 'Buy' recommendation.

Antalya, TURKEY - June 10, 2022. Apple Iphone 13 Pro and Usb-c or Type-C Wired Charger. EU is forcing all devices to use Usb-c or Type-C

yalcinsonat1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have previously argued that--anchored on fundamentals--Apple stock' (NASDAQ:AAPL) fair implied target prices should be somewhere around $165. Now, with Apple stock trading very close to this level and the FY 2023 Q2

AAPL vs SPY YTD price performance 2023

Seeking Alpha

Apple Q2 FY 2023 revenue revisions/ estimates

Seeking Alpha

Apple Q2 FY 2023 EPS revisions/ estimates

Seeking Alpha

Apple revenue exposure

Apple FY 2022 reporting, Author's graph

UBS Evidence Lab - Survey for the Iphone

UBS Evidence Lab

Piper Sandler Spring Survey - Teens, IPhone

Piper Sandler Spring Survey

UBS Evidence Lab - Survey for the Iphone

UBS Evidence Lab

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.42K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice; author's opinion and market commentary only

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.