Coca-Cola: Double-Digit Annual Total Return Expected

Apr. 17, 2023 5:39 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)1 Comment
Yannick Frey
Summary

  • The stable growth and recession-resistant nature of the consumer company make Coca-Cola an ideal investment.
  • Coca-Cola is a true dividend compounder because they have been increasing their dividend per share for 61 years.
  • Management has taken steps to increase ROIC, and through new product introductions increase their TAM from $650 million to $1,300 million.
  • The outlook for 2023 looks strong with high-single digit growth in earnings and sales, yet Coca-Cola sees headwinds from forex conversion.
  • Investors can expect double-digit total returns in the coming years.

The Coca-Cola Billboard in Kings Cross, Sydney

AlizadaStudios

Introduction

Warren Buffett bought more than $1 billion worth of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock in 1988, making Coca-Cola the second-largest investment in his investment portfolio at the time. Warren Buffett bought the stock because of its high value and recession-proof

2022 Investor Presentation - Coca-Cola Investor Relations

2022 Investor Presentation (Coca-Cola Investor Relations)

Expanding Opportunities - Coca-Cola 2022 Investor Presentation

Expanding Opportunities (Coca-Cola 2022 Investor Presentation)

Geographic Overview - Coca Cola 2022 Investor Presentation

Geographic Overview (Coca-Cola 2022 Investor Presentation)

Dividend Growth History - KO ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Dividend Growth History (KO ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Coca-Cola's Cash Flow Highlights - Annual Reports and Own Calculations

Coca-Cola's Cash Flow Highlights (Annual Reports and Own Calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Coca-Cola earnings estimates - KO ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Coca-Cola earnings estimates (KO ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Yannick Frey
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

