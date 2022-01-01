Hannover Ruck SE: An Overlooked Gem

Apr. 17, 2023 5:43 AM ETHannover Rück SE (HVRRY)HVRRF, TLLXY, TNXXF
The European View profile picture
The European View
13K Followers

Summary

  • Few investors have Hannover Re on their watchlist, even though it is one of the three largest reinsurers in the world.
  • The Hannover Re stock is overvalued, but the hope of significantly rising profits in the coming years can justify the current high share price.
  • Based on adjusted earnings per share of €18.54 expected for 2025, the P/E ratio is only 10.7 and thus far below the historical average.
  • Based on the figures expected for 2025 and compared to the historical average, the stock has an upward potential of more than 37 percent.

Document and magnifying glass on white table,

veeranggull orachon

Few investors have Hannover Ruck SE (OTCPK:HVRRY) on their watchlist, even though it is one of the three largest reinsurers in the world in terms of premiums. (For information: Gross premiums are the total costs of an insurance company and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Market size primary insurance vs. reinsurance

Market size primary insurance vs. reinsurance (Hannover Re investor relations)

Major losses remain within budget excluding reserving for Russia / Ukraine

Major losses remain within budget, excluding reserving for Russia / Ukraine (Hannover Re Investor Relations)

Major losses from natural catastrophes slightly above budget

Major losses from natural catastrophes slightly above budget (Hannover Re investor relations)

Outlook for 2023

Outlook for 2023 (Hannover Re investor relations)

Hannover Re dividend yield

Hannover Re dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend strategy

Dividend strategy (Hannover Re investor relations)

This article was written by

The European View profile picture
The European View
13K Followers
Runner of the TEV Blog | Private InvestorI am a long-term oriented investor and in my early thirties. I hold a law degree and a doctorate in law and love investing and talking about my and others' investments. I regularly write about my research and investments on various investor platforms and the TEV Blog. **My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MURGY, TNXXF, ALIZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.