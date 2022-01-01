EWA: I Was Wrong - Australia Continues To Be An Effective Diversifier (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 17, 2023 6:04 AM ETiShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Australia, and EWA by extension, had long been a permanent fixture in my portfolio that had served me well.
  • However, as 2023 got underway, I moved into what I thought were greener pastures. I surmised continued geo-political risks in Asia would trickle "down under".
  • In short, I was dead wrong. Australia and EWA both continue to perform well. This makes the country and this ETF a reasonable option for investors looking to diversify outside US borders.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

D Syd kir circ quay ferry

zetter

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and

Performance since June '22

Performance since June '22 (Seeking Alpha)

Performance since November '22

Performance since November '22 (Seeking Alpha)

Australia Labor Market

Australian Labor Market (Yahoo Finance)

Australia - China Trade Relationship

Australia - China Trade Relationship (Australian Bureau of Statistics)

Relative GDP Growth Estimates (2023)

Relative GDP Growth Estimates (2023) (IMF)

Inflation & Central Bank Rate

Inflation & Central Bank Rate (Bloomberg)

Australia's Economic Make-Up

Australia's Economic Make-Up (RBA)

EWA's Sector Weightings

EWA's Sector Weightings (iShares)

Share of Production (By Country)

Share of Production (By Country) (S&P Global)

Profit Breakdown (Australia)

Profit Breakdown (Australia) (Australian Bureau of Statistics)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.1K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EWA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.