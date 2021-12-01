mihailomilovanovic

There are lots of "Buffettisms" out there, and while there is wisdom in each of them, my favorite one is: "the market in the short-term is a voting machine, and in the long-term it's a weighing machine." A key takeaway for me from this quote is that many investors, both institutional and retail, can be short-sighted and exaggerate near-term headwinds, such as higher interest rates, while long-term investors can take advantage by snapping up quality value stocks while the market sentiment is working against them.

This brings me to W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), which I last covered in November of last year here, highlighting its durable characteristics and benefits from the rollup of CPA 18. Since then, the stock has fallen from $79.68 to $71.31 as of writing. In this article, I provide recent updates, and highlight why WPC appears to be a nice bargain opportunity for value and income investors alike.

Why WPC?

W.P. Carey is one of the oldest and most-respected net lease REITs out there with a long operating history spanning 50 years and a well-curated portfolio of mostly defensive properties. It's also one of the few if not only publicly-traded net lease REIT to have meaningful exposure internationally, which represent 37% of portfolio annual base rent (34% in Europe). At present, WPC's portfolio is comprised of 1,449 properties that are spread across 392 tenants.

WPC is well-positioned to benefit from the continued strength and growth of industrial properties, as e-commerce continues to ramp and as the recent supply chain disruptions across the globe has had many companies rethinking their logistics with the intent of on-shoring manufacturing activities domestically. As shown below, 51% of WPC's annual base rent is related to industrial and warehouse property types. While the 17% exposure to office properties may give some investors pause, it's worth noting that they are mostly related to corporate headquarters that management deem as being "mission critical" properties that companies are less likely to do without.

Investor Presentation

WPC also maintains strong underwriting standards, and this is evident with its strong occupancy of 98.8%. Plus, 95% of its leases have CPI-linked (55%) or fixed (40%) annual rent escalations, and it has a weighted average lease term of 10.8 years, putting it on par with that of most of its net lease peers such as Realty Income Corp. (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Meanwhile, WPC is predictably benefitting from its rollup of CPA 18 and rent escalations, as those factors contributed to a respectable 6.3% AFFO per share growth last year. Also encouraging, the roll-up of CPA 18 last year completed WPC's years-long transformation into a pure-play net lease REIT and also removes the overhang of potential for conflicts of interest (between the public and private portfolio sides). In the long-run this has the potential to improve WPC's valuation, which in turn would lower its cost of equity.

Moreover, the recent high interest rate environment actually works to WPC's benefit, as high cost of financing have led many private equity owners of real estate to seek sales leaseback transactions with the current market for these types of transactions being as favorable as management has ever seen. As such, higher interest rates may actually work to WPC's advantage due to its well-capitalized nature, as implied by management during the recent Citigroup (C) Global Property Conference last month:

Our cost of capital is in a very strong position relative to their alternatives, which might be the leveraged loan market. I think on top of that, historically, our competition for sale leasebacks has been mainly private equity real estate investors, funds that are targeting a similar asset or transaction that we are. They've historically relied on higher leverage to generate the returns. And it's mainly in the mortgage markets that have gapped out again much further than where our costs have.

Importantly, WPC maintains a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with a safe net debt to EBITDA of 5.7x, debt to gross assets ratio of 39.8%, and $2.2 billion of liquidity. WPC also benefits from having the ability to tap international debt markets as it was one of the few REITs that were able to raise debt in the mid-3% range last year. Management has also guided for weighted average cost of debt to approach mid-3% this year, which appears to be more than manageable, considering that WPC targets acquiring properties with cap rates in the 6% to 7% range.

Recent share price weakness has pushed WPC's dividend yield to 6%, and it's well-protected with an 80% AFFO payout ratio based on the midpoint of management's 2023 guidance. It also has 9 consecutive years of dividend growth and while the dividend growth rate has been small in recent years, I would expect for growth to pick up with a stabilization of interest rates.

Lastly, I see value in WPC at the current price of $71.31 with a forward P/FFO of 13.8, sitting comfortably below its normal P/FFO of 15.8 over the past 10 years. Analysts expect ~5% annual FFO/share growth over the next 2 years which combined with the 6% dividend yield could reasonably produce 11% annual returns. Analysts also have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $85.70 which could translate to a potential 26% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

W.P. Carey is well-managed and has successfully transitioned into a pure-play net lease REIT. It has strong underlying portfolio metrics, and its quality balance sheet and access to low cost debt gives it the ability to acquire quality properties at attractive investment spreads. Meanwhile, the recent share price weakness has pushed the dividend yield up to an attractive level, setting up income investors for potentially rewarding long-term returns.